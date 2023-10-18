Popular Items

Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
French Fries
French Fries
$4.00
Steak & Cheese
Steak & Cheese
$9.75

FOOD

Sandwiches

All prices are for rolls, upcharge for wedges.
Italian Combo
Italian Combo
$9.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Cappicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano

Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet
$8.50
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken
$8.50
Turkey
Turkey
$8.25
Turkey Club
Turkey Club
$8.50
Turkey Combo
Turkey Combo
$8.50

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano

Ham & Cheese
Ham & Cheese
$8.00
Roast Beef
Roast Beef
$9.25
Pastrami & Swiss
Pastrami & Swiss
$9.25
Corn beef
$8.25
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Parmigiana
$9.50
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatball Parmigiana
$8.70
Sausage & Peppers
Sausage & Peppers
$8.70
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad
$6.80
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad
$6.80
Pepper & Egg
Pepper & Egg
$5.00
Salami
$7.50
Veggie
$3.75
Tuna Melt Swiss On Rye
Tuna Melt Swiss On Rye
$7.00

From the Grill

Hamburger
Hamburger
$4.20
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger
$4.40
Cheeseburger Complete
$4.95

Cheeseburger with chili, relish, mustard and raw onions.

Hamburger Wedge
Hamburger Wedge
$8.10
Cheeseburger Wedge
Cheeseburger Wedge
$8.85
Steak & Cheese
Steak & Cheese
$9.75
Steak Italian Style
Steak Italian Style
$10.50

Steak, Pepper, Raw Onion, Chili, Tomato Sauce

Hot Dog
Hot Dog
$3.15
Chili Cheese Dog
Chili Cheese Dog
$4.75
Hot Dog Complete
Hot Dog Complete
$3.95

Hot dog with chili, relish, mustard and raw onions.

BLT
BLT
$5.00
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese
$4.00
Chicken Soulvaki
$7.00
Gyro
Gyro
$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce

Corned Beef Reuben
Corned Beef Reuben
$9.25

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing

Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami Reuben
$9.25

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing

Fish Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
$7.00

Triple Deckers

Turkey Triple Decker
Turkey Triple Decker
$13.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Cheeseburger Triple Decker
Cheeseburger Triple Decker
$13.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Ham & Cheese Triple Decker
Ham & Cheese Triple Decker
$13.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Hamburger Triple Decker
$13.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Grilled Chicken Triple Decker
Grilled Chicken Triple Decker
$13.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Roast Beef Triple Decker
Roast Beef Triple Decker
$13.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Chicken Salad Triple Decker
$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Tuna Triple Decker
$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Specialty Sandwiches

Ryder's Favorite
Ryder's Favorite
$10.00

Chicken cutlet, cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch dressing on a hardroll.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.00

Chicken cutlet in a wrap with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.00

Grilled chicken in a wrap with lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Italian Chicken Sandwich
Italian Chicken Sandwich
$10.00

Chicken cutlet on a roll with roasted peppers, balsamic dressing and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Philly
Chicken Philly
$11.00

Grilled chicken with provolone cheese, grilled onions and peppers on a wedge

Tuna Melt Wrap
Tuna Melt Wrap
$8.75

Tuna in a wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Santa Fe Wrap
Santa Fe Wrap
$10.00

Turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo in a tortilla wrap

T-Rex
T-Rex
$9.75

Two cheeseburgers with french fries, ketchup and chipotle mayo in a wrap.

Southwest Chicken Cutlet
Southwest Chicken Cutlet
$11.00

Chicken cutlet on a wedge with cheddar cheese and chili

Julius Caesar
Julius Caesar
$10.00

Sausage and peppers on a wedge with grilled onions and melted swiss cheese

Patty Melt
$7.50

Quarter pound swiss burger with grilled onions on grilled rye bread

Salads

Garden Salad
Garden Salad
$6.00

Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Cucumbers, & Olives

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken
$11.50
Chef Salad
$11.50

Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese & Hard Boiled Egg

Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad
$7.10

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
$11.50

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons

Breakfast Roll Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
$4.85
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
$4.85
Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
$4.85
Turkey, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
Turkey, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
$4.85
Steak, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
Steak, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
$7.00
Egg & Cheese on a Roll
Egg & Cheese on a Roll
$4.00
Egg on a Roll
$3.50
Bacon & Egg on a Roll
Bacon & Egg on a Roll
$4.50
Sausage & Egg on a Roll
$4.50
Ham & Egg on a Roll
Ham & Egg on a Roll
$4.50
Turkey & Egg on a Roll
$4.50
Steak & Egg on a Roll
Steak & Egg on a Roll
$6.00
Sausage & Cheese - No Egg on a Roll
Sausage & Cheese - No Egg on a Roll
$4.00
Bacon & Cheese - No Egg on a Roll
$4.00
Bacon on a Roll
$3.50

Breakfast Wedge Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wedge
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wedge
$8.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wedge
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wedge
$8.00
Ham, Egg & Cheese Wedge
Ham, Egg & Cheese Wedge
$8.00
Turkey, Egg & Cheese Wedge
$8.00
Steak, Egg & Cheese on a Wedge
Steak, Egg & Cheese on a Wedge
$9.00
Bacon & Egg Wedge
$7.50
Sausage & Egg Wedge
$7.50
Ham & Egg Wedge
$7.50
Turkey & Egg Wedge
$7.50
Steak & Egg Wedge
$8.00
Egg & Cheese Wedge
Egg & Cheese Wedge
$6.50
Egg on a Wedge
$5.45

Sides

French Fries
French Fries
$4.00
Curly Fries
Curly Fries
$4.50
Onion Rings
Onion Rings
$4.50
Potato Cones
Potato Cones
$4.75
Tater Tots
Tater Tots
$4.75
Small Chili Cheese Fries
Small Chili Cheese Fries
$6.00
Small Cheese Fries
Small Cheese Fries
$4.95
Small Chili Fries
Small Chili Fries
$4.95
Large Chili Cheese Fries
Large Chili Cheese Fries
$8.85
Large Cheese Fries
$7.00
Large Chili Fries
Large Chili Fries
$7.00
Wing Zing Side
$9.75

Eight pieces

Chicken Tender Side
$9.35
Mozzarella Stick Side
Mozzarella Stick Side
$8.00

Six pieces served with marinara sauce

Fried Shrimp Side
$8.00

Includes tartar sauce

Fried Clams Side
$8.00

Includes tartar sauce

Side Of Fish
$8.00
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
$8.00

Eight Pieces

Jalapeno Poppers Side
Jalapeno Poppers Side
$8.00

6 jalapeño poppers served with ranch dressing.

Chili Bowl
Chili Bowl
Side of Chili
Side of Chili
$1.35
Dressing Side
$0.55
Side Of Coleslaw
Side Of Coleslaw
$0.85
Chips
Chips
$2.00
Side of Pickles
$0.25
Tuna Salad Plate
Tuna Salad Plate
$4.50
Chicken Salad Plate
$4.50
1x Cutlet Plate
$3.50
1x Grilled Chicken Plate
$3.50
Muffin
$2.85
Bagel with Butter
$2.25
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$3.00
Biscotti
$2.65
Cookies
Cookies
$2.50
Brownie
Brownie
$2.75
Crumb Cake
$3.00

Platters

Chicken Tender Platter
Chicken Tender Platter
$12.85

Served with French fries and coleslaw.

Wing Zing Platter
Wing Zing Platter
$13.85

Eight pieces. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Mozzarella Stick Platter
$10.25

Six pieces with marinara sauce. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Shrimp Platter
Fried Shrimp Platter
$10.25

Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce

Fish & Chips Platter
Fish & Chips Platter
$11.00

Fried cod served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce

Fried Clams Platter
Fried Clams Platter
$10.25

Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce

Jalapeno Popper Platter
$10.25

Six jalapeno poppers and ranch. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
$8.00

BEVERAGES

Bottled Soda
Bottled Soda
$2.50
Can of Soda
$1.80
Bottled Water
Bottled Water
$1.70
Snapple
Snapple
$2.50
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
Juice
Juice
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Tea
Prime
$3.75
Energy Drink
Energy Drink
$3.50
Gatorade
$2.50
Nesquik
$3.50
Celcius
$3.50

DAILY SPECIALS

Soup Chicken Noodle*
$6.00
Taylor Ham
Taylor Ham
$6.00

Pork roll, fried egg, american cheese, salt, black pepper and ketchup on a hardroll.

The Buffy
The Buffy
$8.50

Buffalo chicken salad, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a hardroll.

Louisiana Slammer
Louisiana Slammer
$10.00

Chicken cutlet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Cajun bayou sauce on a hardroll.