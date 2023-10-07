TIKI THAI at WaterPark TikiThai
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
$10.00
Cabbage, carrots, bean noodles, celery
Gai Wings
$13.00
Batter-fried wings, spicy chili sauce
Som Tum
$13.00
Green papaya salad, peanut, carrot, cherry tomato, green bean, chili lime dressing
Crispy Tofu
$10.00
Crispy fried tofu, sweet and sour sauce with crushed peanuts
Tom Yum Soup
$9.00
Chicken or tofu, Lemongrass, cherry tomato, mushroom, chili, kaffir lime
Tom Kha Soup
$9.00
Chicken or tofu, galangal, coconut milk, cherry tomato, mushroom
Side of Fried Rice with Egg
$7.00
Noodle&Rice
Khao Soi
$17.00
-Curry Noodle Soup- (Your choice of Proteins), Red Thai Curry, coconut milk, egg noodles, pickled vegetables, crispy noodle
Drunken Khao Soi
$17.00
-Stir Fried Spicy Noodle- (Your choice of proteins), egg noodles, broccoli
Ginger Fried Rice
$16.00
(Your choice of chicken) over fried rice with egg, broccoli
Panang Curry
$17.00
(Your choice of proteins), Panang Curry, coconut milk, broccoli and steamed jasmine rice
