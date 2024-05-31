Water Tower Kitchen
Food
Shareables
- Mexican Street Corn
Corn on the cob, garlic butter, cotija, lime crema, paprika, served with lime$10.00
- Hummus
Organic hummus, Mediterranean chickpea salad, marinated heirloom tomatoes, lavash cracker, pesto, pita bread & cucumber$13.00
- Artichoke & Spinach Crostini
Castroville artichokes, spinach, grilled jalapeños, cheese blend served on house garlic toast$13.00
- Brussels Sprouts
Bacon, soy glaze, charred scallion vinaigrette, roasted cashews$15.00
- Chicken Strips
Three-brined chicken tenders, served with fries, house ranch, BBQ, & buffalo sauces$16.00
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps
House marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, pickled carrots, marinated cucumbers, cilantro, scallions, red bell peppers, watermelon radish, sweet chili soy sauce & peanut sauce$18.00
- Queso Fundido
Queso oaxaca, house chorizo, cilantro, pickled fresno chilis, & cotija cheese. Served with freshly made tortilla chips$14.00
- Cheese Fries
Ribeye steak, white American cheese, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, fries$19.00
- Tower Fries
Marinated skirt steak, avocado-green tomatillo sauce, guacamole, cheese blend, pico de gallo, queso, fries$16.00
- Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, lime juice. Served with freshly made tortilla chips$16.00
- Gilroy Garlic Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, garlic, lemon white wine sauce, arbol chili. Served over house toast$16.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower
Deep-fried cauliflower with a house-made buffalo sauce & blue cheese dressing$12.00
- Burrata Pesto
Buratta, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto, pine nuts, garlic bread$17.00
- Garlic Knots
House-made garlic knots, garlic sauce, parsley, parmesan cheese, served with house pesto-marinara sauce$10.00
Featured Mains
- Roasted Salmon
8 oz salmon filet, squash, quinoa medley & asparagus$31.00
- Blackened Chicken
Pan-seared chicken with house blend blackened spices topped with a creamy gorgonzola sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal roasted veggies$29.00
- Loco Moco
An island classic. White rice topped with 1/2 lb black Angus & brisket blend patty, two sunny side up eggs, brown gravy & mac salad$20.00
- Uncle Dave's Chili & Cornbread
House made chili made with ground chuck brisket, Silvas linguica, and roasted poblano peppers. Served with house cornbread and honey butter$15.00
- Cali Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo, cheese, fries, avocado & house-made salsa$13.00
Salads
- Southwest Chicken
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, blackened chicken, watercress, roasted corn, black beans, jicama, red bell pepper, red onion, tortilla crisps, cotija cheese & chipotle French dressing$17.00
- Asian Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Asian slaw, grilled chicken, fried wontons, cashews, sesame seeds, bell peppers, cilantro & sesame dressing$16.00
- Beets & Greens
Arugula, artisan lettuce mix, frisée, quinoa, pickled baby beets, candied pecans, herb goat cheese, & honey vinaigrette$15.00
- Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, house garlic herb croutons & Caesar dressing, no anchovies$13.00
- Cali Cobb
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, watercress, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, egg, & ranch dressing$17.00
Buns
- The Burger
1/2 lb black angus & brisket blend, martin's potato bun, cheddar cheese, white onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles & house burger sauce. Served with fries$20.00
- Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
1/2 lb black angus & brisket blend, martin's potato bun, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, fried onion strings & mayo. Served with fries$22.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 lb black angus & brisket blend patty, swiss cheese, baby Bella mushrooms, garlic & mayo, martin's potato bun. Served with fries$21.00
- Fried Chicken Sando
Fried chicken breast, martin's potato bun, jalapeno pineapple slaw & chili aioli sauce. Served with fries$19.00
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sando
Fried chicken breast, martin's potato bun, pepper jack cheese, pickles, spicy aioli & house chili sauce, served with fries$19.00
- Turkey Club
Boars head turkey, sourdough, bacon, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, white onions, black pepper, mustard & mayo. Served with fries$17.00
- Grilled Cheese
Bacon, aged white cheddar, yellow cheddar & parmesan cheese served with tomato bisque soup$16.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Ribeye steak, house paulino's salty bread, white American cheese, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms. Served with fries$20.00
Carbs
- Garden Pasta
Angel hair pasta, garlic, Roma tomatoes, grilled asparagus, parsley, thyme$15.00
- Jambalaya
Shrimp, chicken, sausage, house-made jambalaya sauce, served with your choice of pasta or rice$26.00
- Garlic Noodles
Housemade garlic sauce, lo mein noodles, parmesan cheese, green onion$13.00
- Downtown Mac & Cheese
House bechamel, parmesan cheese & toasted herb bread crumbs$13.00
Kids
Sweets
- Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
One scoop of vanilla bean gelato, whipped cream, berries, chocolate & raspberry drizzle$9.00
- Wild Berry Cheesecake
Served with house-made wild berry compote$9.00
- Churro Waffle
House croissant churro waffle, vanilla bean gelato, fresh seasonal fruit, topped with dulce de leche sauce$9.00
- Vanilla Bean Gelato (2 Scoops)$6.00
Sides/Extras
- Side Salad$6.00
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Side Fries$6.00
- Side Garlic Fries $7$7.00
- Side Tomato Soup$6.00
- Side Veggies$6.00
- Side Bacon 3 pc $6
3 pieces$6.00
- Extra Bread 1 pc
- Extra Pita 4 pcs
- Extra Chips
- Side Parm $1$1.00
- Add Chicken $7$7.00
- Side Chicken $7$7.00
- Add Steak 6 oz $15$15.00
- Side Steak 6 oz $15$15.00
- Add Shrimp 4 pc $8$8.00
- Side Shrimp 4 pc $8$8.00
- Add Salmon $13$13.00
- Side Salmon $13$13.00
- Add Bacon Crumbles $3$3.00
Beverages
Bottles & Cans
- Corona (Bottle)$7.00
- Guinness (Can)$7.00
- Clausthaler NA Beer$6.00
- Rotating Cider (Can)$8.00
- Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha$8.00
- Hard Seltzer
Served with crushed ice. Ask your server for available flavors$7.00
- X 5 Hard Seltzer Bucket
Served with crushed ice. Ask your server for available flavors$33.00
- Rotating Sour
Seasonal rotation, ask your server for current flavor$8.00
Draft Beers
- Coors Light
Golden, co. 4.2%$7.00
- Modelo
Mexico City, Mexico, 4.4%$8.00
- Moonlight Reality Czeck Pilsner
Santa rosa, ca. 4.9%$9.00
- Firestone 805
Paso Robles, ca. 4.9%$8.00
- Solid Ground Wiesn Hefeweizen
Diamond springs, ca. 5.6%$9.00
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
Chico, ca. 4.2%$8.00
- Deschutes Fresh Squeezed Ipa
Bend, or. 6.4%$9.00
- Coronado Weekend Vibes IPA
Coronado, ca. 6.8%$9.00
- Alvarado Street Mai Tai IPA
Monterey, ca. 6.5%$9.00
- Altamont Maui Waui IPA
Livermore, ca. 6.5%$9.00
- Maui Bikini Blonde Lager
Maui, hi. 5.1$9.00
- Beer of the Month
Water tower is committed to donating 50% of the "Beer of the month" sales to local youth athletics programs. Our mission is to give back to our community providing equal opportunity for all youth athletes to succeed$9.00
Bubbles
Red Wine
White Wine
House Cocktails
- Tipsy Gold Rush
Clarified milk punch with Hennessey, rum, pineapple, lemon, walnuts, saffron, herbs and spices$16.00
- Vacation in Oaxaca
100% agave tequila, mezcal, chocolate bitters, agave$16.00
- Fire Tower Fiesta
Mezcal, aperol, guava, butterfly pea flower, lime, firewater bitters$16.00
- Smirkin' Pudel's Dream
Ketel one citroen, Bulleit bourbon, maple, liquor 43, pineapple, lemon, aztec chocolate bitters$16.00
- Purple Rain
Tito's, mr. Black coffee liquor, ube condensed milk, agave$16.00
- Blackberry Buck
Bulleit bourbon, fever-tree ginger beer, house blackberry, lime juice$15.00
- Spicy Margarita
100% agave reposado tequila, house jalapeno, house sweet & sour, orange juice, lime juice$15.00
- La Paloma
100% agave blanco tequila, grapefruit juice, squirt soda, lime juice$15.00
- WT Moscow Mule
Vodka, fever-tree ginger beer, house ginger, lime juice$14.00
- Watermelon Margarita
100% agave reposado tequila, house watermelon, house sweet & sour, lime juice$15.00
- Cucumber Crush
Tanqueray gin, st. Germaine elderflower liqueur, cucumber, lemon$15.00
- Butterfly Effect
Ketel one botanical cucumber mint vodka, lavender, lemon juice, lavender bitters, lemonade, butterfly pea tea$15.00
- Espresso Martini
Vodka, mr. Black coffee liqueur, simple syrup$15.00
- Hibiscus Old Fashioned
Bulleit bourbon, homemade hibiscus syrup, angostura bitters$15.00
- GL Rafa's Sangria
Red wine, brandy, fruit juice medley, fresh fruit$15.00
- Pitcher Rafa's Sangria
Red wine, brandy, fruit juice medley, fresh fruit$60.00
- Pitcher Lily's Rose Punch
Rosé, lychee liqueur, fruit juice medley, fresh fruit$60.00
- GL Lily's Rose Punch
Rosé, lychee liqueur, fruit juice medley, fresh fruit$15.00
Non-Alcohol
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling$6.00
- Red Bull Regular$5.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$5.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Soda$4.00
- Juice$5.00
- Modern Times Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Assorted Hot Tea$4.00
- Sober Vaquero
lemon, agave, ginger beer, jalapeno$8.00
- Garden Frolic
mint, lime, hibiscus, soda$8.00
- Sensible Botanist
lavender, lemonade, butterfly pea tea$8.00
Cocktails
Kids Beverages
Spirits
- Well Vodka$9.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Ketel One Botanical$12.00
- Titos$12.00
- Belvedere$13.00
- Well Gin$9.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Sapphire$12.00
- Tanquerey$12.00
- Well Rum$9.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain Morgan$12.00
- Malibu$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- Michter's Bourbon$16.00
- Angel's Envy$15.00
- Eagle Rare$13.00
- Woodford$13.00
- Buffalo Trace$13.00
- Maker's Mark$11.00
- Blanton's$24.00
- Weller Special Reserve$14.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Michter's Rye$16.00
- Sazarec Rye$13.00
- Well$10.00
- Well Tequila$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Repo$16.00
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- Don Julio 1942$38.00
- Clase Azul$36.00
- Casa Amigos Blanco$15.00
- Casa Amigos Repo$16.00
- Casa Amigos Anejo$17.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$20.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$26.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$24.00
- Hennessey$14.00
- Hennessey VSOP$23.00
- Remy 1738$13.00
- Fernet$10.00
- Fernet Menthe$10.00
- Chartreuse Yellow$12.00
- Chartreuse Green$12.00
- Amaro Nonino$12.00
- Averna$11.00
- Montenegro$12.00
- Campari$11.00
- Aperol$11.00
- Macallan 12$15.00
- Highland Park 12$14.00
- Johnny Walker Black$14.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$34.00
- Glenfiddich$13.00
- Monkey Shoulder$13.00
- Hibiki$22.00