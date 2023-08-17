Washington Square Tavern 714 Washington Street
Food
Starters
Apple Salad
Blue cheese, candied walnuts, cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Brioche croutons, parmigiana reggiano, and white anchovies
Beet Salad
Mixed greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, gooseberries, and mango vinaigrette
Tavern Salad
Grilled watermelon, arugula, feta cheese, pickled watermelon, mango vinaigrette. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Cheese Plate
Crostini, fruit, truffle honey
Charcuterie
Locally sourced and house made traditional accoutrements
Burrata
Fresh heirloom tomatoes, aged balsamic
Oysters
Crab Cakes
Corn salad, jalapeño cilantro aioli
Calamari
Banana peppers, sweet thai chili sauce. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Octopus
Tomato, cucumber salad with chimichurri sauce. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Fritters
Arancini
Risotto rice balls with beef short ribs, pork, veal, roasted tomatoes, wild mushrooms, fresh mozzarella and feta
Springrolls
Entrees
Chicken
Asparagus, smashed potatoes, and pan jus
Duck
Confit fingerling potatoes, baby arugula with white balsamic dressing, blackberry chutney. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Steak Frites
Painted hills farm natural beef sirloin, broccolini, Parmesan herb French fries, chimichurri sauce. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne
Halibut
Potatoes au gratin, brussel sprouts, cilantro jalapeño aoli
Scallops
Vegetable risotto. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Scampi
Fresh bucatini, garlic white wine sauce
Bolognese
Pork, beef, veal, and fresh rigatoni pasta
Eggplant
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce
Pulled Pork
BBQ sauce, guacamole, crispy onions, sweet potato fries
Burger
Irish Cheddar or blue cheese, onion jam, lettuce, tomato and French fries. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Cheddar Burger
Blue Burger
Veggie Burger
Sour cream, French fries