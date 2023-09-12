FOOD

Breakfast

Red Velvet Waffle served with strawberries, cinnamon cream sauce and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Ham & Egg Toastey

$11.99

ham + romesco + mixed greens + Brazilian tomato vinagrete + two fried eggs on one grilled French baguette

French Toast

$10.99

egg battered french baguette + cinnamon + vanilla + berries + dolce de leche

Chimichurri Steak and Eggs

$14.99

family recipe includes Brazilian chimichurri marinade and Brazilian vinagrete. steak, two over easy eggs, breakfast potatoes, served with mixed greens topped with vinagrete and a side of grilled french baguette. the chimichurri is flavorful and not spicy.

Grapefruit Brûlée

$5.00Out of stock

half of a grapefruit torched WB’s blend of sugar and spices (cinnamon & nutmeg)

Muffin

$2.99

Side Of Fruit

$3.00

The Daily

$11.99

Two over medium eggs choice of avocado, Ham or chorizo with fruit, bread and butter

WB's Breakfast Hash

$13.50

chorizo + ham + sautéed kale + sautéed brussels sprout, breakfast potatoes, + two over medium eggs.

Sandwiches Burgers Bowls

Grilled Veggie & Avocado Mash

$10.00

marinated veggies + avocado + red onion + radish sprouts + pineapple white balsamic

Chimichurri Steak Sando

$14.00

grilled marinated flank + tomato spread + red onion + greens + sliced tomato

The Cold Cut

$12.00

sliced cured meats + pickled veg + herbed mayo greens + onion + tomato

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

grilled shrimp + farro + black beans + corn + greens + pineapple white balsamic

WB's Burger

$13.50

grass fed beef + arugula + torched manchego +romesco + red onion

Greens

WB’s Salad

$10.00

strawberries + blueberries + chopped kale coconut + pepitas + lemon vinaigrette

Market Salad

$9.50

field greens + onions + tomato + cucumber + shredded carrot + purpled cabbage + pineapple vinaigrette

Bites

Chimichurri Steak Skewers

$11.00

(3) grilled Brazilian chimichurri marinated steak skewers served with mixed greens, topped with Brazilian vinagrete.

Shrimp Skewer

$11.00
Brussels Sprout Tostadas

$9.00

(3) pan fried toastadas + sautéed brussels sprout + chimichurri avo crema + pickled onion

Olive Trio

$6.00

house blend olives+ herbs + red wine + garlic

Vegetable Plate

$6.00

herbed crema + seasonal vegetables + lime + cotija

Bruschetta of the Day - 1 piece

$2.00

Bruschetta of the day. Sold in individual pieces.

Tiki and Tostada Friday Special

$7.50

Boards

Meat And Cheese Board

$15.50

Assorted cheese and cured meats, crostinis, jam and nuts.

Vegetable Plate

$6.00

herbed crema + seasonal vegetables + lime + cotija

Olive Trio

$6.00

house blend olives+ herbs + red wine + garlic

Sweetish

Churro Donuts

$5.00

(2) orange zest donuts + dolce de leche + berries

Donut Parfaits

$6.00Out of stock

Events Specials

Brunch Board Special_ One Time Build Your Board

$13.99

Meat And Mingle Event

$13.99

NON ALCOHOLIC

Dry Cocktails

Dry Acapulco Smoke

$12.00

Dry Caipirinha

$12.00

Ritual Rum, Muddled Lemon, Simple Syrup, Sugar

Dry Cinco De Mayo Margarita

$5.00Out of stock

Dry Lavander Haze

$10.00

Dry Nine Rails Bloody Mary

$10.00

Dry WB’s Tiki Punch

$14.00

Beehive Vodka or Ritual Gin, Pomegranate Juice, Lime Juice, Jalapeño Simple, Muddled Cucumbers

Dry Skywalker Margarita

$12.00

Dry Southern OG

$10.00

Dry Tiki and Tostada Friday Special

$9.00

Dry Dulce de Leche Espresso Martini

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Atoms Cosmos 4 pk, Non-Alcoholic

$9.99

Atoms Golden 4 pk, Non-Alcoholic

$9.99

Partake Peach Gose 6 pk, Non-Alcoholic

$11.99

Two Roots Brewing Enough Said Helles (Lager), Non Alcoholic - 6 pack

$5.00+

Two Roots Brewing Straight Drank IPA Helles (lager), Non Alcoholic - 6 pack

$5.00+

Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Mixers, & Elixirs

Drømme Calm

$36.99

All The Bitter NA bitters - 3-pack

$33.00

Drømme Awake

$36.99

MixoloShe Whiskey Bottle

$19.99
DHOS Orange Liqueur, Non-Alcoholic

$24.99Out of stock

MixoloShe Tequila Bottle

$19.99

Mad Maiden Shrub 3 Pack

$25.00

Hella Hab Marg mix

$12.99Out of stock

Hella Margarita

$12.99

Hella Moscow Mule Mix

$12.99

Hella Old Fashioned mix

$12.99

HipStirs Blackberry Mint

$13.99

HipStirs lavender Haze

$14.00

Hopfin Cashmere & Coconut

$2.99

Hopfin Cashmere & Coconut 6pk

$18.99

Mixcraft Vanillla Bean Espresso

$17.99

KIN Dream light

$39.83

KIN High Rhode

$39.83

Crisp & Crude Mellow Mule 4 Pack

$21.99

Mixcraft Blueberry Lavender

$17.99
Monday Gin, Non-Alcoholic

$39.99Out of stock

Monday Mezcal

$42.99Out of stock
Monday Whiskey, Non-Alcoholic

$44.99Out of stock
Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

$6.50+

Onda Amaro Club Soda

$2.99
Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey, Non-Alcoholic

$26.99

Savor Dirty Martini Mix

$13.99

Spiced Old Fashioned

$11.99

Three Spirit Livener Elixir

$38.00

Three Spirit Social Elixir

$18.50
Töst Sparkling Tea, Non-Alcoholic

$3.75+

VIBE Deep South

$27.16

Free Spirits Bourbon

$37.00

Free Spirits Milano

$37.00

Gin Cocktail Kit

Marie Laveau White Rum

$27.00
Kin Dream - Elixer, Non-Alcoholic

$38.99

Crisp & Crude mellow mule Can

$5.99

Crisp & Crude Gold Fashioned Can

$5.99

Crisp & Crude Gold Fashioned 4-pack

$21.99

Crisp & Crude Paloma Daydream Can

$5.99

Crips & Crude Paloma Daydream 4-pack

$21.99

Kentucky 74 NA Bourbon Bottle

$36.99Out of stock

Jalisco 55 NA Tequila

$36.99

Non-Alcoholic Wines

Board And A Bottle (Non-Alcoholic Wine - Noughty or Giesen)

$20.00

BuzzKill Sauvignon Blanc - 4-pack - Non-Alcoholic

$24.99

Giesen Sauvignon Blanc Non-Alcoholic

$17.99+

Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay Non-Alcoholic

$21.99+

Noughty Sparkling Rosé, Non-Alcoholic

$23.99

Noughty Syrah, Non-Alcoholic

$23.99

Surely Savignon Blanc Non-Alcoholic (Bottle)

$28.99

Sovi Sparkling Rose can, Non-Alcoholic

$8.50Out of stock

Giesen Red Blend Bottle

$34.00

Sovi, Red Blend - Non-Alcoholic

$29.99+

Sovi, Reserve Red - Non-Alcoholic (Bottle)

$38.00

Waterbrook Clean Cabernet, Non-Alcoholic

$19.99+

Yours Cabernet, Non-Alcoholic

$24.99+

Noughty Non-Alcoholic Blanc

$26.00

Yours Cabernet Non-Alcoholic

$26.99

Giesen Rosé

$19.99Out of stock

Surely Brut - Non-alcoholic wine can

$24.99+

Surely Sparkling Rosé Non-alcoholic wine can

$24.99+

Surely Bubbly Red - Non-alcoholic wine can

$24.99+

RTD, Non-alcoholic

Mingle cosmo

$4.99

Mingle Bellini

$4.99

Coke Can

$1.99

MixoloSHE 4 Pack

$13.99

Mingle 4pk cosmo, NA

$13.99Out of stock

Mingle 4pk Bellini, NA

$13.99Out of stock

MixoloSHE- Any age

$5.99

BODEGA MARKET

Bodega Fridge Drinks

BuzzKill NA

$7.99+

Ceria Grainwave Can

$5.99

Ceria Indiewave Can

$5.99

Ceria NA Beer 6-pack

$12.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Coke Can

$1.99

Cola Amaretto Prebiotic Soda

$4.99

Dram Cardamom & Black Tea

$4.99

Dram Holy Basil & Lemon

$4.99

Dram Mushroom Cola

$4.99

Greenbar Hibiscus UnSpritz

$5.99

Hans Kombucha

$5.99

Immorel sparkling mushroom tea

$4.99

Key Lime Jalapeno Prebiotic Soda

$4.99

Kin 4pack

$16.99Out of stock

Kin Mind Beverage

$5.99

Lychee Lemonade Prebiotic Soda

$4.99

Mash Gang NA Beer 4-Pack

$14.99

Mash Gang NA Beer

$5.99Out of stock

Mitra Can

$9.99

Nope 4-pack

$19.99

Nope 6-pack

$24.99Out of stock

Nope Margarita Jalapeño

$5.99

Nope Strawberry Basil Smash

$5.99

Old Fashioned RTD Spiritless

$5.99

Pop Soda

$4.99

Poppi Probiotic Soda

$4.99

Recess Mood

$6.99

Root Beer Prebiotic Soda

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Teaonic Detox

$5.99

Whiskey Sour RTD Spiritless

$5.99

Yerba Mate

$4.99

Build A Bar

Athletic IPA 6 Pack

$12.99Out of stock

Free Spirits Bourbon

$37.00

Blind Tiger Mixer

$12.50

DIRTY MARTINI MIX Bottle

$13.99

Fly Paper Glass Tumbler

$13.00

Free Spirits Milano

$37.00

Gin Cocktail Kit

Glass Mezcal Decanter

$26.99

Sidecar Can

$4.99

Hella Bitters and Soda

$15.00

Hella Moscow Mule Mix

$12.99

Hella Old Fashioned Mix

$12.99

Ice Cube Infused Molds

$13.99

Burnt It Down IPA nA Beer

$5.00

Monday Gin Bottle

$39.99

Monday Whiskey Bottle

$40.00

Noughty Sparkling Rose

$23.99

Noughty Syrah

$23.99

Ritual Zero Proof Gin Bottle

$29.99Out of stock

Ritual Zero Proof Rum Bottle

$29.99

Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Bottle

$29.99

Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Bottle

$29.99Out of stock

Sayso Spirit Sachets

$24.99

Noughty Blanc

$26.00

Spiritless Jalisco 55 Bottle

$37.99

Spiritless Kentucky 74 Bourbon Bottle

$37.99

Tiki Cocktail Picks

$17.99

Usko Vodka Single

$4.99Out of stock

Viski Cigar Holder Flask

$27.99

Viski Decanter

$41.99

Viski Flask Gold

$46.99

Viski HighBall Glass Set

$46.99

Viski Margarita Glass

$31.99

Viski Martini Glass Set

$33.99

W&P Craft Cocktail Kit

$24.00

W&P Ice Tray

$14.00

Word For Word Cocktail Stir

$8.00

Coffee Bar

Kings Peak Retail

$13.99

WB's Mug

$10.00

WB's Thermos

$19.99

Flowerhead Hawaiian Haze Tea

$20.00

Flowerhead Fuck The Grind Mate Tea

$20.00

Flowerhead Early Gray Black Tea

$20.00

Gift Boxes

Margarita cocktail kit (no -alcoholic)

$40.99

Dark & Stormy cocktail box (non-alcoholic)

$40.99

Bloodie Margie cocktail box - non-alcoholic

$34.99Out of stock

WB’s Deluxe Bud Box

$99.99

Bloodie Margie cocktail box - non-alcoholic

$34.99Out of stock

The Branded

Pig & A Jelly Jar Lunchbox

$15.00

Pig Socks Black

$16.50

WB's Beanie

$15.99Out of stock

WB's Candle

$20.00

Wb's Candle 1.3 oz (black)

$9.99

WB's Candle 3.5 oz (silver)

$15.00

Wb's Candle 7oz (black)

$14.99

WB's Grinder

$21.50

WB's Hoodie

$54.00

WB's Lunchbox

$15.00

WB's Mug

$10.00

WB's Thermos

$19.99

