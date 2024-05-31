Waterside Market 82 Main Street
Breakfast
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Made with super premium OMG English Muffins, fried egg, cheddar and choice of meat or avocado on an english muffin
- Skinny Wrap(V)$13.00
eggs, cheddar jack, spinach, tomato, avocado in a wheat wrap
- Breakfast Burrito$13.00
eggs, cheddar jack, black beans, house pico, home fries & choice of meat or avocado
- Avocado Toast$16.00
whipped avocado on toasted multigrain with roasted corn and lime salsa.
- Traditional Breakfast$14.00
two eggs, roasted potatoes, choice of bread and choice of meat or avocado
- Cinnamon French Toast$14.00
Thick sliced brioche bread grilled and dusted with powdered suger
- Blueberry Flapjacks$14.00
light and fluffy with fresh blueberries
- Eggs Benedict Canadian Bacon$19.00
Two poached eggs over O.M.G. english muffin and served with home fries and Canadian bacon.
- Lobster Benedict (Breakfast)$34.00
fresh lobster on a toasted english muffin with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce
- Tex Mex$20.00
two eggs over sweet corn cakes, house pico, house made tomato sauce, black bean hummus and avocado. As seen on diners drive-ins and dives.
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$14.00
two light and fluffy pancakes with chocolate chips, butter & powdered sugar.
- Plain Pancakes$11.00
two light and fluffy pancakes with butter and powdered sugar.
- Eggs Benedict Florentine (spinach)$19.00
two poached eggs over O.M.G. english muffin and served with home fries, FLorentine
- Morning Wrap$9.00
- Avocado Toast With Salmon$20.00
Breakfast Sides
Sandwiches
- CAB Sandwich$17.00
All natural chicken, avocado, uncured bacon, melted cheddar and ranch on ciabatta, as seen on diners drive-ins and dives
- B.L.T.$16.00
Crispy uncured nitrate free bacon with mixed greens tomato and mayo on choice of bread.
- Farmhouse Sandwich$17.00
All natural chicken, uncured bacon, onion jam, pecan goat cheese and fresh spinach served on ciabatta.
- Red White & Green Sandwich$16.00
Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette on ciabatta
- John Alden Sandwich$17.00
House roasted turkey, crannberry sauce, stuffing, mixed greens and mayo on ciabatta
- Italian Sandwich$17.00
Mortadella, capicola, salami, Provolone, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette on ciabatta
- French Quarter Sandwich$18.00
House roasted beef, melted brie, mixed greens, tomato, onion, horseradish aioli on ciabatta.
- Roast Beef Sandwich$16.00
build your own. House Roasted Beef with lettuce and tomato.
- Grilled Three Cheese Sandwich$12.00
Provolone, Swiss, and Cheddar all on multigrain
- Supreme Grilled Three Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Provolone, Swiss, and Cheddar all on multigrain with sauteed onions, tomato, and avocado.
- Lucy Vincent Sandwich$16.00
harissa roasted cauliflower, vegan garlic aioli, spinach, pickled red onions and smashed garbanzos served on ciabatta
- Turkey Sandwich$16.00
build your own. House Roasted Turkey with lettuce and tomato on ciabatta
- Lobster Roll$36.00
- Lobster Club$36.00
Salads
- Waterside Cobb Salad$18.00
All Natural chicken over mixed greens, crispy uncured bacon, egg, tomato, blue cheese and avocado with house-made ranch dressing.
- Greek Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce with all natural hormone free chicken, cucumber, feta, olives, tomato, purple onion, with our famous Greek Dressing.
- Greek Salad (no chicken)$16.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, feta, olives, tomato, purple onion, with our famous Greek Dressing.
- Kale Chicken Caesar$16.00
baby kale, all natural hormone free chicken, romaine, shaved parmesan, kalamata house made croutons & caesar dressing.
- Kale Caesar (no chicken)$14.00
baby kale, romaine, shaved parmesan, kalamata olives, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing.
- Blueberry Quinoa Salad$20.00
Mixed greens, fresh quinoa, roasted pecans, goat cheese & fresh blueberries paired with a side of our house-made red wine vinaigrette
- Strawberry Quinoa$20.00
Mixed greens, fresh quinoa, roasted pecans, goat cheese & fresh strawberries paired with a side of our house-made red wine vinaigrette
- LOBSTER COBB SALAD$36.00
Fresh lobster over mixed greens, crispy uncured bacon, egg, tomato, blue cheese and avocado with house-made ranch dressing.
Soups
- Turkey Chili Soup$9.75
Our Island-famous chili served with provolone cheese and homemade cornbread.
- French Onion Soup$9.75
Our French Onion Soup topped with house-made croutons and swiss cheese
- Billy's Chili$9.75
Chef Bill's Award Winning beef chili topped with cheddar jack cheese with a side of house-made cornbread.
- Tomato Basil Soup (GF)$9.00
A Waterside Market staple, goes perfect with our Grilled Three Cheese Sandwhich
- Clam Chowder$10.00
Cream-Based, New England style clam chowder, served with oyster crackers.
- LARGE TOMATO BASIL$19.00
- LARGE FRENCH ONION$19.00
- LARGE CHOWDER$20.00
Coffee
Drip Coffee
CHAI LATTE
HOT TEA
HOT CHOCOLATE
COFFEE CORTADO
CAFE AU LAIT
Kids Menu
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
- Kids Mac & Cheese$13.00
House Made Mac & Cheese with Cheddar Jack
- Turkey Roll up$12.00
Sliced Turkey & Cheddar On White Wrap. Served with Apple Slices
- Roast Beef Roll Up$12.00
Sliced Roast Beef with Cheddar. Served with Apple Slices
- Kids Grilled Cheese$11.00
Grilled Cheese on White Toast with American Cheese