Water Street Tavern
Starters
Fry Baskets
- BBQ Fry Basket$9.00
- Fire Fry Basket$9.00
- Loaded Baked Potato Fry Basket$8.00
Crinkle cut fries, cheese sauce, sour cream, chives
- Loaded Fries$8.00
- Poutine$8.50
Crinkle cut fries, cheese curds, brown gravy
- Crinkle Cut Fries BASKET$5.00
America's #1 Fry - The crispy golden outside and fluffy inside
- Tater Tots BASKET$6.00
The lunchroom classic is back. Grated potatoes formed into "tots" and fried to a golden crisp.
Chicken
- Original Sandwich$8.00
with mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun
- Spicy Sandwich$8.00
with Spicy Tavern Sauce and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun
- Hot Sandwich$8.50
covered in Nashville Hot sauce with mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche roll
- Hot & Spicy Sandwich$8.50
covered in Nashville Hot sauce with pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun
- Buffalo Sandwich$9.00
Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, pickles, brioche roll
- Korean Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- Jumbo Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.00+
House breaded with your choice of dipping sauce and a fresh fried cake donut
- Jumbo Crispy Chicken Tender Plates$12.50+
House breaded crispy chicken tenders served with mac & cheese, coleslaw, and a hot cake donut
Mac & Cheese
- Original Mac$7.00
- Bacon Cheddar Mac$8.00
- BBQ Mac$9.00
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$9.00
cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy chicken tenders drenched in Buffalo-style hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
- Cheese On Cheese On Cheese Mac$9.00
cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce topped with breaded cheese curds and shredded Monterey Jack-Cheddar cheese blend
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac$9.50
crispy chicken tenders and chopped bacon on top of cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce and dusted with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning
- Mexican Street Corn Mac$10.00
crispy breaded corn nuggets, Saxon seasoning, shredded Monterey Jack-Cheddar blend and lime crema on cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce
- Nashville Hot Mac$9.00
crispy hot chicken tenders covered in Nashville Hot Sauce on cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce with pickle chips
Super Smash Burgers
- Basic B$8.50
American cheese, shredded lettuce, minced onion, burger sauce
- Bacon Cheese Burger$9.00
- Bacon BBQ Burger$10.00
bacon, BBQ sauce, American cheese, crunchy onion ring
- Black and Blue Burger$9.50
blackened cajun spices, bleu cheese crumbles, burger sauce
- Water Street Burger$10.00
candied bacon, white cheddar, shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, burger sauce
- Mac Burger$9.50
housemade mac & cheese
- Poutine Burger$10.00
cheese curds, tots, brown gravy
- Sweet & Spicy Burger$9.50
raspberry sauce, house pickled jalapeños, white cheddar cheese
- Impossible Burger$11.00
Fish/Sink
- Lake Perch Sandwich$9.00
crispy cornmeal breaded lake perch, shredded lettuce, housemade tartar sauce, toasted brioche bun
- Fried Perch Dinner$13.00+
Served with Old Bay fries, coleslaw, and housemade tartar sauce
- Kitchen Sink$14.00
Tots, burger, white cheddar mac & cheese, bacon, crispy onions, spicy tavern sauce, and cheese sauce
Sides
- Crinkle Cut Fries SIDE$3.00
America's #1 Fry - the crispy golden outside and fluffy inside
- Tater Tots SIDE$4.00
The lunchroom classic is back. Grated potatoes formed into "tots" and fried to a golden crisp.
- Coleslaw$4.00
- White Cheddar Mac and Cheese SIDE$4.50
cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce
Sauces
Desserts
Drinks
- Boylan's Cane Cola$3.00
- Boylan's Diet Cane Cola$3.00
- Boylan's Creme Soda$3.00
- Boylan's Diet Creme Soda$3.00
- Boylan's Ginger Ale$3.00
- Boylan's Orange$3.00
- Boylan's Root Beer$3.00
- Boylan's Diet Root Beer$3.00
- Bottled water$1.50
- Coca-Cola 20oz bottle$3.00
- Sprite 20oz bottle$3.00
- Pibb Xtra 20oz bottle$3.00
- Grape Fanta 20oz bottle$3.00
- Diet Coke 20oz bottle$3.00
- Fountain Drink$2.50