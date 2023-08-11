Weezys
Weezys Brunch Menu
Main
Old Atlanta
10 All Flat Wings with seasoned fries.
The DrumLine
10 Lemon Pepper Drums w/ Fries
The Waffle
3 Whole Fried Wings + Waffle
The Weezy
Classic Breakfast; Eggs, Grits, Crispy Edge Pancake, and your choice of meat: Chicken Sausage, Pork or Turkey Bacon
The Omelette
Supreme Omelette w/ Onions, Peppers, tomatoes, & bacon or sausage.
Salmon Croquettes
2 seasoned patties full of salmon, peppers, & onions. Served with grits or eggs.
The House
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Add Lobster $25 or Shrimp $15
Short Rib Burger
Short Rib Burger w/ Bacon, Cheese, Tomatoes & Lettuce.
The Ultimate Bacon, Egg, & Cheese French Toaster
The perfect breakfast sandwich. Crispy bacon w/ melted American cheese between 2 pieces of French toast. Served with a side of grits.
The Shrimp n Grits
Creamy Cheddar Grits w/ blackened shrimp in a tomato cream sauce.
The Oxtail Grits
Our popular slow cooked creamy grits topped with our slow braised oxtails, made with a tomato cream sauce.
Chicken Skins
The Buckhead Suite
3 Lamb Chops paired w/ Sunny Side Up Eggs Add Shrimp $15 Add Lobster $25
The French Kiss
Fresh Brioche French Toast topped with fresh fruit, butter drizzle, & powdered sugar.
Bougie Bread
Toasted bread, smothered with fresh avocado and chopped tomatoes. Add Poached Lobster Bites $15
The Taco
3 Slow Braised Oxtails shredded w/ pickled onions served on a flour tortillas w/ a cup of cabbage.
Fisherman's Catch
Pan Seared or Fried Salmon finished with with a spinach cream sauce; Comes with your side of choice
Oxtail Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Biscuit layered with a healthy serving of our famous oxtails, an egg, and a hash brown. Topped with a honey drizzle. Served with a side of grits.