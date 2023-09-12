WB's Eatery
FOOD
Breakfast
Ham & Egg Toastey
ham + romesco + mixed greens + Brazilian tomato vinagrete + two fried eggs on one grilled French baguette
French Toast
egg battered french baguette + cinnamon + vanilla + berries + dolce de leche
Chimichurri Steak and Eggs
family recipe includes Brazilian chimichurri marinade and Brazilian vinagrete. steak, two over easy eggs, breakfast potatoes, served with mixed greens topped with vinagrete and a side of grilled french baguette. the chimichurri is flavorful and not spicy.
Grapefruit Brûlée
half of a grapefruit torched WB’s blend of sugar and spices (cinnamon & nutmeg)
Muffin
Side Of Fruit
The Daily
Two over medium eggs choice of avocado, Ham or chorizo with fruit, bread and butter
WB's Breakfast Hash
chorizo + ham + sautéed kale + sautéed brussels sprout, breakfast potatoes, + two over medium eggs.
Sandwiches Burgers Bowls
Grilled Veggie & Avocado Mash
marinated veggies + avocado + red onion + radish sprouts + pineapple white balsamic
Chimichurri Steak Sando
grilled marinated flank + tomato spread + red onion + greens + sliced tomato
The Cold Cut
sliced cured meats + pickled veg + herbed mayo greens + onion + tomato
Grilled Shrimp Bowl
grilled shrimp + farro + black beans + corn + greens + pineapple white balsamic
WB's Burger
grass fed beef + arugula + torched manchego +romesco + red onion
Greens
Bites
Chimichurri Steak Skewers
(3) grilled Brazilian chimichurri marinated steak skewers served with mixed greens, topped with Brazilian vinagrete.
Shrimp Skewer
Brussels Sprout Tostadas
(3) pan fried toastadas + sautéed brussels sprout + chimichurri avo crema + pickled onion
Olive Trio
house blend olives+ herbs + red wine + garlic
Vegetable Plate
herbed crema + seasonal vegetables + lime + cotija
Bruschetta of the Day - 1 piece
Bruschetta of the day. Sold in individual pieces.
Tiki and Tostada Friday Special
Boards
Sweetish
NON ALCOHOLIC
Dry Cocktails
Dry Acapulco Smoke
Dry Caipirinha
Ritual Rum, Muddled Lemon, Simple Syrup, Sugar
Dry Cinco De Mayo Margarita
Dry Lavander Haze
Dry Nine Rails Bloody Mary
Dry WB’s Tiki Punch
Beehive Vodka or Ritual Gin, Pomegranate Juice, Lime Juice, Jalapeño Simple, Muddled Cucumbers
Dry Skywalker Margarita
Dry Southern OG
Dry Tiki and Tostada Friday Special
Dry Dulce de Leche Espresso Martini
Non-Alcoholic Beer
Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Mixers, & Elixirs
Drømme Calm
All The Bitter NA bitters - 3-pack
Drømme Awake
MixoloShe Whiskey Bottle
DHOS Orange Liqueur, Non-Alcoholic
MixoloShe Tequila Bottle
Mad Maiden Shrub 3 Pack
Hella Hab Marg mix
Hella Margarita
Hella Moscow Mule Mix
Hella Old Fashioned mix
HipStirs Blackberry Mint
HipStirs lavender Haze
Hopfin Cashmere & Coconut
Hopfin Cashmere & Coconut 6pk
Mixcraft Vanillla Bean Espresso
KIN Dream light
KIN High Rhode
Crisp & Crude Mellow Mule 4 Pack
Mixcraft Blueberry Lavender
Monday Gin, Non-Alcoholic
Monday Mezcal
Monday Whiskey, Non-Alcoholic
Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic
Onda Amaro Club Soda
Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey, Non-Alcoholic
Savor Dirty Martini Mix
Spiced Old Fashioned
Three Spirit Livener Elixir
Three Spirit Social Elixir
Töst Sparkling Tea, Non-Alcoholic
VIBE Deep South
Free Spirits Bourbon
Free Spirits Milano
Gin Cocktail Kit
Marie Laveau White Rum
Kin Dream - Elixer, Non-Alcoholic
Crisp & Crude mellow mule Can
Crisp & Crude Gold Fashioned Can
Crisp & Crude Gold Fashioned 4-pack
Crisp & Crude Paloma Daydream Can
Crips & Crude Paloma Daydream 4-pack
Kentucky 74 NA Bourbon Bottle
Jalisco 55 NA Tequila
Non-Alcoholic Wines
Board And A Bottle (Non-Alcoholic Wine - Noughty or Giesen)
BuzzKill Sauvignon Blanc - 4-pack - Non-Alcoholic
Giesen Sauvignon Blanc Non-Alcoholic
Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay Non-Alcoholic
Noughty Sparkling Rosé, Non-Alcoholic
Noughty Syrah, Non-Alcoholic
Surely Savignon Blanc Non-Alcoholic (Bottle)
Sovi Sparkling Rose can, Non-Alcoholic
Giesen Red Blend Bottle
Sovi, Red Blend - Non-Alcoholic
Sovi, Reserve Red - Non-Alcoholic (Bottle)
Waterbrook Clean Cabernet, Non-Alcoholic
Yours Cabernet, Non-Alcoholic
Noughty Non-Alcoholic Blanc
Yours Cabernet Non-Alcoholic
Giesen Rosé
Surely Brut - Non-alcoholic wine can
Surely Sparkling Rosé Non-alcoholic wine can
Surely Bubbly Red - Non-alcoholic wine can
RTD, Non-alcoholic
BODEGA MARKET
Bodega Fridge Drinks
BuzzKill NA
Ceria Grainwave Can
Ceria Indiewave Can
Ceria NA Beer 6-pack
Coke Bottle
Coca Cola
Coke Can
Cola Amaretto Prebiotic Soda
Dram Cardamom & Black Tea
Dram Holy Basil & Lemon
Dram Mushroom Cola
Greenbar Hibiscus UnSpritz
Hans Kombucha
Immorel sparkling mushroom tea
Key Lime Jalapeno Prebiotic Soda
Kin 4pack
Kin Mind Beverage
Lychee Lemonade Prebiotic Soda
Mash Gang NA Beer 4-Pack
Mash Gang NA Beer
Mitra Can
Nope 4-pack
Nope 6-pack
Nope Margarita Jalapeño
Nope Strawberry Basil Smash
Old Fashioned RTD Spiritless
Pop Soda
Poppi Probiotic Soda
Recess Mood
Root Beer Prebiotic Soda
Sparkling Water
Teaonic Detox
Whiskey Sour RTD Spiritless
Yerba Mate
Build A Bar
Athletic IPA 6 Pack
Free Spirits Bourbon
Blind Tiger Mixer
DIRTY MARTINI MIX Bottle
Dead Artist Society Patch
Fly Paper Glass Tumbler
Gin Cocktail Kit
Glass Mezcal Decanter
Sidecar Can
Hella Cocktail Margarita Mix
Hella Bitters and Soda
Hella Moscow Mule Mix
Hella Old Fashioned Mix
Ice Cube Infused Molds
Burnt It Down IPA nA Beer
ICE MOLD
Monday Gin Bottle
Monday Whiskey Bottle
Noughty Sparkling Rose
Noughty Syrah
Ritual Zero Proof Gin Bottle
Ritual Zero Proof Rum Bottle
Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Bottle
Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Bottle
Sayso Spirit Sachets
Noughty Blanc
Spiritless Jalisco 55 Bottle
Spiritless Kentucky 74 Bourbon Bottle
Tiki Cocktail Picks
Usko Vodka Single
Viski Cigar Holder Flask
Viski Decanter
Viski Flask Gold
Viski HighBall Glass Set
Viski Margarita Glass
Viski Martini Glass Set
W&P Craft Cocktail Kit
W&P Ice Tray
Word For Word Cocktail Stir
Coffee Bar
Gift Boxes
Margarita cocktail kit (no -alcoholic)
Minimal Bento Box
Dark & Stormy cocktail box (non-alcoholic)
Hella Moscow mule mixer and a ritual non alcoholic rum
Bloodie Margie cocktail box - non-alcoholic
Hella Bloody Mary mix , ritual non-alcoholic gin and a small bag of pickles
WB’s Deluxe Bud Box
WB’s CBD oil, WB’s tray, WB’s grinder, small ritual or seedlip, small WB’s candle
The Branded
Pig & A Jelly Jar Lunchbox
Pig Socks Black
WB's Beanie
WB's Candle
Wb's Candle 1.3 oz (black)
WB's Candle 3.5 oz (silver)
WB's Candle 3.5 oz
Wb's Candle 7oz (black)
WB's Grinder
WB's Hoodie
WB's Lunchbox
WB's Mug
WB's Thermos
WB's Thermos