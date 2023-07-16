WaskaVillage 112 Minnesota Ave W
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Lunch
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Caprese Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella, Provolone, Tomato, Pesto, and Balsamic Glaze on Texas toast
Chicken Alfredo Melt
Shredded chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella, and alfredo sauce on Texas toast. Not available Gluten Free.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Shredded chicken, bacon bits, ranch dressing, diced tomato and lettuce on two mini pretzels
Crab Boats
Imitation crab salad topped with lettuce, on two flatbreads
Grilled Cheese
Colby Jack and Provolone on Texas toast
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham, Colby Jack, and Provolone on Texas toast
Patrick Melt
Ground beef, Colby Jack, and onions on Texas toast
Turkey Melt
Turkey, Provolone, and Bacon on Texas toast
Waska Club
Ham, turkey, Colby Jack, Provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and bacon garlic aioli on Texas toast
Lunch Special
Varies daily. Check our Facebook page for the Lunch Special
Salads
Soups
Desserts
Drinks
Coffee / Espresso
Hot Brewed Coffee
A simple cup of coffee can hold the power to make or break the direction of each day. With the first morning sip, Morning Glory transcends the ordinary. Made for the rhythms of your life, this fair trade light roast coffee blend was created to bring sweetness and balance with nuanced flavors of citrus and chocolate
Cold Brew Coffee
Yeti is a blend of cold brew coffee beans conceived for adventures that inspire tall tales. After a few miles on the trail, a glass of our signature cold brew blend is just the thing to refocus your eyes on what fanciful furry beasts could be up around the next bend
Cafe Au Lait
Half brewed coffee, half warmed milk
Americano
Espresso and hot water. Enjoy Hot or Iced
Espresso
Double shot equals 2 ounces of Espresso
Latte
Espresso topped with steamed milk and thin foam. Enjoy Hot or Iced
Cappuccino
spresso topped with thick foam and a little steamed milk
Cafe Mocha
Espresso, chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Enjoy Hot or Iced
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Enjoy Hot or Cold
Salted Caramel Latte
Vanilla Latte
Caramel Latte Macchiato
Bottled Beverage
Frappe
Mocha Frappe
Blended mocha with a rich chocolate taste and high-quality Arabica coffee boost
Vanilla Latte Frappe
This creamy latte-flavored drink mix includes aromatic, warm vanilla bean taste blended with smooth Arabica coffee.
Cookies & Cream Frappe
Chocolaty cookies 'n cream flavor made from nonfat milk, cocoa powder, and Oreo cookies.
Orange Creme Frappe
Cotton Candy Frappe
Classic fairground flavor
Caramel Latte Frappe
Great balance of coffee and caramel flavors
Hot Chocolate
Lemonade
Refresher
Smoothie
Wildberry Smoothie
Made with 100% real fruit and no added sugar, coloring or preservatives
Peach Smoothie
Made with 100% real fruit and no added sugar, coloring or preservatives
Strawberry Smoothie
Made with 100% real fruit and no added sugar, coloring or preservatives
Mango Smoothie
Made with 100% real fruit and no added sugar, coloring or preservatives