Wayland Fresh
Acai, Yogurt & Specialty Bowls
- BYO Specialty Bowl$12.00
Choose from one of our 5 specialty bowl bases, then add 4 toppings of your choosing
- BYO Yogurt Bowl$7.00
Choose only what you want with our build your own bowl. Choose a yogurt base, and up to four toppings
- Coco Loco$12.00
Coconut sorbet, banana, and oat milk, blended smooth, then topped with pineapple, strawberries, coconut, and granola
- Funky Monkey$12.00
Cacao sorbet, banana, and oat milk blended smooth, then topped with banana, chocolate chips, coconut, and nutella drizzle
- Mango Madness$12.00
Mango sorbet, mangos, and pineapple juice, blended smooth, then topped with raspberries, mango, coconut, and chia seeds
- Pitaya Bowl$12.00
Pitaya, strawberries, banana, and oat milk, blended smooth, then topped with granola, blueberries, mango, and coconut
- Power Acai Bowl$12.00
Açaí, strawberries, bananas, and oat milk blended smooth then topped with banana, strawberries, granola, and toasted coconut
- The King Bowl$7.00
Low fat yogurt, granola, banana, chocolate chips, and honey
- Very Berry Bowl$7.00
Greek yogurt, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, and peanut butter
Smoothies
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$9.00
Oat Milk, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Nutella, Graham Cracker, Cinnamon
- Green Goodness$8.00
Spinach, banana, green apple, almond milk, orange juice, and fresh ginger
- Island Fresh$8.00
Mango, pineapple, banana, pineapple juice, and low-fat yogurt
- Love Potion$9.00
Strawberries, bananas, peanut butter, chocolate chips, vanilla whey protein, almond milk, and honey
- Peanut Butter Protein$9.00
Peanut butter, banana, honey, whey protein, and almond milk
- Strawberry Banana$8.00
Strawberries, banana, chia seeds, orange juice, oat milk, and low-fat yogurt
- Very Berry$8.00
Raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, orange juice, oat milk, and low-fat yogurt
- Wayland Wake-up$9.00
Banana, espresso, cold brew, almond milk, vanilla whey protein, and honey
Salads
- BYO Salad$12.00
Choose exactly what you want with our build your own salad option! Start by picking your base of greens, then choose up to six (6) toppings, and one of our ten signature dressings to finish off your creation
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, tortilla strips, Parmesan cheese, served with Caesar dressing on the side
- Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, bacon, Cheddar cheese, cucumber, red onion, hard boiled egg, served with buttermilk ranch dressing on the side
- Emperor's Salad$12.00
Power lettuce, emperor's rice, cucumbers, shredded red cabbage, roasted sweet potatoes, chick peas, mandarin oranges, and served with asian sesame ginger dressing on the side
- Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Baby arugula, chickpeas, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, and served with oat milk Italian dressing on the side
- Southwest Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, wild farro grains, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, serve with agave jalapeño vinaigrette dressing on the side
- Summer Salad$12.00
Baby arugula, sliced strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, feta cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, and served with poppy seed dressing on the side
- Autumn Salad$12.00
Baby arugula lettuce, quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, granny smith apple slices, red onion, Cheddar cheese, and apple cider vinaigrette dressing
- Nicoise (Copy)$12.00Out of stock
Romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, hard boiled egg, and served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side
Quesadillas
- ClassiQ$12.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, and Cheddar cheese, in a grilled white flour tortilla. Sour cream, salsa, and lettuce on the side
- Conquistadilla$12.00
Carne asada, Cheddar cheese, pepper, and onion blend, in a grilled tomato tortilla. Sour cream, salsa, and lettuce on the side
- Chicken Santa Fe$12.00
Your choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, black beans, corn, diced jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and chipotle aioli, in a grilled white flour tortilla. Sour cream, salsa, and lettuce on the side
- Carne Asada Santa Fe$12.00
Your choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, black beans, corn, diced jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and chipotle aioli, in a grilled white flour tortilla. Sour cream, salsa, and lettuce on the side
- Veg'D Out$11.00
Cheddar cheese, diced avocado, pepper, and onion blend, corn, and sweet potatoes, in a grilled spinach tortilla. Sour cream, salsa, and lettuce on the side
Wraps
- California Turkey Blat$12.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, Cheddar cheese, power lettuce, tossed with chipotle mayo and served in a warm tomato tortilla wrap
- Carne Asada$12.00
Grilled carne asada, romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, wild farro grains, tossed with agave jalapeño vinaigrette dressing and served in a warm tomato tortilla wrap
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Grilled chicken, baby arugula, bacon, red onion, Cheddar cheese, tossed with buttermilk ranch dressing and served in a warm spinach tortilla wrap
- Chicken Caesar$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, plum tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips, tossed with Caesar dressing, and served in a warm spinach tortilla wrap
- Honey Mustard Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, Cheddar cheese, tossed with honey mustard dressing and served in a warm tomato tortilla wrap
- Mediterranean Veggie$11.00
Baby arugula, chickpeas, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, tossed in oat milk Italian dressing and served in a warm spinach tortilla wrap
- Sesame Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken, shredded red cabbage, mandarin oranges, emperor's rice, tossed in an asian sesame ginger dressing and served in a warm tomato tortilla wrap
- Thanksgiving Wrap$12.00
Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, granny smith apple, dried cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette dressing and served in a warm white tortilla wrap
- BBQ Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, corn, black beans, red onion, tossed in BBQ sauce, and served in a warm white tortilla wrap
Wellness Shots
Sides
Drinks
- Celcius - Sparkling Kiwi Guava$4.00
- Celcius - Sparkling Orange$4.00
- Celcius - Sparkling Wild Berry$4.00
- Coke$2.50
- Cold Brew Coffee$3.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Fresh Brewed Black Tea$3.00
- Fresh Brewed Green Tea$3.50
- Ginger ale$2.50
- Poland Springs$2.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Spindrift - Grapefruit$2.50Out of stock
- Spindrift - Lemonade$2.50Out of stock
- Spindrift - Lime$2.50
- Sprite$2.50