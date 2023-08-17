Food

Starters

Apple Salad

$13.00

Blue cheese, candied walnuts, cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Brioche croutons, parmigiana reggiano, and white anchovies

Beet Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, gooseberries, and mango vinaigrette

Tavern Salad

$17.00

Grilled watermelon, arugula, feta cheese, pickled watermelon, mango vinaigrette. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Crostini, fruit, truffle honey

Charcuterie

$22.00

Locally sourced and house made traditional accoutrements

Burrata

$21.00

Fresh heirloom tomatoes, aged balsamic

Oysters

$21.00

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Corn salad, jalapeño cilantro aioli

Calamari

$20.00

Banana peppers, sweet thai chili sauce. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Octopus

$22.00

Tomato, cucumber salad with chimichurri sauce. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Fritters

$15.00

Arancini

$16.00

Risotto rice balls with beef short ribs, pork, veal, roasted tomatoes, wild mushrooms, fresh mozzarella and feta

Springrolls

$12.00

Entrees

Chicken

$32.00

Asparagus, smashed potatoes, and pan jus

Duck

$33.00

Confit fingerling potatoes, baby arugula with white balsamic dressing, blackberry chutney. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Steak Frites

$47.00

Painted hills farm natural beef sirloin, broccolini, Parmesan herb French fries, chimichurri sauce. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne

Halibut

$37.00

Potatoes au gratin, brussel sprouts, cilantro jalapeño aoli

Scallops

$36.00

Vegetable risotto. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Scampi

$28.00

Fresh bucatini, garlic white wine sauce

Bolognese

$27.00

Pork, beef, veal, and fresh rigatoni pasta

Eggplant

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce

Pulled Pork

$19.00

BBQ sauce, guacamole, crispy onions, sweet potato fries

Burger

$18.00

Irish Cheddar or blue cheese, onion jam, lettuce, tomato and French fries. These items are served undercooked or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Cheddar Burger

$18.00

Blue Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Sour cream, French fries

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Sweet Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Mashed

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Brussels

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Crostini

$2.00

Greens

$9.00

Risotto

$11.00

Desserts

Flan

$15.00

With whipped cream and strawberry sauce

Cheesecake

$15.00

A la mode with strawberry sauce

Lava

$15.00

With strawberry sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$14.00

Kids Pasta Red Sauce

$12.00

Kids Pasta Butter Cheese

$12.00

Specials

Starters

Gazpacho

$19.00

With avocado and tortilla chips

Spin/Art Dip

$16.00

With tortilla chips

Pork Belly

$15.00

Cup Soup

$9.00

Bowl Soup

$14.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Coleslaw and tartar sauce

Paella

$38.00

With calasparra rice

Ravioli

$32.00

Lamb Chops

$44.00

House Cocktails

Grapefruit Crush

$14.00

Late Night Talking

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00
Pear Martini

$15.00
Harvest Sour

$15.00
Pumpkin Latte

$15.00

Cocktails

Cocktails A-G

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bay Breeze

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Bellini

$13.00

Black & Tan

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Bohemian

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Cape Codder

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N' Stormy

$13.00

French 75

$14.00

Gibson

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Gin Fizz

$13.00

Cockatils G-O

Grasshopper

$15.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Kir Royal

$14.00

Last Word

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Lime Rickey

$13.00

Long Island

$13.00

Mai-Tai

$13.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Midori Sour

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julip

$14.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Naked & Famous

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Cocktails P-T

Painkiller

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$13.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Pink Lady

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Planter's Punch

$13.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Sangria

$14.00

Sazerac Cocktail

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Snakebite

$12.00

Stinger

$10.00

Tequila Sour

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Cocktails U-Z

Vesper

$15.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Michter's rye, sweet vermouth, cognac, Benedictine, agostura and peychaud's

Ward 8

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$13.00

Woo Woo

$11.00

Zombie

$13.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Cider

$8.00

1/2 Cider

$5.00

Guinness

$8.00

1/2 Guinness

$5.00

Singlecut

$10.00

1/2 Singlecut

$6.00

Substance

$11.00

1/2 Substance

$6.50

Alexander

$9.00

1/2 Alexander

$5.50

Frequency

$10.00

1/2 Frequency

$6.00

BTL Lager/Pils

Rupee

$10.00

Chronos

$10.00

Cob

$10.00

Moat Mt.

$9.00

Marzen Rover

$9.00

Small Victories

$9.00

BTL IPA

Fiddlehead

$10.00

Phaze

$10.00

Danko

$10.00

BTL Wheat/Farm

Polyamorous Cabal

$10.00

BTL Cider

North Country

$9.00

BTL Dark

Milk Stout

$10.00

Granola

$10.00

BTL Seasonal

Pumpkin

$10.00

Fest Lager

$10.00

BTL Sour

Terry Meets Julie

$11.00

BTL NA

Kit NA

$8.00

Wine

Sparkling

GLS +Prosecco

$10.00

BTL Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Gossett

$70.00

Rose

GLS Peyrassol

$13.00

BTL Peyrassol

$50.00

Whites BTG

GLS Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Cogno

$15.00

GLS Weissburgunder

$13.00

GLS Viognier

$13.00

GLS Rioja

$15.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Whites BTB

BTL Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Weissburgunder

$48.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$50.00

BTL Viognier

$50.00

BTL Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Rioja

$60.00

BTL Cogno

$60.00

2017 Garofoli, Verdiccho Dei Castelli Di Jesi, Marche Italy

$50.00

2018 Buil and Gine "Joan Gine", Priorat, Spain

$60.00

2017 Alois Lageder "Vogelmaier" Moscato Giallo, Sudtirol, Italy

$60.00

2022 Domaine La Croix Saint Laurent, "Sancerre: Loire France

$65.00

2018 M.davis Estates Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

$65.00

2018 Nichon Semillon Sauvignon Blanc, Barossa Valley

$75.00

2021 Giant Steps "Chardonnay" Yarra Valley, Australia

$75.00

2018 Racines "Chardonnay" Santa Rita Hills, CA

$80.00

2021 Hatzidakis "Santorini Famila" Greece

$80.00

2018 Terra Vita Vinum "Bigottiere" Savennieres Loire France

$75.00

2021 Idda by Gaja, Etna Bianco, Sicily

$100.00

Reds BTG

GLS Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Chianti

$14.00

GLS Rioja

$12.00

GLS Syrah

$14.00

GLS Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Burgundy

$15.00

GLS Chinon

$15.00

GLS Bordeaux

$12.00

Reds BTB

BTL Bordeaux

$48.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Rioja

$48.00

BTL Syrah

$54.00

BTL Chianti

$54.00

BTL Cabernet

$54.00

BTL Burgundy

$60.00

BTL Chinon

$60.00

2020 Vina Progreso "Tannat" Rio De La Plata, Urguay

$50.00

2020 Rombauer "Twin Rivers Vineyard" Zinfandel, El Dorado, CA

$75.00

2017 La Follette "Black Road Vineyard" Pinot Noir Russian River Valley

$80.00

2010 R. Lopez De Heredia "Vina Tondonia" Reserve Rioja, Spain

$90.00

2007 El Puntido "Gran Reserva" Rioja, Spain

$90.00

2016 Talisman "Sadie's Vineyard" Russian River Valley, CA

$90.00

2018 Chateau Labergorce, Margaux, France

$80.00

2018 Midnight Estates "Mare Nectaris" Estate Reserve Red, Paso Robles

$75.00

2020 San Polo "Amphora" Vignamasso, Tuscany, Italy

$90.00

2017 Bell'aja Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy

$95.00

2017 Larkmead Estate Cabernet Sauvignon. Napa Valley, CA

$110.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Coffee

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$9.00

O.J.

$4.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Small Coffee

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50