We Crave Gourmet Pizza 321 Broadway
Food
Starter
Brussel Sprouts
Sauteed with bacon & onions.
Chicken Tenders (6)
CRAVE Falafel (8)
Served w/ a side CRAVE Hummus
CRAVE Mac & Cheese Bites (8)
Served with sticky syrup.
CRAVE Wings
Choice sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili, Garlic/Parmesan or Plain
Eggplant Rollatini (3)
Fried Calamari
Choice side sauce: Sweet, Medium or Hot
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/ Tomato & Cheese
w/ Tomato & Cheese
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
Filled with Cream Cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Mussels
Choice sauce: Sweet, Medium, Hot or Garlic Wine
Onion Rings
Potato Skins (5)
Fried skins of potatoes topped with cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream. Choose filling: Bacon or Broccoli
Soup - Minestrone
Soup of the Day
Zucchini Stix
Salad
House Salad
Our Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Cucumbers & Black Olives
Caesar Salad
Antipasto Salad
Ham, Roasted Turkey, Provolone, & Fresh Mozzarella atop our House Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken w/ Green Leaf Lettuce, Crumble Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, & Tomato
Chef Salad
Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms on a bed of Green Leaf Lettuce
Chicken BLT Salad
Fried Chicken, Bacon, & Tomato w/ Green Leaf Lettuce. Tossed in Ranch Dressing!
CRAVE Falafel Salad
Homemade Falafel, Avocado, Field Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, & Red Onion
CRAVE Salad
Baby Greens w/ Grilled Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Sundried Tomato, Baby Corn, & Fresh Mozzarella
Fried Calamari Salad
Crisp Fried Calamari Tossed w/ Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella & Caesar Dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine w/ Feta Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Olives & Anchovies
Sesame Chicken Salad
Sesame Chicken, Red Onion, Pineapple, & Tomato w/ Green Leaf Lettuce. Tossed in a Sweet Thai Chili Dressing!
Sunrise Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, & Roasted Peppers
Tuna Salad
CRAVE Tuna w/ Green Leaf Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Avocado, Croutons, Red Onions, & Tomato
Slice
Traditional Slice
1-Topping Slice
2-Topping Slice
Sicilian Slice
Sicilian 1-Topping Slice
Aloha (Bacon, Pineapple, & Red Onion) Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Bring da'MEAT Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
CBR Slice
Farmhouse CRAVE Slice
Grandma Slice
Kitchen Sink Slice
Margherita Slice
Penne Vodka Slice
Vodka Grandma Slice
Vodka Margherita Slice
White Slice
White w/ Broccoli Slice
White w/ Spinach Slice
White w/ Tomato Slice
Pizza
10" Pizza Suggestions
10" Aloha
10" BBQ Chicken
10" Bring da' MEAT
10" Buffalo Chicken
10" Caesar Attack
10" CBR
10" Cheesy Steak
10" Farmhouse CRAVE
10" Fries-O-French
10" Kitchen Sink
10" Lemon My Chicken
10" Luigi's Lasagna
10" Mac-My-Cheese
10" Margherita
10" Mmm Mushroom
10" Mondo Mania
10" Parmesan D'Light
10" Penne Vodka
10" Pesto Princess
10" Salad
10" Sesame Chicken
10" Teriyaki Chicken
10" The Alfredo
10" Triple B
10" Vodka Margherita
10" White
18" Pizza Suggestions
18" Aloha
Pineapple, Red Onion, Bacon, & Mozzarella
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon, Ranch & Mozzarella
18" Bring da' MEAT
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, & Mozzarella
18" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken w/ Bleu Cheese & Mozzarella
18" Caesar Attack
Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, & Romaine
18" CBR
Chicken Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing
18" Cheesy Steak
Steak, Green Pepper, White Onion, Mushroom, French Fries, Cheddar/Jack, & Mozzarella
18" Farmhouse CRAVE
Broccoli, Baby Corn, Red Onion, Roasted Pepper, Tomato, & Mozzarella. Topped w/ a Pesto drizzle!
18" Fries-O-French
French Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella
18" Kitchen Sink
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, White Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Mozzarella
18" Lemon My Chicken
Chicken Franchaise & Mozzarella
18" Luigi's Lasagna
Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Marinara, & Mozzarella
18" Mac-My-Cheese
House Seasoned Mac-n-Cheese smothered w/ Mozzarella
18" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce w/ fresh garlic & fresh basil
18" Mmm Mushroom
Chicken Marsala & Mozzarella
18" Mondo Mania
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, & Mozzarella
18" Parmesan D'Light
Choice Chicken, Eggplant, or Portobello Mushroom. Made with Mozzeralla, Ricotta, & Marinara Sauce
18" Penne Vodka
CRAVE Penne Vodka & Mozzarella
18" Pesto Princess
Pesto Sauce, Broccoli, Tomato, & Fresh Mozzarella
18" Salad
Green Leaf, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella. Tossed in our House Italian Dressing
18" Sesame Chicken
Sesame Chicken w/ Pineapple, Red Onions, Sweet Thai Chili & Mozzarella
18" Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken w/ Broccoli & Mozzarella
18" The Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, & Mozzarella
18" Triple B
Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing, & Mozzarella
18" Vodka Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce & fresh basil
18" White
Grandma Pizza Suggestions
Drunken Grandma
Vodka Sauce & Fresh Basil
ABCs & 123s
Alfredo Sauce, Bacon, & Fried Chicken. Topped with Fresh Basil
BBQ Aloha
BBQ Chicken, Pineapple, Red Onion & Margherita Sauce. Topped with Fresh Basil
Green Thumb
Broccoli, Pesto, & Margarita Sauce. Topped w/ Fresh Basil
G'Papi
Sausage, Spinach, Mozzarella, & Fra Diavolo Sauce
Calzone and Stromboli
Small Calzone
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese stuffed in a baked crust served with a side of marinara sauce
Large Calzone
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese stuffed in a baked crust served with a side of marinara sauce
Small Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese & two of your favorite fillings rolled in a crispy baked crust with a side of marinara sauce
Large Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese & two of your favorite fillings rolled in a crispy baked crust with a side of marinara sauce
Calzone & Stromboli Suggestions
Small Lasagna Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Meat Sauce
Large Lasagna Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Meat Sauce
Small G'Papi Calzone
Sausage, Spinach, Ricotta, & Mozzarella. Side of Fra Diavolo Sauce
Large G'Papi Calzone
Sausage, Spinach, Ricotta, & Mozzarella. Side of Fra Diavolo Sauce
Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella w/ a side of Bleu Cheese Dress
Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella w/ a side of Bleu Cheese Dress
Small Teriyaki Chicken Stromboli
Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, & Mozzarella
Large Teriyaki Chicken Stromboli
Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, & Mozzarella
Pasta
Pasta Alfredo
Creamy white sauce w/ butter & parmesan cheese
Pasta Arrabbiata
Spicy, creamy pink tomato sauce
Pasta Bolognese
Meat sauce w/ tomatoes & GARLIC!!!
Pasta Fra Diavolo
Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!
Pasta Garlic & Oil
GARLIC!!! w/ oil
Pasta Marinara
CRAVE traditional sauce
Pasta Pesto Cream
Creamy basil sauce
Pasta Primavera
Veggie medoly in our house marinara
Pasta Puttanesca
Black olives, capers, anchovies, tomato, & onions
Pasta Vodka
Creamy pink sauce
Specialty Pasta
Parmigiana
Entrée
Chicken Scampi
GARLIC!!! w/ wine & butter
Chicken Fra Diavolo
Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!
Chicken Fracaise
Egg coating w/ lemony wine butter sauce
Chicken Marsala
Marsala demi w/ mushrooms
Chicken Cacciotore
Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Black Olive. Served in our House Marinara.
Eggplant Scampi
GARLIC!!! w/ wine & butter
Eggplant Fra Diavolo
Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!
Eggplant Fracaise
Egg coating w/ lemony wine butter sauce
Eggplant Marsala
Marsala demi w/ mushrooms
Eggplant Cacciotore
Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Black Olive. Served in our House Marinara.
Shrimp Scampi
GARLIC!!! w/ wine & butter
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!
Shrimp Fracaise
Egg coating w/ lemony wine butter sauce
Shrimp Marsala
Marsala demi w/ mushrooms
Shrimp Cacciotore
Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Black Olive. Served in our House Marinara.
Sides
Side Broccoli
Side French Fries
Side French Fries w/ Cheese
Side French Fries w/ Cheese & Gravy
Side Garlic Knots w/ Sauce
Side Grilled Vegetables
Side Mac-n-Cheese
Side Meatball (2pc)
Side Pasta w/ marinara sauce
Side Sausage (2pc)
Side Sauteed Spinach w/ garlic & oil
Traditional Heros/Wraps/Paninis
Chicken Cutlet & Cheese Hero w/ Lett & Tom
w/ Cheese
Chicken Cutlet Hero w/ Lett & Tom
Chicken Cutlet Hero w/ Sauce
Sauce Only
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Classic Cheesesteak w/ peppers & onions
Eggplant Hero w/ Sauce
Sauce Only
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Grilled Chicken & Cheese Hero
w/ Cheese
Grilled Chicken Hero
Ham & Cheese w/ lettuce & tomatoes
Meatball Hero w/ Sauce
Sauce Only
Meatball Parmigiana Hero
Pepper & Egg Hero
Pepper, Egg, & Cheese Hero
w/ Cheese
Sausage Hero w/ Sauce
Sauce Only
Sausage Parmigiana Hero
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hero
Sauce Only
Sausage, Peppers, Onions Parmigiana Hero
Shrimp Hero w/ Sauce
Sauce Only
Shrimp Parmigiana Hero
Tuna & Cheese Hero
w/ Cheese
Tuna Hero
Turkey & Cheese Hero
w/ Cheese
Turkey Hero
CRAVE Heros
Beer Goggle Sexy Hero
Steak, Jalapeño Poppers, Onion Rings, French Fries, & Melted Cheese
Fiery Bird Hero
Cajun Chicken, Jalapeño Poppers, & Mango Habanero Sauce
Granddaddy Hero
Steak, Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Stick, & Brown Gravy
Monkey Mania Hero
Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, & French Fries
Steak-n-Tatters Hero
Steak, Mozzarella & Cheddar/Jack w/ Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & French Fries
Tigger Attack Hero
Mozzarella Sticks, Mac-n-Cheese Bites, Jalapeño Poppers, French Fries & Marinara Sauce
CRAVE Panini's
Panini #1
Grilled Eggplant w/ Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella
Panini #2
Grilled Chicken w/ Roasted Peppers, Avocado & Mozzarella
Panini #3
Grilled Chicken w/ Spinach & Mozzarella
Panini #4
Grilled Chicken w/ Sundried Tomato, Grilled Eggplant & Mozzarella
Panini #5
Grilled Portobello w/Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella
Panini #6
Roasted Peppers w/ Grilled Onion, Avocado, Basil, & Mozzarella
CRAVE Wraps
Caesar's Greek Chic Wrap
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Grilled Chicken & Caesar Dressing
CRAVE Falafel Wrap
Homemade Falafel, Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Homemade Hummus, & Tzatziki Dressing
Mondo Mania Wrap
Grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella
Veggie Heaven Wrap
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Squash, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Field Greens, & Avocado Ranch Dressing
Wings Over Buffalo Wrap
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce and Bleu Cheese Dress
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Buffalo Burger
Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato
BBQ Ranch Burger
BBQ Sauce, Avocado, Bacon, Ranch, & Mozzarella
CRAVE Burger
Over-easy Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Thai Burger
Sweet Thai Chili, Red Onions, Grilled Pineapple, & Lettuce
Tangy 'Cado Burger
Mango Habanero Drizzle, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, & Tomato
Kids
