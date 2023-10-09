Order from Winchester Roots Winchester
FOOD
Appetizers
BBQ Nachos
Tortilla Chips fried in-house in our clean Red Velvet Lard, Loaded with shredded cheddar, asiago & your choice of Tree Hill Farms Pulled Pork or Chicken with our new Kansas City BBQ sauce. Baked in the stone oven and topped with fresh slaw, fresh jalapenos, fresh sweet peppers, & drizzled with lime crema.
Buffalo Bread
House made Buffalo Chicken Dip (cream cheese, cheddar cheese, Tree Hill Farms Chicken, our fresh ranch dressing & buffalo sauce) Served with bites of warm baked Italian bread
Margherita Bread
A full or half 12" loaf of french bread cut open and topped with our Simple Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Fresh Mozzarella Slices baked in our stone oven.
Garlic Cheese Bread
A full or half 12" loaf of French Bread cut open and topped with real butter, garlic & herbs, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese and baked in our stone oven. Served with a side of classic Red Sauce.
Breakfast Bread
Chips & Salsa
BBQ
Tree Hill Farms smoked whole chicken pulled and piled on a Martin's Famous Potato roll topped with your choice of sauce.
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
Red Velvet smoked pulled pork from Tree Hill Farms topped with your choice of sauce on Martin's Famous Potato Roll.
Desserts
Pizza
Backyard Garden
White Base, Fresh Spinach, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Pepper, Tomato, Black & Green Olives, Light Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Feta Cheese, topped with a swirl of house-made Honey Balsamic Dressing
Smokehouse Brisket
Smokehouse Pork
Our house made local favorite Candy Apple BBQ Sauce, Tree Hill Farms Red Velvet Pulled Pork & Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese.
Smokehouse Buffalo Chicken
White Base, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone and White Cheddar Cheese topped with our house made Buffalo Sauce
Butcher Block
A clean meat lover's dream! Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Bacon, & Italian Beef. Meat sourced from Tree Hill Farms with the exception of Ezzo Pepperoni and Fontanini Italian Beef
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh Ranch Dressing, Tree Hill Farms Smoked Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Tree Hill Farms Bacon, Mozzarella/Provolone & White Cheddar Cheese
Happy Hawaiian
Happy in your mouth! Our sweet Candy Apple BBQ sauce, Tree Hill Farms sliced ham, pineapple, Tree Hill Farms bacon pieces, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.
Margherita
The classic Neapolitan pizza! Simple Red Sauce made with Fire Roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic and olive oil topped with fresh tomato, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella slices.
Run of the Mill
Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage (house-made from Tree Hill Farms heritage breed hogs,) Pepperoni, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese
The Goat
White Base with a drizzle of Honey, Fresh Spinach, Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, & Goat Cheese Crumbles.
The Whole Farm
Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Green & Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese
Tuscan Chicken
Dairy Barn
Salads
Cobb Salad
Smoked pulled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, a Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese crumbles on a bed of beautiful fresh mixed greens. Topped with house-made Honey Balsamic Dressing
Garden Salad
Greens & Apples Salad
Greens & Berries Salad
A summer party in your mouth! Fresh mixed berries, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Maple Candied Pecans on a bed of beautiful mixed greens topped with our made-from-scratch sweet Poppyseed Dressing. Add Smoked Pulled Pork or Chicken for $2
Italian Salad
Beautiful Mixed Greens with Fresh Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Whole Black & Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini, Shredded
Sauces
Sides
7 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Macaroni prepared with a made-from-scratch 5-cheese sauce topped with two more cheeses and baked to order in our stone oven. Make it a meal by topping it with our smoked pulled pork or chicken.
Apple Bacon Cole Slaw
Green Beans & Bacon
Herb & Parmesan Fries
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Apple Sauce
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Foodie Friday
Stonebaked Subs
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Smoked Pulled Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon,Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on French Bread baked in our stone oven. Topped with lettuce and a little extra ranch.
Italian Beef
Chicago Style Fontanini thin sliced roasted Italian Beef marinated in its own juice on a french sub bun with Mozzarella/Provolone cheese. Served with Pepperoncinis on the side.
Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, & Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on a french sub bun baked in our stone oven.
Ultimate Italian
Delicious Tree Hill Farms ham & Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on a french sub bun baked in our stone oven. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Balsamic Dressing.