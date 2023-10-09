FOOD

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

$8.99+

Tortilla Chips fried in-house in our clean Red Velvet Lard, Loaded with shredded cheddar, asiago & your choice of Tree Hill Farms Pulled Pork or Chicken with our new Kansas City BBQ sauce. Baked in the stone oven and topped with fresh slaw, fresh jalapenos, fresh sweet peppers, & drizzled with lime crema.

Buffalo Bread

$9.99

House made Buffalo Chicken Dip (cream cheese, cheddar cheese, Tree Hill Farms Chicken, our fresh ranch dressing & buffalo sauce) Served with bites of warm baked Italian bread

Margherita Bread

$5.99+

A full or half 12" loaf of french bread cut open and topped with our Simple Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Fresh Mozzarella Slices baked in our stone oven.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.99+

A full or half 12" loaf of French Bread cut open and topped with real butter, garlic & herbs, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese and baked in our stone oven. Served with a side of classic Red Sauce.

Breakfast Bread

$10.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.49Out of stock

BBQ

BBQ mac

$12.99

Brisket Dinner

$15.99

Brisket mac

$13.99

Buffalo mac

$11.99

Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Pork Dinner

$14.99

Smoked Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Tree Hill Farms smoked whole chicken pulled and piled on a Martin's Famous Potato roll topped with your choice of sauce.

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Red Velvet smoked pulled pork from Tree Hill Farms topped with your choice of sauce on Martin's Famous Potato Roll.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Dessert Pizza

$3.14+

Gooey Brownie

$6.99

Ice Cream

Texas Sheet Cake

$3.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Zuc Cake

$3.99

Kids Menu

Personal Pizza

$5.99

Pork Slider

$5.99

Chicken Slider

$5.99

Pizza

Check the Facebook page for this week's special pizza!
Backyard Garden

$18.99

White Base, Fresh Spinach, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Pepper, Tomato, Black & Green Olives, Light Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Feta Cheese, topped with a swirl of house-made Honey Balsamic Dressing

Smokehouse Brisket

$17.99
Smokehouse Pork

$17.99

Our house made local favorite Candy Apple BBQ Sauce, Tree Hill Farms Red Velvet Pulled Pork & Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese.

Breakfast Pizza

$16.99
Smokehouse Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

White Base, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone and White Cheddar Cheese topped with our house made Buffalo Sauce

Butcher Block

$23.99

A clean meat lover's dream! Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Bacon, & Italian Beef. Meat sourced from Tree Hill Farms with the exception of Ezzo Pepperoni and Fontanini Italian Beef

BYO Pizza

$12.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Fresh Ranch Dressing, Tree Hill Farms Smoked Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Tree Hill Farms Bacon, Mozzarella/Provolone & White Cheddar Cheese

Happy Hawaiian

$16.99

Happy in your mouth! Our sweet Candy Apple BBQ sauce, Tree Hill Farms sliced ham, pineapple, Tree Hill Farms bacon pieces, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.

Margherita

$14.99

The classic Neapolitan pizza! Simple Red Sauce made with Fire Roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic and olive oil topped with fresh tomato, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella slices.

Run of the Mill

$18.99

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage (house-made from Tree Hill Farms heritage breed hogs,) Pepperoni, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese

The Goat

$17.99

White Base with a drizzle of Honey, Fresh Spinach, Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, & Goat Cheese Crumbles.

The Whole Farm

$22.99

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Green & Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese

Tuscan Chicken

$17.99Out of stock

Dairy Barn

$17.99

Salads

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Smoked pulled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, a Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese crumbles on a bed of beautiful fresh mixed greens. Topped with house-made Honey Balsamic Dressing

Garden Salad

$7.49

Greens & Apples Salad

$8.99Out of stock
Greens & Berries Salad

$8.99Out of stock

A summer party in your mouth! Fresh mixed berries, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Maple Candied Pecans on a bed of beautiful mixed greens topped with our made-from-scratch sweet Poppyseed Dressing. Add Smoked Pulled Pork or Chicken for $2

Italian Salad

$9.99

Beautiful Mixed Greens with Fresh Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Whole Black & Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini, Shredded

Sauces

Candy Apple Mild

$0.79

Candy Apple Spicy

$0.79

Alabama White

$0.79

Bistro Sauce

$0.79

Carolina Mustard

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Buffalo

$0.79

Maple Cream

$0.79

Kansas City

$0.79Out of stock

Sides

7 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Cavatappi Macaroni prepared with a made-from-scratch 5-cheese sauce topped with two more cheeses and baked to order in our stone oven. Make it a meal by topping it with our smoked pulled pork or chicken.

Apple Bacon Cole Slaw

$3.99

Green Beans & Bacon

$2.99

Herb & Parmesan Fries

$2.99

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$3.99Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99Out of stock

Side Ceasar Sld

$3.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Foodie Friday

Ribeye

$26.99

Sirloin Steak

$20.99

OpenFace Cubana

$18.99

Chicken Breast

$18.99Out of stock

Breaded Cod

$13.99

Bison

$26.99Out of stock

Pork Chop

$19.99Out of stock

Stonebaked Subs

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.49

Smoked Pulled Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon,Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on French Bread baked in our stone oven. Topped with lettuce and a little extra ranch.

Italian Beef

$9.99Out of stock

Chicago Style Fontanini thin sliced roasted Italian Beef marinated in its own juice on a french sub bun with Mozzarella/Provolone cheese. Served with Pepperoncinis on the side.

Pizza

$8.49

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, & Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on a french sub bun baked in our stone oven.

Ultimate Italian

$10.99

Delicious Tree Hill Farms ham & Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on a french sub bun baked in our stone oven. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Balsamic Dressing.

Windy City

$10.99

Street Tacos

Pork Tacos

$13.99

Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Thanksgiving Buffet

Buffet

$13.99

BAR

HARD CIDER

Angry Orchard Apple

$6.00

NON -ALCOHOLIC

Brooklyn Special Effects IPA

$6.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Sam Adams Just the Haze IPA

$6.00

SELTZER

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Tangerine

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Lemon

$6.00

White Claw BlackCherry

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

Truly Strawberry Breeze

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Peach Drop

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Mystery Cloud

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Passion Fruit

$6.00Out of stock

Greenapple Smirnoff

$4.00

FLIGHTS

Bourbon Smash Flight

$28.00

Fall Cocktail Flight

$25.00

Flight To Puerto Rico

$18.00

Lemonade Flight

$15.00

Margarita Flight

$20.00

Mimosa Flight

$18.00

Mojito Flight

$18.00

Old Fashioned Flight

$28.00

SINGO SPECIALS

Strawberry Wine

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00+

Mint Julep

$5.00+

Gin & Juice

$4.00+

SUMMER COCKTAILS

CruzanConfusion

$6.50

Blue Miami Vice

$8.00

Pirates Old Fasioned

$10.00

Roots Split

$7.00

Pineapple Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Bubbly Sangria

$7.00

Rootini

$8.00

FALL COCKTAILS

Campfire Old Fashion

$15.00

Smoked Maple Old Fashion

$15.00

Pumpkin White Russian

$8.00

Sanderson Sister Sangria

$8.00

Beetlejuice

$8.00

Poison Apple

$8.00

PB Russian

$7.00

Blkberry Sangria

$8.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$8.00

Smores Martini

$9.00

Fire Rita

$6.75

Nightmareon Bourbon St

$8.25

Shots

Choc. Cake Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Irish Hand Grenade

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Little Beer

$6.00

Pink Starburst

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Violent F#ck

$6.00

Winter Cocktails

Christmas Spritzer

$8.00

Peppermint White Mocha

$8.00

Santa Clause-Mo

$8.00

Spiced Egg Nog

$8.00

Sugar Cookie Martini

$10.00

Bike Night Specials

Budlight

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Busch

$3.00

White Claw

$3.00

Liquour

$3.00

Green Light District

$3.00

Blue Raz Lemonade

$3.00