Teku Taster Glass

$8.00

Inspired by the world-famous Teku goblet, this taster opens a new gate into the world of craft beverage tastings. The 6.5-ounce Teku Taster represents the perfect combination of aesthetics, elegance, and functionality. The widest surface of the bowl appears at approximately 1.3 ounces, allowing for maximum aroma release and flavor development, and the tapered chimney concentrates and delivers them directly to the palate and nose. This beautiful taster glass is perfect for serving spirits neat, craft beer tastings, and wine, cider, and mead sampling. Enjoy! Our Teku Taster Glass is only available for same-day order/pick-up.