- Tonkatsu Ramen
Pork Broth, chashu, bamboo shoot, corn, boiled egg, and scallion$17.00
- Sapporo Miso Ramen
Pork broth, chashu, spicy miso, bamboo shoot, corn, boiled egg, and scallion$17.00
- Shoyu Ramen
Chicken Broth, chicken, bamboo shoot, corn, boiled egg, and scallion$17.00
- Vegetable Ramen
Vegetable Broth, Tofu, Carrot, Bamboo Shoot, Corn, Broccoli and Scallion$15.00
- Chicken Ramen$17.00
Sushi - Classic Sushi Roll
- California Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds$10.00
- Vegetable Roll
Carrot, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds$10.00
- Spicy Roll
Choice of tuna, salmon or imitation crab with cucumber, spicy sauce, and sesame seeds$12.00
- Philly Roll
Choice of tuna, salmon or imitation crab with cucumber, cream cheese, and sesame seeds$12.00
- Crunchy Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, crunchy fried onion, spicy sauce, and sesame seeds$13.00
- Rainbow Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, spicy sauce, and crunchy fried onion$15.00
- Unagi Roll
Roll: eel, avocado, cucumber Top: Sushi sauce and sesame seed$13.00
- Tempura Shrimp Roll
Roll: Tempura Shrimp, cucumbers Top: sushi sauce and tempura crunch$15.00
Sushi - Signature Rolls
- Halidom Roll
Roll: tempura shrimp and cucumber. Top: salmon, spicy mayo, masago, tempura crispy, tomato and green onion$18.00
- Hawaii Roll
Roll: tuna, avocado, and cucumber. Top: salmon, wasabi sauce and micro greens$17.00
- Volcano Roll
Roll: Crab salad and cucumber Top: spicy tuna, spicy sauce. Sushi sauce, sweet pepper, sriracha$17.00
- Tiger Roll
Roll: Crab salad, cucumber Top: shrimp, spicy sauce, sushi sauce and micro greens.$17.00
- Ninja Roll
Roll: crab and cucumber. Top: torched salmon, green onion, spicy sauce, wasabi sauce and masago.$17.00
Catering Menu
- Halidom Classic Platter
80 pieces/serves 10. Any choice of 10 classic rolls$150.00
- Halidom Signature Platter
80 pieces/serves 10. Any choice of 10 signature rolls$215.00
- Halidom Deluxe Platter
100 pieces/serves 10-15. Any choice of 5 classic roll, 5 signature roll, and 20 nigiri sushi$245.00
- Halidom Premium Platter
168 pieces/serves 15-20. Any choice of 8 classic roll, 8 signature roll, and 40 nigiri sushi$295.00