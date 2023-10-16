Drink Menu

Hot Drinks

Pour Over Coffee

$5.00

Component beans brewed upon request, option for splash of dairy free milk, and sweetener.

Bio Coffee

$3.95

Alkaline coffee with non-dairy creamer, wheatgrass powder, sweetened with chicory root.

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Ceremonial grade matcha with your choice of milk, sweetened upon request.

Heirloom Cacao Latte

$5.95

Anima Mundi heirloom cacao with your choice of milk and is lightly sweetened.

Rose Cacao Latte

$5.95

Anima Mundi heirloom cacao and rose powder with your choice of milk and is lightly sweetened.

Golden Sun Milk Latte

$5.95

Anima Mundi's blend of turmeric, ginger, medicinal mushrooms, vanilla and more to create a beautiful anti-inflammatory herbal drink.

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Choice of select organic teas.

Chai Latte

$4.95

Iced Drinks

Watson's Sport Tea

$3.00+

Decaffeinated green & black tea, vitamin C, electrolytes, & siberian ginseng.

Component Cold Brew

$4.95

Component beans brewed for 12-18 hours, option for splash of dairy free milk, and sweetener.

Iced Matcha Americano (pure green tea)

$5.50

Ceremonial grade matcha, sweetened upon request.

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.95

Ceremonial grade matcha with your choice of milk, sweetened upon request.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.95

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$5.95

Smoothies

Master Smoothie

$12.95

Organic berries & banana, spinach, SPORTea, pea protein, collagen, macro-greens, and mushroom powder.

Turmeric Crush

$9.95

Organic orange juice, oat milk, turmeric, banana, and stevia.

Peanut Butter Dream

$9.95

Organic oat milk, peanut butter, stevia, and choice of protein.

Strawberry Maca Bomb

$9.95

Organic oat milk, strawberries, dates, maca, and cinnamon.

Peach Sea Moss Smoothie

$11.95

Organic peaches, banana, orange juice, steva, and wild sea moss.

Cherry CBD Smoothie

$13.95

Organic cherries, banana, apple juice, and Greenthumb naturals CBD

Cold Pressed Juices

Green Juice

$12.95

Carrot Tumeric Juice

$9.95Out of stock

Food Menu

Lavosh

Classic Lavosh

$8.95

Lavosh style bread, spring mix, jack cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, sprouts, vegan mayo, and side of balsamic vinegar.

Hummus Lavosh

$8.95

Lavosh style bread, spring mix, hummus, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, sprouts, vegan mayo, and side of balsamic vinegar.

Tuna Lavosh

$10.95

Lavosh style bread, tuna salad, spring mix, swiss cheese, tomato, onion, vegan mayo, and side of balsamic vinegar.

Baked Black Bean Lavosh

$9.95

Lavosh style bread, black beans, jasmine rice, jack cheese, tomato, green onion, cilantro, and ortega chiles baked with sour cream and salsa on top.

Spinach & Pear Lavosh

$8.95

Lavosh style bread, cream cheese, spinach, pear, cranberries, pecans, red onion, and feta cheese.

1/2 Lavosh

$4.95Out of stock

1/2 Tuna Lavosh

$5.95

Sandwiches & Wraps

Wild Caught Tuna

$10.95

Wild-caught tuna salad, spring mix, vegan mayo, red onion, tomato, and sprouts.

Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.95

Spring mix, jack cheese, avocado, tomato, sprouts and vegan mayo.

Mediterranean

$8.95

Spring mux, kefir cheese, cream cheese, sweet pickles, cucumber, and sprouts.

Eggless

$9.95

Toasted bread, eggless salad, spring mix, tomato, onion, spouts, and vegan mayo.

Nutter Butter

$5.95

Organic peanut butter, bananas, and local honey

Fennel Kale Tuna Wrap

$13.95

Wild-caught tuna salad, avocado, organic kale salad (kale, cabbage, cranberries, red onion, almonds, sun-dried tomatoes with fennel olive oil dressing) in a sprouted tortilla.

Basil Pesto Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Organic chicken, quinoa, pesto, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato on a sprouted whole wheat tortilla.

Kettle Chips

$1.49

Classic Lavosh Style Wrap

$9.95

1/2 Sandwich (Medi or Vegie)

$5.00

1/2 Tuna Sandwich

$6.00

Burgers

Black Bean (GF & Vegan)

$8.95

Spicy Chick'n

$8.95

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Vegan

$8.95

Hilary (GF, Vegan, Corn Free, & Soy Free)

$9.95

Marinated Tofu

$8.95

Veggie Dog

$3.95

Chili Dog

$7.95

Pizza Bagle

$8.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.95+

Organic Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, and carrot

Power Salad

$9.95+

Organic Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, carrot & any burger patty.

Tuna Salad

$10.95+

Organic Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, carrot & wild caught albacore tuna salad

The Maven

$11.50

4oz of Tuna Salad, Kale Salad, and 1/2 Avocado

Watson's Kale Salad

$6.95

Organic kale, cabbage, cranberries, red onion, almonds, sun-dried tomatoes with fennel olive oil dressing

Watson's Eggless Salad

$6.95Out of stock

Organic tofu, red bell pepper, red onion, nutritional year, watson's eggless dressing

Peaches & Greens Salad

$12.95

Breakfast

Organic Quinoa Berry Bowl

$9.95

Quinoa, almond milk, banana, berries, almonds, chia seeds, agave, and cinnamon

Cream Cheese Bagel

$6.95

Organic sprouted bagel and cream cheese.

Sweet Fennel Bagel

$8.95

Cinnamon raisin bagel, cream cheese, candied walnuts, herb blend, and honey.

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Organic sourdough, avocado, olive oil, and sprouts.

Hummus Avocado Toast

$6.95

Organic sourdough, hummus, avocado, olive oil, and sprouts.

Overnight Oats

$8.95

Organic Oats, chia seeds, almond milk, season fruit, and almonds.

Baked Goods

Brownies

$3.75Out of stock

Vegan & Gluten Free (contains coconut)

Muffin of the day

$4.50

Vegan & Gluten Free

Primal Bar

$5.50

Chocolate organic almond flour, chia, flaxseeds, sea salt, vanilla, peanut butter, agave, vegan chocolate chips, cranberries, cashes, almonds

Mache Bites

$3.75

Oats, chocolate chips, almond butter, honey, flax seeds, chia seeds, cranberries, rolled in raw pumpkin seeds.

Soup

Chili

$7.95

Kidney and Pinto bean chili.

Autumn

$6.95

Pureed sweet potato and carrot garnished with sprouted raw pumpkin seeds.

Veggie Soup

$6.95

Sides

4oz Tuna

$4.75

4oz Chicken

$4.99

Market

Drinks

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$2.09+

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.09+

Mori Leaf Tea

$4.29

Olipops

$2.79

Poppi

$2.79

Zevia

$1.39

Virgil's Soda (glass)

$2.19

Kombucha

Chips

Kettle Chips

$1.49

Siete Chips

$1.99

Boulder Canyon Chips

$4.99