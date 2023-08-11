Weezys Brunch Menu

Main

Old Atlanta

$18.00

10 All Flat Wings with seasoned fries.

The DrumLine

$12.00

10 Lemon Pepper Drums w/ Fries

The Waffle

$21.00

3 Whole Fried Wings + Waffle

The Weezy

$22.00

Classic Breakfast; Eggs, Grits, Crispy Edge Pancake, and your choice of meat: Chicken Sausage, Pork or Turkey Bacon

The Omelette

$25.00

Supreme Omelette w/ Onions, Peppers, tomatoes, & bacon or sausage.

Salmon Croquettes

$22.00

2 seasoned patties full of salmon, peppers, & onions. Served with grits or eggs.

The House

$18.00

Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Add Lobster $25 or Shrimp $15

Short Rib Burger

$22.00

Short Rib Burger w/ Bacon, Cheese, Tomatoes & Lettuce.

The Ultimate Bacon, Egg, & Cheese French Toaster

$18.00

The perfect breakfast sandwich. Crispy bacon w/ melted American cheese between 2 pieces of French toast. Served with a side of grits.

The Shrimp n Grits

$22.00

Creamy Cheddar Grits w/ blackened shrimp in a tomato cream sauce.

The Oxtail Grits

$30.00

Our popular slow cooked creamy grits topped with our slow braised oxtails, made with a tomato cream sauce.

Chicken Skins

$12.00

The Buckhead Suite

$45.00

3 Lamb Chops paired w/ Sunny Side Up Eggs Add Shrimp $15 Add Lobster $25

The French Kiss

$15.00

Fresh Brioche French Toast topped with fresh fruit, butter drizzle, & powdered sugar.

Bougie Bread

$14.00

Toasted bread, smothered with fresh avocado and chopped tomatoes. Add Poached Lobster Bites $15

The Taco

$35.00

3 Slow Braised Oxtails shredded w/ pickled onions served on a flour tortillas w/ a cup of cabbage.

Fisherman's Catch

$22.00

Pan Seared or Fried Salmon finished with with a spinach cream sauce; Comes with your side of choice

Oxtail Breakfast Sandwich

$20.00

Breakfast Biscuit layered with a healthy serving of our famous oxtails, an egg, and a hash brown. Topped with a honey drizzle. Served with a side of grits.

Appetizers

Sides

Grits

$7.00

Eggs

$7.00

Waffle

$7.00

Sausage

$7.00

(2) Biscuits

$7.00

Bacon

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Garlic Mashed

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Spinach

$7.00

Lobster Tail

$25.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$7.00

NA Beverage

NA Bev

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00