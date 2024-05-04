Waterfront Grille
The Apps
- Corn Bread Brûlée$8.00
Served with Honey Cinnamon Butter.
- Fresh Sliced Bread Service$5.00
French Baguette, Whole Wheat Baguette, Italian Poly Vienna Bread (Serves 2-4).
- Krispy Crust Cheesy Garlic Bread$16.00
Served with à la Rosa Dipping Sauce.
- Krispy Crust Pesto Crostini$19.00
Tomato, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella Cheese.
- House Nutz$8.00
Sweet & Spicy Premium Nut Blend.
- Shrimp & Crab Ceviche$23.00
Citrus Marinated Shrimp, White Crab Meat, Pico De Gallo, Chips.
- Crab and Artichoke Dip$20.00
Homemade Dip with Bread.
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$17.00
Homemade Dip with Bread.
- Calamari$18.00
Lightly Dusted and Fried Calamari Rings & Tentacles, Grilled Banana Peppers, Red Peppers, Lemon, Roasted Tomatoes, Cajun Aioli Sauce.
- Bang Bang Brussels Sprouts$18.00
Bacon, Feta Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Bang Bang Sauce.
- Onion Rings$18.00
Served with Ancho Sour Cream Dipping Sauce.
- Baked Cheese Shrimp Scampi$24.00
(5) Jumbo Shrimp, Garlic Butter, Baked Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, Served with Bread.
- Spicy Orange Shrimp$24.00
Asparagus, Candied Pecans, Spicy Orange Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions.
- Steakhouse Chislic$24.00
Tender Sirloin Tips (Fried & Seasoned), Gorgonzola Mushroom Cream Sauce, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Balsamic Onions.
- Traditional Bone-In WIngs (8)$18.00
Sauces: Bang Bang or General Tso.
The Salads
- Wedge Entrée Salad$14.00
Baby Iceberg, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Balsamic Reduction.
- Caesar Entrée Salad$14.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Parmesan Crisp, Cherry Tomatoes.
- Beet Entrée Salad$14.00
Spring Mix, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Oranges, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Strawberry Entrée Salad$14.00
Spring Mix, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Dressing, Strawberries, Balsamic Glaze.
- Warm Spinach Entrée Salad$14.00
Mushrooms, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Warm Bacon Dressing.
The Flatbreads
- Beach Bum FB$15.00+
Cajun Alfredo Sauce, Bronzed Chicken, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch FB$15.00+
Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Sauce Drizzle.
- Red, Hot, & Bleu FB$15.00+
Sriracha Bleu Cheese Sauce, Bronzed Chicken, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil.
- The Godfather FB$15.00+
Garlic Butter Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pesto Drizzle, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil.
- Napoli FB$15.00+
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Boji BBQ Chicken FB$15.00+
BBQ Sauce, Bronzed Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Sausage & Olive FB$15.00+
Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Olives, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Brussels and Beet FB$16.00+
Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola & Feta, Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze.
- Farmers Market FB$15.00+
Red Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Banana Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives, Italian Gouda Cheese Blend, Mozzarella, Basil.
- Meat Lovers FB$16.00+
Red Sauce, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Supreme FB$16.00+
Red Sauce, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Green Olives, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Chicken Alfredo FB$15.00+
Alfredo Sauce, Bronzed Chicken, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Basil.
- Classic Cheese FB$10.00+
Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
- Classic Pepperoni FB$13.00+
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Double Pepperoni FB$15.00+
Red Sauce, Double Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese.
The Noodles
- Lobster & Shrimp Mac and Cheese$34.00
Claw & Knuckle Lobster, Shrimp, Asparagus, Alfredo.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Bacon Mac and Cheese$28.00
BBQ Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta$28.00
Broccoli, Creamy Garlic Alfredo Sauce.
- Cajun Salmon Tortellini$32.00
Cajun Spiced Salmon, Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Three-Cheese Tortellini, Cajun Cream Sauce, Topped with Toasted Almonds.
- Beef Stroganoff$34.00
Tender Beef, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Spinach, Demi Glaze Cream Sauce, Sour Cream.
The Specialties
- Jambalaya Crêpe$33.00
Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, Andouille Sausage, Creole Cream Sauce, 5 Grain Rice.
- Chicken Fried Chicken$25.00
Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Country Gravy, Demi Glaze Drizzle.
- Chicken Oscar$35.00
(2) Charbroiled Chicken Breast, White Crab Meat, Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Dill Hollandaise.
- Country Fried Steak Fritter$26.00
Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Country Gravy, Demi Glaze Drizzle.
- Pork Shank Osso Buco$42.00
22 oz. Braised Tender Pork Shank, Cheddar Cheese Grits, Fresh Asparagus, Mushroom Pepper Gravy.
The Entrées
- 14 oz. Ribeye$51.00
Topped with Demi Glaze.
- 6 oz. Filet Mignon$42.00
Topped with Demi Glaze.
- 8 oz. Baseball Cut Sirloin$31.00
Topped with Demi Glaze.
- (2) Beef Filet Tournedos$45.00
(1) Oscar Style, (1) Mushroom Demi Glaze.
- 11 oz. Parmesan Crusted Walleye$36.00
Topped with Dill Hollandaise Sauce.
- Diver Scallops$40.00
(6) Broiled Diver Scallops, Dill Hollandaise Sauce.
- 7 oz. Dijon Crusted Salmon$36.00
With 7 Grain Honey Mustard Sauce.
- Salmon Oscar$46.00
White Crab Meat, Asparagus, Dill Hollandaise Sauce.
- Seafood Medley$40.00
5 oz. Charbroiled Salmon, (2) Diver Scallops, (2) Jumbo Shrimp, Dill Hollandaise Sauce.
- Diver Scallops & Jumbo Shrimp$40.00
(3) Broiled Diver Scallops, (3) Jumbo Shrimp, Dill Hollandaise Sauce.
- Beef, Sea, Farm Medley$48.00
5 oz. Sirloin, 4 oz. Salmon (with Dill Hollandaise), 1/4 Duck (with Balsamic Orange Sauce).
- Surf & Turf$40.00
5 oz. Sirloin, (2) Diver Scallops, (2) Jumbo Shrimp, Dill Hollandaise Sauce.
- Peach Chicken$30.00
(2) Charbroiled Chicken Breasts Topped with Baked Peach Cider Sauce.
- 12 oz. Tomahawk Pork Chop$38.00
- Half Hunters Duckling$41.00
Served with Balsamic Orange Marmalade.
The Bread & Burgers
- Waterfront Lobster, Crab, and Artichoke$23.00
Open-Faced Sandwich Baked with Parmesan Cheese and Broccolini.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Charbroiled Cajun Spiced Chicken Breast, Cajun Mayo, Lettuce, Grilled French Bread.
- Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu$19.00
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dijon Mustard Sauce, Pretzel Bun.
- French Dip$19.00
Sliced Roast Beef and Swiss Cheese Served on Grilled French Bread.
- Iowa Skinny BPT$18.00
Pounded Breaded Pork Tenderloin, Dill Pickle Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Grilled Pretzel Bun.
- Walleye Sandwich$23.00
Panko Sesame Breaded and Fried Walleye, Shredded Lettuce, Lemon Caper Tartar Sauce, Grilled Brioche Bun.
- Waterfront Burger$19.00
Cheddar Cheese, American Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce.
- Spicy Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burger$19.00
Aged White Cheddar, Bacon, Egg, Cajun Mayo.
- Pot Roast Cowboy Burger$19.00
Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Grilled Pot Roast, French Fried Onions, Gorgonzola Crumbles, BBQ Sauce.
- Blue Water Burger$19.00
Crispy Onion Rings and Blue Cheese Sauce.
- Tenderloin Steak Sandwich$19.00
Charbroiled Tenderloin Medallions, White & Orange Cheddar Cheese, Grilled French Bread.