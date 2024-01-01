2x points for loyalty members
Wayfarer Coffee Lakeport 781 Union Avenue
FOOD
Sandwiches
- Local Egg Sandwich$8.00
Cheesy egg frittata and Winni Woods Farm greens on grilled house-made sourdough.
- The Veg Sandwich$10.50
Sliced avocado, Winni Woods Farm spinach, cucumbers, Micromama’s beet kraut, and herb cream cheese on our grilled house-made sourdough.
- BLT$8.00
North Country Smokehouse bacon, Winni Woods Farm spinach, tomato, and mayo on grilled house-made sourdough.
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Cheddar and monterey cheese blend melted between our grilled house-made sourdough.
- Ham and Cheese$10.50
North Country Smokehouse Ham, smoked gouda, Blackwater hot and sweet mustard, Winni Woods Farm greens, and house made pickles on our grilled house-made sourdough.
- The Stack$7.00
Cheesy egg frittata topped with herb cream cheese and Winni Woods Farm greens (served without bread). Add your favorite toppings!
- Seasonal Salad$10.00
Winni Woods Farm greens topped with roasted beets, feta, toasted walnuts, and sliced avocado. Served with a maple balsamic vinaigrette.
Toast
- Butter and Seasonal Jam Toast$5.00
House-made seasonal jam (cranberry orange marmalade) served on our grilled house-made sourdough.
- Maple Cream Cheese and Seasonal Fruit Toast$7.00
Grilled house-made sourdough topped with maple cream cheese, sliced apples, pecan oat crumble, and a drizzle of caramel.
- Avocado Toast$7.00
House-made avocado spread topped with everything seasoning on our grilled house-made sourdough.
Sourdough Loaves
DRINKS
Espresso
- Espresso Shot$2.75
Double shot of espresso.
- Macchiato$3.25
A traditional macchiato consisting of a double shot of our house roasted espresso with a splash of your choice of steamed milk.
- Cappuccino$3.75
Double shot of our house roasted espresso and your choice of steamed milk. Served in a 8oz cup or mug (one size only).
- Latte
Double shot of our house roasted espresso with your choice of milk and flavor. Served hot or iced in multiple sizes.
- Mocha
Double shot of our house roasted espresso with your choice of milk and our house made chocolate sauce. Served hot or iced in multiple sizes.
- Americano
Double shot of our house roasted espresso poured over hot water. Served hot or iced in multiple sizes.
Not Coffee
Tea
Canned Beverages
- Cold Brew
Wayfarer Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew in 12 oz cans - perfect for your next adventure!
- Open Still Water$2.50
- Nobl Palmer Half & Half Tea$4.00
- Nobl Peach Turmeric Black Tea$4.00
- Pricklee Cactus Water - Strawberry Hibiscus$4.00
- Aqua ViTea Kombucha Strawberry Sage$4.00
- Aqua ViTea Kombucha Blueberry Social$4.00
- Aqua ViTea Kombucha Elderberry$4.00
- SZZL Fruit Punch$4.00
- Aqua Seltzer Cucumber Mint$4.00
- Dram Holy Basil + Lemon$4.00
- Dram Lavender + Lemon Balm$4.00