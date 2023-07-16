Food

Starter

Brussel Sprouts

$9.95+

Sauteed with bacon & onions.

Chicken Tenders (6)

$10.95+

CRAVE Falafel (8)

$8.95+

Served w/ a side CRAVE Hummus

CRAVE Mac & Cheese Bites (8)

$9.95+

Served with sticky syrup.

CRAVE Wings

$11.95+

Choice sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili, Garlic/Parmesan or Plain

Eggplant Rollatini (3)

$9.95+

Fried Calamari

$9.95+

Choice side sauce: Sweet, Medium or Hot

Garlic Bread

$4.95+

Garlic Bread w/ Tomato & Cheese

$5.95+

w/ Tomato & Cheese

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$8.95+

Filled with Cream Cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.95+

Mussels

$7.95+

Choice sauce: Sweet, Medium, Hot or Garlic Wine

Onion Rings

$7.95+

Potato Skins (5)

$10.95+

Fried skins of potatoes topped with cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream. Choose filling: Bacon or Broccoli

Soup - Minestrone

$5.25

Soup of the Day

$5.25

Zucchini Stix

$9.95+

Salad

House Salad

$7.25+

Our Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Cucumbers & Black Olives

Caesar Salad

$7.25+

Antipasto Salad

$12.95+

Ham, Roasted Turkey, Provolone, & Fresh Mozzarella atop our House Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95+

Buffalo Chicken w/ Green Leaf Lettuce, Crumble Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, & Tomato

Chef Salad

$12.95+

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms on a bed of Green Leaf Lettuce

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.95+

Fried Chicken, Bacon, & Tomato w/ Green Leaf Lettuce. Tossed in Ranch Dressing!

CRAVE Falafel Salad

$11.95+

Homemade Falafel, Avocado, Field Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, & Red Onion

CRAVE Salad

$9.95+

Baby Greens w/ Grilled Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Sundried Tomato, Baby Corn, & Fresh Mozzarella

Fried Calamari Salad

$13.95+

Crisp Fried Calamari Tossed w/ Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella & Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$11.95+

Romaine w/ Feta Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Olives & Anchovies

Sesame Chicken Salad

$12.95+

Sesame Chicken, Red Onion, Pineapple, & Tomato w/ Green Leaf Lettuce. Tossed in a Sweet Thai Chili Dressing!

Sunrise Salad

$10.95+

Green Leaf Lettuce w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, & Roasted Peppers

Tuna Salad

$12.95+

CRAVE Tuna w/ Green Leaf Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Avocado, Croutons, Red Onions, & Tomato

Slice

Traditional Slice

$2.80

1-Topping Slice

$3.20

2-Topping Slice

$3.60

Sicilian Slice

$3.20

Sicilian 1-Topping Slice

$3.60

Aloha (Bacon, Pineapple, & Red Onion) Slice

$3.75

BBQ Chicken Slice

$3.75

Bring da'MEAT Slice

$3.75

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$3.75

CBR Slice

$3.75

Farmhouse CRAVE Slice

$3.75

Grandma Slice

$3.75

Kitchen Sink Slice

$3.75

Margherita Slice

$3.75

Penne Vodka Slice

$3.75

Vodka Grandma Slice

$3.75

Vodka Margherita Slice

$3.75

White Slice

$3.75

White w/ Broccoli Slice

$3.75

White w/ Spinach Slice

$3.75

White w/ Tomato Slice

$3.75

Pizza

18" Traditional Pizza

$16.18

10" Traditional Pizza

$9.38

10" Gluten-Free Pizza

$14.30

10" Cauliflower Pizza

$14.30

Grandma Pizza

$22.27

Sicilian

$20.40

10" Pizza Suggestions

10" Aloha

$12.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.00

10" Bring da' MEAT

$14.00

10" Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

10" Caesar Attack

$11.00

10" CBR

$12.00

10" Cheesy Steak

$14.00

10" Farmhouse CRAVE

$13.00

10" Fries-O-French

$13.00

10" Kitchen Sink

$14.00

10" Lemon My Chicken

$11.00

10" Luigi's Lasagna

$11.00

10" Mac-My-Cheese

$12.00

10" Margherita

$11.00

10" Mmm Mushroom

$12.00

10" Mondo Mania

$13.00

10" Parmesan D'Light

$12.00

10" Penne Vodka

$11.00

10" Pesto Princess

$12.00

10" Salad

$12.00

10" Sesame Chicken

$12.00

10" Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

10" The Alfredo

$14.00

10" Triple B

$13.00

10" Vodka Margherita

$12.00

10" White

$10.00

18" Pizza Suggestions

18" Aloha

$21.00

Pineapple, Red Onion, Bacon, & Mozzarella

18" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon, Ranch & Mozzarella

18" Bring da' MEAT

$23.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, & Mozzarella

18" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken w/ Bleu Cheese & Mozzarella

18" Caesar Attack

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, & Romaine

18" CBR

$21.00

Chicken Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing

18" Cheesy Steak

$23.50

Steak, Green Pepper, White Onion, Mushroom, French Fries, Cheddar/Jack, & Mozzarella

18" Farmhouse CRAVE

$23.00

Broccoli, Baby Corn, Red Onion, Roasted Pepper, Tomato, & Mozzarella. Topped w/ a Pesto drizzle!

18" Fries-O-French

$22.00

French Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella

18" Kitchen Sink

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, White Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Mozzarella

18" Lemon My Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Franchaise & Mozzarella

18" Luigi's Lasagna

$19.00

Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Marinara, & Mozzarella

18" Mac-My-Cheese

$20.00

House Seasoned Mac-n-Cheese smothered w/ Mozzarella

18" Margherita

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce w/ fresh garlic & fresh basil

18" Mmm Mushroom

$21.00

Chicken Marsala & Mozzarella

18" Mondo Mania

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, & Mozzarella

18" Parmesan D'Light

$20.00

Choice Chicken, Eggplant, or Portobello Mushroom. Made with Mozzeralla, Ricotta, & Marinara Sauce

18" Penne Vodka

$19.00

CRAVE Penne Vodka & Mozzarella

18" Pesto Princess

$21.00

Pesto Sauce, Broccoli, Tomato, & Fresh Mozzarella

18" Salad

$20.00

Green Leaf, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella. Tossed in our House Italian Dressing

18" Sesame Chicken

$21.00

Sesame Chicken w/ Pineapple, Red Onions, Sweet Thai Chili & Mozzarella

18" Teriyaki Chicken

$21.00

Teriyaki Chicken w/ Broccoli & Mozzarella

18" The Alfredo

$24.00

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, & Mozzarella

18" Triple B

$23.00

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing, & Mozzarella

18" Vodka Margherita

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce & fresh basil

18" White

$18.00

Grandma Pizza Suggestions

Drunken Grandma

$21.99

Vodka Sauce & Fresh Basil

ABCs & 123s

$23.99

Alfredo Sauce, Bacon, & Fried Chicken. Topped with Fresh Basil

BBQ Aloha

$24.99

BBQ Chicken, Pineapple, Red Onion & Margherita Sauce. Topped with Fresh Basil

Green Thumb

$22.99

Broccoli, Pesto, & Margarita Sauce. Topped w/ Fresh Basil

G'Papi

$23.99

Sausage, Spinach, Mozzarella, & Fra Diavolo Sauce

Calzone and Stromboli

Small Calzone

$8.50

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese stuffed in a baked crust served with a side of marinara sauce

Large Calzone

$17.00

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese stuffed in a baked crust served with a side of marinara sauce

Small Stromboli

$8.50

Mozzarella cheese & two of your favorite fillings rolled in a crispy baked crust with a side of marinara sauce

Large Stromboli

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese & two of your favorite fillings rolled in a crispy baked crust with a side of marinara sauce

Calzone & Stromboli Suggestions

Small Lasagna Calzone

$11.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Meat Sauce

Large Lasagna Calzone

$21.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Meat Sauce

Small G'Papi Calzone

$12.50

Sausage, Spinach, Ricotta, & Mozzarella. Side of Fra Diavolo Sauce

Large G'Papi Calzone

$23.00

Sausage, Spinach, Ricotta, & Mozzarella. Side of Fra Diavolo Sauce

Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella w/ a side of Bleu Cheese Dress

Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella w/ a side of Bleu Cheese Dress

Small Teriyaki Chicken Stromboli

$10.50

Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, & Mozzarella

Large Teriyaki Chicken Stromboli

$21.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, & Mozzarella

Pasta

Pasta Alfredo

$9.00+

Creamy white sauce w/ butter & parmesan cheese

Pasta Arrabbiata

$9.00+

Spicy, creamy pink tomato sauce

Pasta Bolognese

$9.00+

Meat sauce w/ tomatoes & GARLIC!!!

Pasta Fra Diavolo

$7.00+

Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!

Pasta Garlic & Oil

$7.00+

GARLIC!!! w/ oil

Pasta Marinara

$10.95+

CRAVE traditional sauce

Pasta Pesto Cream

$9.00+

Creamy basil sauce

Pasta Primavera

$10.00+

Veggie medoly in our house marinara

Pasta Puttanesca

$9.00+

Black olives, capers, anchovies, tomato, & onions

Pasta Vodka

$9.00+

Creamy pink sauce

Specialty Pasta

Baked Ziti

$8.00+

Baked Ziti w/ Meat sauce

$9.00+

Baked Ziti w/ Vodka sauce

$9.00+

Homemade Gluten-Free Meat Lasagna

$13.95+

Pasta w/ Broccoli, garlic & oil

$8.00+

Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95+

Chicken Rollatini

$19.95+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95+

Eggplant Rollatini (5)

$17.95+

Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.95+

Shrimp Rollatini

$21.95+

Entrée

Chicken Scampi

$18.95+

GARLIC!!! w/ wine & butter

Chicken Fra Diavolo

$18.95+

Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!

Chicken Fracaise

$18.95+

Egg coating w/ lemony wine butter sauce

Chicken Marsala

$18.95+

Marsala demi w/ mushrooms

Chicken Cacciotore

$18.95+

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Black Olive. Served in our House Marinara.

Eggplant Scampi

$16.95+

GARLIC!!! w/ wine & butter

Eggplant Fra Diavolo

$16.95+

Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!

Eggplant Fracaise

$16.95+

Egg coating w/ lemony wine butter sauce

Eggplant Marsala

$16.95+

Marsala demi w/ mushrooms

Eggplant Cacciotore

$16.95+

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Black Olive. Served in our House Marinara.

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95+

GARLIC!!! w/ wine & butter

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.95+

Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!

Shrimp Fracaise

$20.95+

Egg coating w/ lemony wine butter sauce

Shrimp Marsala

$20.95+

Marsala demi w/ mushrooms

Shrimp Cacciotore

$20.95+

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Black Olive. Served in our House Marinara.

Sides

Side Broccoli

$7.95+

Side French Fries

$5.95+

Side French Fries w/ Cheese

$6.95+

Side French Fries w/ Cheese & Gravy

$7.95+

Side Garlic Knots w/ Sauce

$2.00+

Side Grilled Vegetables

$8.50+

Side Mac-n-Cheese

$6.50+

Side Meatball (2pc)

$7.50+

Side Pasta w/ marinara sauce

$6.00+

Side Sausage (2pc)

$7.50+

Side Sauteed Spinach w/ garlic & oil

$7.95+

Traditional Heros/Wraps/Paninis

Chicken Cutlet & Cheese Hero w/ Lett & Tom

$9.95+

w/ Cheese

Chicken Cutlet Hero w/ Lett & Tom

$8.95+

Chicken Cutlet Hero w/ Sauce

$8.95

Sauce Only

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$9.95

Classic Cheesesteak w/ peppers & onions

$9.95

Eggplant Hero w/ Sauce

$7.95

Sauce Only

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Grilled Chicken & Cheese Hero

$9.95+

w/ Cheese

Grilled Chicken Hero

$8.95+

Ham & Cheese w/ lettuce & tomatoes

$8.50+

Meatball Hero w/ Sauce

$9.50

Sauce Only

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$10.50

Pepper & Egg Hero

$7.95

Pepper, Egg, & Cheese Hero

$8.95

w/ Cheese

Sausage Hero w/ Sauce

$8.95

Sauce Only

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$9.95

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hero

$9.95

Sauce Only

Sausage, Peppers, Onions Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Shrimp Hero w/ Sauce

$9.95

Sauce Only

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Tuna & Cheese Hero

$9.45+

w/ Cheese

Tuna Hero

$8.45+

Turkey & Cheese Hero

$9.95+

w/ Cheese

Turkey Hero

$8.95+

CRAVE Heros

Beer Goggle Sexy Hero

$9.95

Steak, Jalapeño Poppers, Onion Rings, French Fries, & Melted Cheese

Fiery Bird Hero

$9.95

Cajun Chicken, Jalapeño Poppers, & Mango Habanero Sauce

Granddaddy Hero

$9.95

Steak, Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Stick, & Brown Gravy

Monkey Mania Hero

$9.95

Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, & French Fries

Steak-n-Tatters Hero

$9.95

Steak, Mozzarella & Cheddar/Jack w/ Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & French Fries

Tigger Attack Hero

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks, Mac-n-Cheese Bites, Jalapeño Poppers, French Fries & Marinara Sauce

CRAVE Panini's

Panini #1

$9.75

Grilled Eggplant w/ Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella

Panini #2

$9.75

Grilled Chicken w/ Roasted Peppers, Avocado & Mozzarella

Panini #3

$9.75

Grilled Chicken w/ Spinach & Mozzarella

Panini #4

$9.75

Grilled Chicken w/ Sundried Tomato, Grilled Eggplant & Mozzarella

Panini #5

$9.75

Grilled Portobello w/Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella

Panini #6

$9.75

Roasted Peppers w/ Grilled Onion, Avocado, Basil, & Mozzarella

CRAVE Wraps

Caesar's Greek Chic Wrap

$9.50

Romaine, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Grilled Chicken & Caesar Dressing

CRAVE Falafel Wrap

$9.50

Homemade Falafel, Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Homemade Hummus, & Tzatziki Dressing

Mondo Mania Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella

Veggie Heaven Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Squash, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Field Greens, & Avocado Ranch Dressing

Wings Over Buffalo Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce and Bleu Cheese Dress

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Buffalo Burger

$9.95

Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato

BBQ Ranch Burger

$9.95

BBQ Sauce, Avocado, Bacon, Ranch, & Mozzarella

CRAVE Burger

$9.95

Over-easy Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Thai Burger

$9.95

Sweet Thai Chili, Red Onions, Grilled Pineapple, & Lettuce

Tangy 'Cado Burger

$9.95

Mango Habanero Drizzle, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, & Tomato

Kids

Kids Baked Cheese Ravioli (3) w/ Butter or Marinara sauce

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders (3) w/ French Fries

$7.95

Kids Pasta w/ (1) Meatball

$7.95

Kids Pasta w/ Butter or Marinara sauce

$7.95

Desserts

Apple Crumble

$7.00

Fried Oreos (6)

$10.00

Nutella Empanadas

$8.00

Field Trip

Brooklyn Style Everything Beef Jerky

$8.95

Cinnamon Churro Pork Rinds

$4.95

Gochujang Korean BBQ Beer Jerky

$8.95

Island BBQ Pork Rinds

$4.95

Original Sea Salt Meat Stick

$3.45

Pepperoni Meat Stick

$3.45

Spicy Apple Buffalo Chicken Bites

$8.95

Spicy Truffle Flavor Meat Stick

$3.45

Sweet Chipotle Pork Rinds

$4.95

Halal

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon, Ranch & Mozzarella

10" Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken w/ Bleu Cheese & Mozzarella

10" Caesar Attack

$13.75

Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, & Romaine

10" Cauliflower Pizza

$14.30

10" Farmhouse CRAVE

$16.25

Broccoli, Baby Corn, Red Onion, Roasted Pepper, Tomato, & Mozzarella. Topped w/ a Pesto drizzle!

10" Fries-O-French

$16.25

French Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella

10" Gluten-Free Pizza

$14.30

10" Lemon My Chicken

$13.75

Chicken Franchaise & Mozzarella

10" Luigi's Lasagna

$13.75

Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Marinara, & Mozzarella

10" Mac-My-Cheese

$15.00

House Seasoned Mac-n-Cheese smothered w/ Mozzarella

10" Margherita

$13.75

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce w/ fresh garlic & fresh basil

10" Mmm Mushroom

$15.00

Chicken Marsala & Mozzarella

10" Mondo Mania

$16.25

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, & Mozzarella

10" Parmesan D'Light

$15.00

Choice Chicken, Eggplant, or Portobello Mushroom. Made with Mozzeralla, Ricotta, & Marinara Sauce

10" Penne Vodka

$13.75

CRAVE Penne Vodka & Mozzarella

10" Pesto Princess

$15.00

Pesto Sauce, Broccoli, Tomato, & Fresh Mozzarella

10" Salad

$15.00

Green Leaf, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella. Tossed in our House Italian Dressing

10" Sesame Chicken

$15.00

Sesame Chicken w/ Pineapple, Red Onions, Sweet Thai Chili & Mozzarella

10" Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Teriyaki Chicken w/ Broccoli & Mozzarella

10" Traditional Pizza

$9.38

10" Vodka Margherita

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce & fresh basil

10" White

$12.50

18" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon, Ranch & Mozzarella

18" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken w/ Bleu Cheese & Mozzarella

18" Caesar Attack

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, & Romaine

18" Farmhouse CRAVE

$23.00

Broccoli, Baby Corn, Red Onion, Roasted Pepper, Tomato, & Mozzarella. Topped w/ a Pesto drizzle!

18" Fries-O-French

$22.00

French Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella

18" Lemon My Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Franchaise & Mozzarella

18" Luigi's Lasagna

$19.00

Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Marinara, & Mozzarella

18" Mac-My-Cheese

$20.00

House Seasoned Mac-n-Cheese smothered w/ Mozzarella

18" Margherita

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce w/ fresh garlic & fresh basil

18" Mmm Mushroom

$21.00

Chicken Marsala & Mozzarella

18" Mondo Mania

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, & Mozzarella

18" Parmesan D'Light

$20.00

Choice Chicken, Eggplant, or Portobello Mushroom. Made with Mozzeralla, Ricotta, & Marinara Sauce

18" Penne Vodka

$19.00

CRAVE Penne Vodka & Mozzarella

18" Pesto Princess

$21.00

Pesto Sauce, Broccoli, Tomato, & Fresh Mozzarella

18" Salad

$20.00

Green Leaf, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella. Tossed in our House Italian Dressing

18" Sesame Chicken

$21.00

Sesame Chicken w/ Pineapple, Red Onions, Sweet Thai Chili & Mozzarella

18" Teriyaki Chicken

$21.00

Teriyaki Chicken w/ Broccoli & Mozzarella

18" Traditional Pizza

$16.18

18" Vodka Margherita

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce & fresh basil

18" White

$18.00

Pasta Alfredo

$9.00+

Creamy white sauce w/ butter & parmesan cheese

Pasta Arrabbiata

$9.00+

Spicy, creamy pink tomato sauce

Baked Ziti

$8.00+

Baked Ziti w/ Meat sauce

$9.00+

Baked Ziti w/ Vodka sauce

$9.00+

Pasta Bolognese

$9.00+

Meat sauce w/ tomatoes & GARLIC!!!

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95+

Buffalo Chicken w/ Green Leaf Lettuce, Crumble Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, & Tomato

Caesar Salad

$7.25+

Caesar's Greek Chic Wrap

$9.50

Romaine, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Grilled Chicken & Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

$12.95+

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms on a bed of Green Leaf Lettuce

Chicken Cacciotore

$18.95+

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Black Olive. Served in our House Marinara.

Chicken Cutlet & Cheese Hero w/ Lett & Tom

$9.95+

w/ Cheese

Chicken Cutlet Hero w/ Lett & Tom

$8.95+

Chicken Cutlet Hero w/ Sauce

$8.95

Sauce Only

Chicken Fra Diavolo

$18.95+

Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!

Chicken Fracaise

$18.95+

Egg coating w/ lemony wine butter sauce

Chicken Marsala

$18.95+

Marsala demi w/ mushrooms

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95+

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$9.95

Chicken Rollatini

$19.95+

Chicken Scampi

$18.95+

GARLIC!!! w/ wine & butter

CRAVE Falafel Wrap

$9.50

Homemade Falafel, Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Homemade Hummus, & Tzatziki Dressing

CRAVE Falafel (8)

$8.95+

Served w/ a side CRAVE Hummus

CRAVE Falafel Salad

$11.95+

Homemade Falafel, Avocado, Field Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, & Red Onion

CRAVE Mac & Cheese Bites (8)

$9.95+

Served with sticky syrup.

CRAVE Salad

$9.95+

Baby Greens w/ Grilled Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Sundried Tomato, Baby Corn, & Fresh Mozzarella

CRAVE Wings

$11.95+

Choice sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili, Garlic/Parmesan or Plain

Drunken Grandma

$21.99

Vodka Sauce & Fresh Basil

Eggplant Cacciotore

$16.95+

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Black Olive. Served in our House Marinara.

Eggplant Fra Diavolo

$16.95+

Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!

Eggplant Fracaise

$16.95+

Egg coating w/ lemony wine butter sauce

Eggplant Hero w/ Sauce

$7.95

Sauce Only

Eggplant Marsala

$16.95+

Marsala demi w/ mushrooms

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95+

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Eggplant Rollatini (3)

$9.95+

Eggplant Rollatini (5)

$17.95+

Eggplant Scampi

$16.95+

GARLIC!!! w/ wine & butter

Pasta Fra Diavolo

$7.00+

Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!

French Fries

French Fries w/ American & Gravy

French Fries w/ American Cheese

French Fries w/ Cheddar/Jack & Gravy

French Fries w/ Cheddar/Jack Cheese

French Fries w/ Mozzarella & Gravy

French Fries w/ Mozzarella Cheese

Fried Calamari

$9.95+

Choice side sauce: Sweet, Medium or Hot

Fried Calamari Salad

$13.95+

Crisp Fried Calamari Tossed w/ Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella & Caesar Dressing

Fried Oreos (6)

$10.00

Pasta Garlic & Oil

$7.00+

GARLIC!!! w/ oil

Garlic Bread

$4.95+

Garlic Bread w/ Tomato & Cheese

$5.95+

w/ Tomato & Cheese

Grandma Pizza

$22.27

Greek Salad

$11.95+

Romaine w/ Feta Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Olives & Anchovies

Green Thumb

$22.99

Broccoli, Pesto, & Margarita Sauce. Topped w/ Fresh Basil

Grilled Chicken & Cheese Hero

$9.95+

w/ Cheese

Grilled Chicken Hero

$8.95+

Homemade Gluten-Free Meat Lasagna

$13.95+

House Salad

$7.25+

Our Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Cucumbers & Black Olives

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$8.95+

Filled with Cream Cheese.

Kids Baked Cheese Ravioli (3) w/ Butter or Marinara sauce

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders (3) w/ French Fries

$7.95

Kids Pasta w/ (1) Meatball

$7.95

Kids Pasta w/ Butter or Marinara sauce

$7.95

Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella w/ a side of Bleu Cheese Dress

Large Calzone

$17.00

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese stuffed in a baked crust served with a side of marinara sauce

Large Lasagna Calzone

$21.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Meat Sauce

Large Stromboli

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese & two of your favorite fillings rolled in a crispy baked crust with a side of marinara sauce

Large Teriyaki Chicken Stromboli

$21.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, & Mozzarella

Pasta Marinara

$10.95+

CRAVE traditional sauce

Meatball Hero w/ Sauce

$9.50

Sauce Only

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$10.50

Mondo Mania Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.95+

Mussels

$7.95+

Choice sauce: Sweet, Medium, Hot or Garlic Wine

Onion Rings

$7.95+

Panini #1

$9.75

Grilled Eggplant w/ Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella

Panini #2

$9.75

Grilled Chicken w/ Roasted Peppers, Avocado & Mozzarella

Panini #3

$9.75

Grilled Chicken w/ Spinach & Mozzarella

Panini #4

$9.75

Grilled Chicken w/ Sundried Tomato, Grilled Eggplant & Mozzarella

Panini #5

$9.75

Grilled Portobello w/Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella

Panini #6

$9.75

Roasted Peppers w/ Grilled Onion, Avocado, Basil, & Mozzarella

Pasta w/ Broccoli, garlic & oil

$8.00+

Pepper & Egg Hero

$7.95

Pepper, Egg, & Cheese Hero

$8.95

w/ Cheese

Pasta Pesto Cream

$9.00+

Creamy basil sauce

Pasta Primavera

$10.00+

Veggie medoly in our house marinara

Pasta Puttanesca

$9.00+

Black olives, capers, anchovies, tomato, & onions

Sesame Chicken Salad

$12.95+

Sesame Chicken, Red Onion, Pineapple, & Tomato w/ Green Leaf Lettuce. Tossed in a Sweet Thai Chili Dressing!

Shrimp Cacciotore

$20.95+

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Black Olive. Served in our House Marinara.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.95+

Spicy marinara sauce w/ GARLIC!!!

Shrimp Fracaise

$20.95+

Egg coating w/ lemony wine butter sauce

Shrimp Hero w/ Sauce

$9.95

Sauce Only

Shrimp Marsala

$20.95+

Marsala demi w/ mushrooms

Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.95+

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95+

GARLIC!!! w/ wine & butter

Side Broccoli

$7.95+

Side Garlic Knots w/ Sauce

$2.00+

Side Grilled Vegetables

$8.50+

Side Mac-n-Cheese

$6.50+

Side Meatball (2pc)

$7.50+

Side Pasta w/ marinara sauce

$6.00+

Side Sauteed Spinach w/ garlic & oil

$7.95+

Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella w/ a side of Bleu Cheese Dress

Small Calzone

$8.50

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese stuffed in a baked crust served with a side of marinara sauce

Small Lasagna Calzone

$11.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Meat Sauce

Small Stromboli

$8.50

Mozzarella cheese & two of your favorite fillings rolled in a crispy baked crust with a side of marinara sauce

Small Teriyaki Chicken Stromboli

$10.50

Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, & Mozzarella

Soup - Minestrone

$5.25

Soup of the Day

$5.25

Sunrise Salad

$10.95+

Green Leaf Lettuce w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, & Roasted Peppers

Tuna & Cheese Hero

$9.45+

w/ Cheese

Tuna Hero

$8.45+

Tuna Salad

$12.95+

CRAVE Tuna w/ Green Leaf Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Avocado, Croutons, Red Onions, & Tomato

Veggie Heaven Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Squash, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Field Greens, & Avocado Ranch Dressing

Wings Over Buffalo Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce and Bleu Cheese Dress

Zucchini Stix

$9.95+

Beverage

Beverages

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.40

20oz Coke

$2.40

20oz Coke Zero

$2.40Out of stock

20oz Diet Coke

$2.40

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.40

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.40

20oz Mountain Dew - Code Red

$2.40

20oz Orange

$2.40Out of stock

20oz Pepsi

$2.40

20oz Rootbeer

$2.40Out of stock

20oz Seltzer

$2.40

20oz Sprite

$2.40

20oz Water

$2.40

1-Liter Water

$2.90

2L Coke

$3.40

2L Pepsi

$3.40

2L Diet Coke

$3.40

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.40

2L Mountain Dew

$3.40

2L Orange

$3.40

2L Sprite

$3.40Out of stock

Gatorade - Frost

$2.90

Gatorade - Strawberry Lemonade

$2.90

Gold Peak - Lemon

$2.90

Gold Peak - Peach

$2.90

Gold Peak - Raspberry

$2.90

Gold Peak - Unsweetened

$2.90

Koolaid Jammers - Cherry

$2.40

Koolaid Jammers - Orange

$2.40

Peace Tea - Caddy Shack

$2.90

Peace Tea - Peach

$2.90

Peace Tea - Razzleberry

$2.90

Poweraid - Blue

$2.90Out of stock

Poweraid - Orange

$2.90Out of stock

Poweraid - Red

$2.90Out of stock

Poweraid - Yellow

$2.90Out of stock

Vitamin Water - Power-C

$2.90

Vitamin Water - Squeezed Zero

$2.90

Vitamin Water - XXX

$2.90