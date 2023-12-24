2x points for loyalty members
Wayfarer Coffee Roasters - Downtown 626 Main Street
FOOD
Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg, Cheddar$7.50
Local egg frittata, North Country Smokehouse bacon, and Cabot cheddar cheese served on our house made brioche.
- Ham, Egg, Swiss$7.50
Local egg frittata, North Country Smokehouse ham, and swiss cheese served on our house made brioche.
- Mushroom, Egg, Swiss$7.50
Local egg frittata baked with NH Mushroom Company mushrooms, topped with swiss cheese and served on our house made brioche.
- Egg and Cheese$6.50
Local egg frittata and a choice of cheddar or swiss cheese served on our house made brioche.
Waffles
- Plain Waffle$3.50
House made liege waffle with no toppings.
- Classic Powdered Sugar Waffle$3.50
Liege waffle dusted with powdered sugar.
- Classic Cinnamon Sugar Waffle$3.50
Liege waffle dusted with cinnamon sugar.
- Strawberry Waffle$4.00
Liege waffle topped with house made strawberry glaze.
- Chocolate Waffle$4.00
Liege waffle topped with house made chocolate sauce.
- Maple Waffle$4.00
Liege waffle topped with house made maple glaze using local NH maple syrup.
- Bacon Maple Waffle$4.50
Liege waffle pressed with North Country Smokehouse bacon and topped with house made maple glaze using local NH maple syrup.
- Ham and Cheese Waffle$4.50
Liege waffle pressed with North Country Smoke House ham and Cabot cheddar cheese.
- Cinnamon Roll Waffle$5.00Out of stock
Liege waffle dough hand rolled and loaded with brown sugar and cinnamon then topped with house made cream cheese frosting.
- Sugar Cookie Waffle (December Special)$5.00
Waffle Box - Regular Size
Waffle Box - Mini Waffles
Oatmeal
Yogurt
Energy Bites
- Single Cranberry Energy Bite$2.00
Dates, almonds, cranberries, coconut, oatmeal, and cinnamon.
- Single Chocolate Energy Bite$2.00
Dates, almonds, dark chocolate, coconut, vanilla and a pinch of salt.
- 6-Pack Chocolate Energy Bites$12.00
A shareable 6-pack of our famous Chocolate Energy Bites. Dates, almonds, dark chocolate, coconut, vanilla and a pinch of salt.
- 6-Pack Cranberry Energy Bites$12.00
A shareable 6-pack of our famous Cranberry Energy Bites. Dates, almonds, cranberries, coconut, oatmeal, and cinnamon.
- 6-Pack Mixed Energy Bites | 3 Chocolate + 3 Cranberry$12.00
A shareable mixed 6-pack of our famous Energy Bites. 3 Oatmeal Cranberry and 3 Dark Chocolate.
DRINKS
Brewed Coffee
On Tap
Espresso
- Espresso Shot$2.75
Double shot of espresso.
- Macchiato$3.25
A traditional macchiato consisting of a double shot of espresso with a splash of your choice of steamed milk.
- Cappuccino$3.75
Double shot of espresso and your choice of steamed milk. Served in a 8oz cup or mug (one size only).
- Latte
Double shot of espresso with your choice of milk and flavor. Served hot or iced.
- Mocha
Double shot of espresso with your choice of milk and our house made chocolate sauce. Served hot or iced.
- Americano
Double shot of espresso poured over hot water. Served hot or iced.
Not Coffee
Tea
Canned Beverages
- Cold Brew
Wayfarer Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew in 12 oz cans - perfect for your next adventure!
- Nobl Hibiscus Lavender Tea$4.00
- Aqua ViTea Kombucha Blueberry Social$4.00
- Nobl Palmer Half & Half Tea$4.00
- Dram Holy Basil + Lemon$4.00
- Aqua ViTea Kombucha Pineapple Lemonade$4.00Out of stock
- Nobl Lemon Ginger Green Tea$4.00Out of stock
- Nobl Unsweetened Black Tea$4.00
- Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw$3.00
- Aqua ViTea Kombucha Strawberry Sage$4.00
- Liquid Death Severed Lime$3.00
- Liquid Death Berry It Alive$3.00
- Liquid Death Mountain Water$3.00
- Nobl Peach Turmeric Black Tea$4.00
- Aqua ViTea Kombucha Peach Out$4.00
- Dram Lavender + Lemon Balm$4.00
- Nobl Pomegranate White Tea$4.00Out of stock
- Aqua ViTea Kombucha Hibiscus Ginger Lime$4.00
- Aqua ViTea Kombucha Elderberry$4.00Out of stock
- Dram Cardamom and Black Tea$4.00
- Dram Citrus and Blossom$4.00