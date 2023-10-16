Watson's Organic Market & Cafe 617 West Main Street
Drink Menu
Hot Drinks
Pour Over Coffee
Component beans brewed upon request, option for splash of dairy free milk, and sweetener.
Bio Coffee
Alkaline coffee with non-dairy creamer, wheatgrass powder, sweetened with chicory root.
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade matcha with your choice of milk, sweetened upon request.
Heirloom Cacao Latte
Anima Mundi heirloom cacao with your choice of milk and is lightly sweetened.
Rose Cacao Latte
Anima Mundi heirloom cacao and rose powder with your choice of milk and is lightly sweetened.
Golden Sun Milk Latte
Anima Mundi's blend of turmeric, ginger, medicinal mushrooms, vanilla and more to create a beautiful anti-inflammatory herbal drink.
Hot Tea
Choice of select organic teas.
Chai Latte
Iced Drinks
Watson's Sport Tea
Decaffeinated green & black tea, vitamin C, electrolytes, & siberian ginseng.
Component Cold Brew
Component beans brewed for 12-18 hours, option for splash of dairy free milk, and sweetener.
Iced Matcha Americano (pure green tea)
Ceremonial grade matcha, sweetened upon request.
Iced Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade matcha with your choice of milk, sweetened upon request.
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Pumpkin Chai
Smoothies
Master Smoothie
Organic berries & banana, spinach, SPORTea, pea protein, collagen, macro-greens, and mushroom powder.
Turmeric Crush
Organic orange juice, oat milk, turmeric, banana, and stevia.
Peanut Butter Dream
Organic oat milk, peanut butter, stevia, and choice of protein.
Strawberry Maca Bomb
Organic oat milk, strawberries, dates, maca, and cinnamon.
Peach Sea Moss Smoothie
Organic peaches, banana, orange juice, steva, and wild sea moss.
Cherry CBD Smoothie
Organic cherries, banana, apple juice, and Greenthumb naturals CBD
Cold Pressed Juices
Food Menu
Lavosh
Classic Lavosh
Lavosh style bread, spring mix, jack cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, sprouts, vegan mayo, and side of balsamic vinegar.
Hummus Lavosh
Lavosh style bread, spring mix, hummus, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, sprouts, vegan mayo, and side of balsamic vinegar.
Tuna Lavosh
Lavosh style bread, tuna salad, spring mix, swiss cheese, tomato, onion, vegan mayo, and side of balsamic vinegar.
Baked Black Bean Lavosh
Lavosh style bread, black beans, jasmine rice, jack cheese, tomato, green onion, cilantro, and ortega chiles baked with sour cream and salsa on top.
Spinach & Pear Lavosh
Lavosh style bread, cream cheese, spinach, pear, cranberries, pecans, red onion, and feta cheese.
1/2 Lavosh
1/2 Tuna Lavosh
Sandwiches & Wraps
Wild Caught Tuna
Wild-caught tuna salad, spring mix, vegan mayo, red onion, tomato, and sprouts.
Vegetarian Sandwich
Spring mix, jack cheese, avocado, tomato, sprouts and vegan mayo.
Mediterranean
Spring mux, kefir cheese, cream cheese, sweet pickles, cucumber, and sprouts.
Eggless
Toasted bread, eggless salad, spring mix, tomato, onion, spouts, and vegan mayo.
Nutter Butter
Organic peanut butter, bananas, and local honey
Fennel Kale Tuna Wrap
Wild-caught tuna salad, avocado, organic kale salad (kale, cabbage, cranberries, red onion, almonds, sun-dried tomatoes with fennel olive oil dressing) in a sprouted tortilla.
Basil Pesto Chicken Wrap
Organic chicken, quinoa, pesto, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato on a sprouted whole wheat tortilla.
Kettle Chips
Classic Lavosh Style Wrap
1/2 Sandwich (Medi or Vegie)
1/2 Tuna Sandwich
Burgers
Salads
Garden Salad
Organic Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, and carrot
Power Salad
Organic Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, carrot & any burger patty.
Tuna Salad
Organic Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, carrot & wild caught albacore tuna salad
The Maven
4oz of Tuna Salad, Kale Salad, and 1/2 Avocado
Watson's Kale Salad
Organic kale, cabbage, cranberries, red onion, almonds, sun-dried tomatoes with fennel olive oil dressing
Watson's Eggless Salad
Organic tofu, red bell pepper, red onion, nutritional year, watson's eggless dressing
Peaches & Greens Salad
Breakfast
Organic Quinoa Berry Bowl
Quinoa, almond milk, banana, berries, almonds, chia seeds, agave, and cinnamon
Cream Cheese Bagel
Organic sprouted bagel and cream cheese.
Sweet Fennel Bagel
Cinnamon raisin bagel, cream cheese, candied walnuts, herb blend, and honey.
Avocado Toast
Organic sourdough, avocado, olive oil, and sprouts.
Hummus Avocado Toast
Organic sourdough, hummus, avocado, olive oil, and sprouts.
Overnight Oats
Organic Oats, chia seeds, almond milk, season fruit, and almonds.
Baked Goods
Brownies
Vegan & Gluten Free (contains coconut)
Muffin of the day
Vegan & Gluten Free
Primal Bar
Chocolate organic almond flour, chia, flaxseeds, sea salt, vanilla, peanut butter, agave, vegan chocolate chips, cranberries, cashes, almonds
Mache Bites
Oats, chocolate chips, almond butter, honey, flax seeds, chia seeds, cranberries, rolled in raw pumpkin seeds.