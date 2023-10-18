Wedge Inn
FOOD
Sandwiches
Salami, Pepperoni, Cappicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano
From the Grill
Cheeseburger with chili, relish, mustard and raw onions.
Steak, Pepper, Raw Onion, Chili, Tomato Sauce
Hot dog with chili, relish, mustard and raw onions.
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce
Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing
Triple Deckers
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.
Lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.
Specialty Sandwiches
Chicken cutlet, cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch dressing on a hardroll.
Chicken cutlet in a wrap with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing
Grilled chicken in a wrap with lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Chicken cutlet on a roll with roasted peppers, balsamic dressing and mozzarella cheese
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese, grilled onions and peppers on a wedge
Tuna in a wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese
Turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo in a tortilla wrap
Two cheeseburgers with french fries, ketchup and chipotle mayo in a wrap.
Chicken cutlet on a wedge with cheddar cheese and chili
Sausage and peppers on a wedge with grilled onions and melted swiss cheese
Quarter pound swiss burger with grilled onions on grilled rye bread
Salads
Breakfast Roll Sandwiches
Breakfast Wedge Sandwiches
Sides
Eight pieces
Six pieces served with marinara sauce
Includes tartar sauce
Eight Pieces
6 jalapeño poppers served with ranch dressing.
Platters
Served with French fries and coleslaw.
Eight pieces. Served with French fries and coleslaw
Six pieces with marinara sauce. Served with French fries and coleslaw
Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce
Fried cod served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce
Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce
Six jalapeno poppers and ranch. Served with French fries and coleslaw
DAILY SPECIALS
Pork roll, fried egg, american cheese, salt, black pepper and ketchup on a hardroll.
Buffalo chicken salad, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a hardroll.
Chicken cutlet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Cajun bayou sauce on a hardroll.