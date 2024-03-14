We Love Big Dogs
Featured Items
- Mexican Street Corn Dog$7.99
Street Food at it's best! Topped with a delicious cheesy street corn blend, Cotija cheese, sour cream, Chipotle and fresh cilantro.
- Nacho Dog$8.98
This is nach-yo average dog! Topped with our scratch made chili meat and three cheese sauce, tomatoes, fresh scallion, sour cream and Dorito crumble to add some crunch!
- Texas Sloppy Dog$9.99
Go big or go home - Our sloppy Joe is made with beef short rib! Combined with sweet & spicy pickles, creamy cole slaw, honey bourbon glaze and topped french fried onions.
We Love Big Dogs
- Philly Cheesesteak Dog$9.99
Yo Philly Philly! Topped with our scratch made three cheese sauce, Philly steak meat, raw onion, marinated peppers, tomato glaze and hand shaved sharp provolone.
- Cheasapeake Dog$9.99
Taste of the Eastern Shore! Topped with our scratch made three cheese sauce, crab meat, Old Bay Pickles, hand shaved Parmesan cheese and Old Bay crumble.
- Chipotle Chili Dog$8.99
Our scratch made chili meat will blow your mind! Mixed with our three cheese sauce, onions and garnished with a flavorful Chipotle and fresh cilantro.
- Mexican Street Corn Dog$7.99
Street Food at it's best! Topped with a delicious cheesy street corn blend, Cotija cheese, sour cream, Chipotle and fresh cilantro.
- Chicago Dog$7.99
Loaded with all the Windy City traditionally toppings, sweet relish, dill pickle, tomato, onion, marinated peppers, celery salt and mustard.
- B.L.T. Dog$8.99
If you love a B.L.T. this dogs for you, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, creamy parmesan, dijonaise and of course our house made three cheese sauce.
- Kraut Dog$7.99
Our signature sauerkraut is a life changing experience. Seasoned perfectly and slow cooked for 8 hours, combined with marinated peppers, onion and mustard.
- Texas Sloppy Dog$9.99
Go big or go home - Our sloppy Joe is made with beef short rib! Combined with sweet & spicy pickles, creamy cole slaw, honey bourbon glaze and topped french fried onions.
- Sriracha Dog$7.99
A little bit of spice is always nice! Our scratch made creamy sriracha sauce and slaw are combined with sweet & spicy pickles and our three cheese sauce. The smoked paprika garnish puts this dog over the top!
- Nacho Dog$8.98
This is nach-yo average dog! Topped with our scratch made chili meat and three cheese sauce, tomatoes, fresh scallion, sour cream and Dorito crumble to add some crunch!
- L.M.D.Dog$5.99
We get it - YOU LIKE TO BE IN CONTROL! The "Let Me Drive" dog allows you to pick exactly what you'd like on your BIG DOG!
- Three Cheese Mac$3.99
Oohy Goohy Goodness! Our scratch made cheese blend baked with a shell pasta is a true treat to even the strongest mac critic!
- Beef Short Rib Mac$5.99
Our three cheese mac topped with tender short rib, onion crisps and a sweet bourbon glaze.
- Chesapeake Mac$5.99
Our three cheese mac topped with crab meat, fresh shaved Parmesan and Old Bay crumble.
- Bacon Cheddar Mac$4.99
Our three cheese mac topped with hickory maple bacon and fresh scallion.
- Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$2.99
Just like our dogs- GO BIG OR GO HOME! These colossal fresh baked cookies are made with all Hershey's chocolate...
- Hershey's Smore's Cookie$2.99
Just like our dogs- GO BIG OR GO HOME! These colossal fresh baked cookies are made with all Hershey's chocolate...
- Hershey's Triple Chocolate Cookie$2.99
Just like our dogs- GO BIG OR GO HOME! These colossal fresh baked cookies are made with all Hershey's chocolate...
- Chocolate Mousse Dessert$3.99
- Tiramisu Dessert Cup$3.99
- Limoncello Dessert Cup$3.99
- Toasted Almond Dessert Cup$3.99
- Coke$1.99
12oz Can
- Diet Coke$1.99
12 oz can
- Sprite$1.99
12 oz can
- Water Bottle$1.99
16 oz bottle