Beverages
Appetizers
- Age-Dashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu in tempura sauce, topped with scallions$6.00
- Appetizer Sampler Combo
2 pc fried gyoza 2 pc wasabi goon 2 pc shrimp tempura 2 pc fried spring roll$15.00
- Calamari
Light, tender crispy with sweet wasabi sauce and sweet chili sauce$15.00
- Wasabi Rangoon
4 pc cream cheese and crab meat$7.00
- Vegetable Eggrolls
3 pc fried veggie spring rolls$8.00
- Edamame
steamed and salted soy beans$6.00
- Gyoza
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork$10.00
- Hamachi Kama
Sweet and juicy grilled yellowtail collar$14.00
- Shrimp Tempura App
4 pc tempura shrimp served with tempura sauce$9.00
- Stuffed Jalapenos
4 pc fried jalapenos stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese and drizzled with our house trio sauce$13.00
- OUT OF STOCKShumai
6 pc steamed shrimp dumplingsOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- Stuffed Avocado
Spicy tuna filled avocado topped with spicy mayo, chili sauce and scallions$13.00
- Veggie Tempura
6 pc assorted tempura vegetables served with tempura sauce$8.00
- Dragon Wings
Chicken Wings tossed of Korean BBQ or Spicy Sauce$12.00
Maki Rolls
- Alaska
california roll topped with fresh salmon$15.00
- Asparagus
asparagus and sesame seeds$7.00
- Avocado
avocado and sesame seeds$7.00
- Batman
smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and eel sauce$12.00
- Bonsai
tempura sweet potato, spring mix, carrot, agave, asparagus, and avocado$9.00
- California
crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds$8.00
- Cardinal
spicy tuna, tataki tuna, crunch mix, cucumber, avocado topped with yellowfin tuna and escolar tuna$18.00
- Caterpillar
smoked salmon, smoked eel, cucumber tooped with avocado and eel sauce$15.00
- C.J. Special
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with seared salmon, masago, crunch, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$16.00
- Come and Get It
soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado topped with jalapenos, fresh salmon, mango, mango cilantro sauce and omega sauce$18.00
- Crazy
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, chili sauce and scallions$11.00
- Cucumber
cucumber and sesame seeds$7.00
- DFG
spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tataki tuna and spicy ponzu$15.00
- Dragon's Breath
yellowfin tuna, ebi, avocado topped with crab mix, tobiko and wasabi mayo$17.00
- Firecracker
fried roll with tuna, cream cheese, scallions, crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo and spicy seafood sauce$18.00
- Girl On Fire
crab mix, tempura shrimp topped with ebi, avocado, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and sriracha$17.00
- Kamikaze
fried roll with soy paper, avocado, crab mix and spicy tuna$15.00
- MNB
tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with avocado, smoked eel and eel sauce$15.00
- Mr. Kim
california roll topped with seared spicy tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and scallions$14.00
- Ocean
yellowtail, yellowfin tuna, super white tuna, asparargus, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno in a sesame soy paper$22.00
- OMG
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with seared white tuna, radish sprouts and a garlic olive oil$16.00
- Philadelphia
smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and sesame seeds$9.00
- Playboy
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce$15.00
- Rainbow
California roll topped with 5 different fish and avocado$18.00
- Rock N Roll
korean style bbq beef tenderloin, scallions, spring mix, avocado, carrot, cucumber in a sesame soy paper drizzled with spicy mayo and togarashi red pepper$20.00
- Salmon
fresh salmon and sesame seeds$10.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce$10.00
- Spicy Mango
spicy tuna, cucumber topped with avocado, mango and mango cilantro sauce$14.00
- Spicy Salmon
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo$11.00
- Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumber and sesame seeds$11.00
- Spicy Omega
spicy salmon mix, tempura shrimp topped with tuna, avocado, omega sauce and togarashi red pepper$16.00
- Spider
tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce$12.00
- Super Saiyan$18.00
- Tuna
fresh yellowfin tuna and sesame seeds$11.00
- Vegetable
cucumber, avocado, carrot, asparagus, oshinko and sesame seeds$8.00
- Wasabi Special
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce$13.00
- Washington
california roll topped with crab mix and wasabi mayo$13.00
- Yellowtail
fresh yellowtail and sesame seeds$10.00
- Yummy
tempura crunch, crab mix, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch, spicy mayo and scallions$12.00
Entrees
- Grilled Salmon
Fresh 6 oz salmon filet served in teriyaki glaze, served with grilled asparagus$21.00
- Teriyaki Entree
Teriyaki Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Tofu served with stir fry veggies and rice$15.00
- Spicy Entree
Spicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, or Tofu served with stir fry veggies and rice$15.00
- Chicken Katsu
Deep fried Panko breaded chicken served with a house Tonkatsu sauce and rice$20.00
- Poke Bowl
Assorted veggies over sushi rice with choice of Tofu, Salmon or Tuna$14.00
- Bento Entree
Teriyaki Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Grilled Salmon served with stir fry veggies, rice, egg roll and california roll$20.00
Nigiri or Sashimi
- Maguro (2pc)
fresh yellowfin tuna$8.00
- Sake (2pc)
fresh salmon$7.00
- Shiro Maguro (2pc)
escolar tuna$6.00
- Ebi (2pc)
steamed shrimp$7.00
- Saba (2pc)
makerel$6.00
- Tamago (2pc)
sweet egg omelet$6.00
- Unagi (2pc)
smoked eel$7.00
- Hamachi (2pc)
yellowtail$7.00
- Tataki Tuna (2pc)
seared albacore$7.00
- Tobiko (2 pc)
flying fish egg$8.00
- Masago (2 pc)$6.00
Sushi Combos
Sashimi Combos
Noodles
Additions
Sauces
Togo Packaging Accessories
Kids Menu
Limited Time
- Incredible Roll$20.00
- OUT OF STOCKJade DragonOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKYakitoriOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Wasabi Dragon Wings$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKSeared Sesame Tuna TatakiOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- Crispy Sushi Rice$13.00
- Super Saiyan$18.00
- King Crab Roll
Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, cucumbers and stuffed jalapeno. Topped with avocado, mango cilantro sauce, firecrackers sauce, crispy onions and red tobiko$23.00
- Green Mussels
5pc green mussels baked with mix of spicy mayo, carrots, green onions, and white onion.$14.00
- party$46.25
Gluten-Free Menu
Gluten Free Rolls
- GF Alaska
snow crab, cucumber, avocado and fresh salmon$16.00
- GF California with Snow Crab
snow crab, cucumber and avocado$10.00
- GF Crazy
tuna, salmon, yellowtial, scallions, cucumber, avocado and chili sauce$11.00
- GF DFG no sauce
spicy tuna, cucumber and seared albacore$15.00
- GF Mr. Kim with snow crab
fresh salmon$16.00
- GF Salmon Roll
fresh tuna$10.00
- GF Washington with snow crab
fresh yellowtail and scallions$15.00
- GF Asparagus Roll
asparagus$7.00
- GF Cucumber Roll
cucumber$7.00
- GF Avocado Roll
avocado$7.00
- GF Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and avocado$9.00
- GF Rainbow Roll with Snow crab
5 types of fish and avocado, snow crab and cucumber$19.00
- GF Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna and cucumber$10.00
- GF Spicy Salmon
spicy salmon, spicy mayo and cucumber$10.00
- GF Spicy Mango
spicy tuna, cucumber, mango, avocado and mango cilnatro sauce$14.00
- GF Vegetable
carrots, cucumber, asparagus, oshinko and avocado$8.00