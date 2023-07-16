Breakfast

Served on your choice of a Croissant, Texas Toast, Flatbread, Bagel, Flatbread, or Gluten Free Bread. Meat Choices: Bacon, Ham, Sausage

Egg & Cheese

$2.99

1-Meat

$3.99

2-Meat

$4.99

3-Meat

$5.50

Lunch

Appetizers

Bruschetta Bites

$6.00

Chips & Pico

$6.00

Crackers & Dip

$6.00

Italian Pinwheel

$6.00

Ricotta/Hot Honey Bites

$6.00

Platter of four

$20.00

Snack Packs

$4.99

Sandwiches

Add a side for $2.00: Side Salad, Chips, one scoop of Ice Cream, or add a Cup of Soup for $3.50
Caprese Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Tomato, Pesto, and Balsamic Glaze on Texas toast

Chicken Alfredo Melt

$8.00

Shredded chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella, and alfredo sauce on Texas toast. Not available Gluten Free.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.00

Shredded chicken, bacon bits, ranch dressing, diced tomato and lettuce on two mini pretzels

Crab Boats

$8.00

Imitation crab salad topped with lettuce, on two flatbreads

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Colby Jack and Provolone on Texas toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Ham, Colby Jack, and Provolone on Texas toast

Patrick Melt

$8.00

Ground beef, Colby Jack, and onions on Texas toast

Turkey Melt

$8.00

Turkey, Provolone, and Bacon on Texas toast

Waska Club

$9.00

Ham, turkey, Colby Jack, Provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and bacon garlic aioli on Texas toast

Lunch Special

$9.00

Varies daily. Check our Facebook page for the Lunch Special

Salads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

Sides

Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Snack Packs

$4.99

Cookies

$1.50

Soups

Soup of the Day

$3.50

Desserts

Basque Cheesecake

$5.00
Ice Cream

$2.80+

Proudly Serving Bridgeman's Ice Cream. Ice Cream flavors vary. Choose a flavor at pickup or call for choices. (320) 424-6200.

Drinks

Coffee / Espresso

Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

A simple cup of coffee can hold the power to make or break the direction of each day. With the first morning sip, Morning Glory transcends the ordinary. Made for the rhythms of your life, this fair trade light roast coffee blend was created to bring sweetness and balance with nuanced flavors of citrus and chocolate

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.85+

Yeti is a blend of cold brew coffee beans conceived for adventures that inspire tall tales. After a few miles on the trail, a glass of our signature cold brew blend is just the thing to refocus your eyes on what fanciful furry beasts could be up around the next bend

Cafe Au Lait

$2.00+

Half brewed coffee, half warmed milk

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso and hot water. Enjoy Hot or Iced

Espresso

$2.00+

Double shot equals 2 ounces of Espresso

Latte

$3.25+

Espresso topped with steamed milk and thin foam. Enjoy Hot or Iced

Cappuccino

$3.25+

spresso topped with thick foam and a little steamed milk

Cafe Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Enjoy Hot or Iced

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Enjoy Hot or Cold

Salted Caramel Latte

$3.95+

Vanilla Latte

$3.95+

Caramel Latte Macchiato

$3.95+

Bottled Beverage

Coke Products

Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$3.95+

Blended mocha with a rich chocolate taste and high-quality Arabica coffee boost

Vanilla Latte Frappe

$3.95+

This creamy latte-flavored drink mix includes aromatic, warm vanilla bean taste blended with smooth Arabica coffee.

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$3.95+

Chocolaty cookies 'n cream flavor made from nonfat milk, cocoa powder, and Oreo cookies.

Orange Creme Frappe

$3.95+
Cotton Candy Frappe

$3.95+

Classic fairground flavor

Caramel Latte Frappe

$3.95+

Great balance of coffee and caramel flavors

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Hot White Chocolate

$2.50+

Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$3.25+

Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25+

Lemonade with Strawberry Flavoring

Mango Lemonade

$3.25+

Lemonade with Mango Flavoring

Blue Raspberry

$3.25+

Lemonade with Blue Raspberry Flavoring

Refresher

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$3.45+

Made with green coffee extract and bursting with the flavor of ripe strawberries and a hint of acai

Dragon Fruit Refresher

$3.45+

Wildberry Hibiscus Refresher

$3.45+

Smoothie

Wildberry Smoothie

$3.95+

Made with 100% real fruit and no added sugar, coloring or preservatives

Peach Smoothie

$3.95+

Made with 100% real fruit and no added sugar, coloring or preservatives

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.95+

Made with 100% real fruit and no added sugar, coloring or preservatives

Mango Smoothie

$3.95+

Made with 100% real fruit and no added sugar, coloring or preservatives

Tea

Chai Latte

$3.45+

Specialty Drinks

Firecracker

$3.75+

Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Acai Refresher

Waska Mocha

$4.45+

Summer Sunrise

$3.75+

Choco-Nut

$4.45+