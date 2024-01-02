Wasabi Urbandale Urbandale
Dinner
Soups/ Salads.
- Miso Soup$3.00
GF tofu based broth with pieces of tofu, seaweed and scallions.
- Spicy Egg Drop Soup$4.00
Spicy egg drop soup
- Green Salad$4.00
GF Mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers and homemade ginger dressing.
- Spicy Tomyum SOUP (SF)$11.00
Shrimp, scallop, white fish, mushroom, tomato in a spicy herb broth
- Quart of Spicy Egg Drop$10.00
- Quart of Miso Soup$9.00
Kitchen Starter / Small Plate.
- Shishito Peppers$10.00
- Edamame$7.00
Steamed soybeans topped with salt
- Teriyaki Meatball Skewer$9.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$8.00
Steamed soybeans tossed in garlic and spicy sauce.
- Veggie Spring Roll$8.00
4 mini veggie spring rolls with cabbage and chopped veggies. (V)
- Pork Dumpling$8.00
6 dumplings stuffed with pork and cabbage
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Crispy fried Brussel sprouts in a citron, mint and soy sauce. (V)
- Crab Rangoon$12.00
6 crisp rangoons stuffed with cream cheese and shrimp.
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Wonton$10.00
Fried homemade spicy chicken dumplings topped with a spicy sesame dressing, green onions and cilantro.
- Shrimp Tempura and Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
Crispy shrimp tempura, sweet potato fries w. spicy gochujang aioli
- Jalapeno Garlic Takoyaki$10.00
Classic Japanese octopus dumplings on skewer, serve with japanese bbq sauce and garlic aioli , jalapeño and fish flake on the top.
Noodle & Fried Rice.
- Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, onion, garlic butter, soy.
- Chicken Pad Thai$15.00
Grilled chicken, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, scrambled egg, Thai tamarind fish sauce, peanut. Gluten Free.
- Chicken Lo Mein$15.00
Lo Mein noodles with veggies, chicken and lo mein sauce.
- Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen$17.00
Char siu pork, ramen noodles, kikurage mushrooms, spinach, scallions, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth.
- Beef Fried Rice$16.00
Fried rice with beef
- Beef Pad Thai$17.00
Rice noodles with egg, beef, mixed veggies and a side of peanuts and lime.
- Beef Lo Mein$17.00
Lo Mein noodles with veggies, beef and lo Mein sauce.
- Chicken Wonton Ramen$16.00
Chicken wanton, kikurage mushroom, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth
- Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
Fried rice with shrimp
- Shrimp Pad Thai$17.00
Rice noodles with egg, mixed veggies and a side of peanuts and lime
- Shrimp Lo Mein$17.00
Lo Mein noodles with veggies, shrimp and lo Mein sauce.
- Kimchi Ramen$18.00
- Pork Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice with pork
- Pork Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles with egg, mixed veggies, pork and a side of peanuts and lime
- Pork Lo Mein$15.00
Lo Mein noodles with veggies, pork and lo Mein sauce.
- RAMEN (Spicy Seafood)$18.00
shrimp, scallops, white fish, ramen noodles, mixed veggies in a tom yum seafood broth.
- Veggie Pad Thai$13.00
Rice noodles with mixed veggies and pad Thai sauce.
- Veggie Lo Mein$13.00
Lo Mein noodles with veggies and lo mein sauce.
- Kimchee FR (Chicken)$15.00
Fried rice with kimchee, chicken topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds.
- Kimchee FR( Shrimp)$17.00
Fried rice with kimchee, Shrimp topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds.
- Kimchee FR(Pork)$15.00
Fried rice with kimchee and pork, topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds
- Plain Fried Rice (no meat/veg)$11.00
- Kimchee FR(Veggies)$14.00
Fried rice with kimchee, mixed veggies topped with a sunny side up egg, sesame seeds and scallions.
- Kimchee FR (TOFU)$14.00
- Kimchee FR(Beef)$17.00
Fried rice with kimchee, beef and topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds.
- Shrimp Red Curry Noodle$17.00
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with Shrimp and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.
- Chicken Red Curry Noodle$15.00
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with chicken and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.
- Beef Red Curry Noodle$17.00
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with beef and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.
- Pork Red Curry Noodle$15.00
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with pork and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.
- Combination Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice with a combination of chicken, pork and shrimp.
- Combination Pad Thai$19.00
Rice noodles with egg and a combination of chicken, pork and shrimp, and a side of peanuts and lime.
- Combination Lo Mein$19.00
- Tofu Pad Thai$13.00
- Tofu Fried Rice$13.00
- Tofu Lo Mein$13.00
- Veggie Red Curry Noodle$13.00
- Tofu Red Curry Noodle$13.00
Large Plate/ Entree.
- Orange Chicken W/ Rice$18.00
Tossed in homemade orange sauce
- Chicken Teriyaki w/ RICE$17.00
Grilled chicken with veggies topped with a teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds served with a side of fried rice.
- Sesame Chicken w/ RICE$17.00
w/ mixed veggies in sweet and sour sauce
- Ch & Shr Tobanyaki w/ Rice$21.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki w/ RICE$22.00
Sautéed mixed veggies w. House made teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki w/ RICE$22.00
- Bulgogi Beef w/ RICE$23.00
Char-grilled beef, sautéed mixed veggies w.yakiniku sauce
- Chicken Red Curry w/ RICE$17.00
Mixed veggies, cherry tomatoes w. Coconut red curry.
- Tofu Red Curry w/ RICE$16.00
- Shrimp Red Curry w/ RICE$22.00
- Beef Red Curry w/ RICE$23.00
- Veggie Red Curry w/ RICE$15.00
- Veggie Teriyaki w/ RICE$15.00
- Blk Salmon$14.00
- Crispy Signature Shrimp$22.00
Cold Starters/ Sushi Bar Salad.
- Avocado Salad$7.00
GF mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and homemade ginger dressing.
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
GF,V Seaweed salad over mixed greens with sesame seeds.
- Spicy Squid Salad$10.00
Cucumber, kikurage mushroom, spicy sesame dressing
- Kani Salad$9.00
Spicy crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, tempura, flakes, sesame seed.
- Tuna Wonton Tacos$13.00
Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro
- Hamachi Chili$15.00
Yellowtail with jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha, masago, ponzu sauce
- Tuna Poke$14.00
- Sashimi Sampler$18.00
7 Pieces of chef choice sashimi.
- Seared Tuna Tataki$15.00
Seared tuna, onion, sesame dressing with spring mix
- Spicy Crab Taco$13.00
Spring mix, spicy crab, mango, sweet chili.
Classic Rolls.
- California Roll$7.00
Kanikama, cucumber and avocado
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.
- Spicy Crab Roll$8.00
Spicy crab
- Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy crunchy tuna
- Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna roll GF
- Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
Tuna and avocado GF
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$9.00
Tuna and Cucumber GF
- Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll$9.00
Spicy salmon
- Salmon Roll$8.00
Only salmon
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
Salmon and avocado
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$9.00
Salmon and Cucumber
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura shrimp with cucumber and avocado.
- Eel Avocado Roll$10.00
Eel and avocado topped with eel sauce
- Eel Cucumber Roll$10.00
Eel and cucumber topped with eel sauce
- Seared Pepper Tuna Roll$10.00
Seared tuna with cucumber and avocado GF
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll$8.00
GF Yellowtail and jalapeño.
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$9.00
Spicy yellowtail
- Spider Roll$15.00
Tempura crab, cucumber and avocado topped with eel sauce
- Cucumber Avocado Roll$6.00
- Mixed Veggie Roll$6.00
GF,V Avocado, asparagus and cucumber
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
V Sweet potato tempura
- AVOCADO ROLL$6.00
GF, V avocado roll
- CUCUMBER ROLL$6.00
Cucumber V, GF
- Chicken Tempura Roll$8.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll$12.00
Spicy scallop
- Crispy Salmon Skin Roll$7.00
Fried salmon skin, green onion and cucmber
- Crab Mango Cheese Roll$8.00
- Cucumber Mango Roll$6.00
Special Rolls.
- Rock n Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, kanikama, mango, white tuna, cream cheese tempura fried topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
- Angry Dragon$17.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, mango, topped with crab and honey miso sauce
- Crouching Tiger$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy tuna black tobiko and unagi sauce
- Marilyn Monroll$17.00
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped with seared white tuna, garlic sampal, unagi sauce.
- Honey Rainbow$15.00
mixed fish on top of a california roll with masago and honey wasabi sauce
- Mr Miyaki Unagi$16.00
- Green Peace$14.00
V all cooked- sweet potato tempura, cucumber, asparagus, and mango in a soy wrap topped with avocado and honey miso sauce.
- Out of Control$16.00
Tempura fried roll with spicy tuna, spicy crab, Cream cheese, jalapeño, topped with spicy Mayo unagi sauce, honey wasabi sauce, crunch, scallions.
- IOWA STRONG ROLL$16.00
Kani crab, cucumber, avocado, topped w. Crunchy spicy tuna, scallions, spicy Mayo & unagi sauce .
- Spicy Mexico$16.00
Spicy yellowtail, tuna avocado, jalapeño, topped with siracha and cilantro with a side of ponzu sauce
- Baked Seafood Roll$16.00
All cooked- baked scallops, kanikama, snow crab in a creamy mayo sauce.
- Triple Tuna Roll$16.00
- Mr. Din’s Masterpiece$17.00
Crab tempura, mango, avocado, topped with spicy yellowtail, and chefs special sauce.
- Tuna Princess$17.00
Spicy tuna, avocado layered over rice, topped w torched peppered tuna, yuzu miso sauce, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
- Protein Roll$17.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped w seared tuna, avocado, asparagus, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, crunch and masago.
- Twins of the Sea$17.00
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, mango, topped with spicy crab, and sweet chili sauce, sprouts.
- Crunchy Crab Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, mango topped Kani crabs, crunch, sweet chili & honey wasabi
- Godzilla Roll$17.00