Fried Meals

Whole Belly Clams Meal

$21.99

Served with fries and coleslaw

Clam Strips Meal

$16.99

Served with fries and coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Served with fries and coleslaw

Fried Scallop Meal

$24.99

8 fried sea scallops served with fries and coleslaw

Fried Seafood Platter

$29.99

Haddock, Fried Clams, Fried scallop with fries and coleslaw

Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$19.99

Rolls & Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$28.99

Served on a brioche buttered roll, with fries

Haddock Sandwich

$11.99

Served on a brioche buttered bun, with fries

Shrimp Roll

$13.99

Served on a brioche buttered roll, with fries

Clam Strip Roll

$13.99

Served on a brioche buttered roll, with fries

Whole Belly Clams Roll

$16.99

Served on a brioche buttered roll, with fries

Scallop Roll

$17.99

Served on a brioche buttered roll, with fries

Sides & Soups

Garden Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Veggies

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fries

$4.99

Clam Chowder 16oz

$7.99

Clam Chowder 8oz

$5.99

Lobster Bisque 8oz

$6.99

Lobster Bisque 16oz

$8.99

Drinks & Chips

Coke

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Frappachino

$3.49

Harmony Springs

$2.99

Joe Tea/Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Rock Star

$3.49

Rain Water

$1.99

VOSS Water

$3.49

MISS VICKIES CHIPS

$2.49

NANTUCKET CHIPS

$2.99

CABOT CHIPS

$2.49

Condiments

Extra Tartar

$0.50

RETAIL SHELF ITEMS

Hot sauce

$3.99

Tartar Sauce

$4.99

Cocktail Sauce

$4.99

1 Lemon

$0.79

Lemon Juice

$2.99

White Vinegar

$1.99

Deano's Pasta

$5.99

Deano's GLUTEN FREE Pasta

$5.99

Old Bay

$4.99

Wicked Sauce

$4.99

Watkins Seasoning

$4.99