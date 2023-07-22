WeldWerks Brewing Company Greeley, Co
To-Go Beer
Cans To-Go
Juicy Bits (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.7% ABV) Our flagship IPA features a huge citrus and tropical fruit hop character from the Mosaic, Citra & El Dorado hops.
Colorado Ale (Cans)
EASY-DRINKING ALE (4.3% ABV) Colorado proud, Colorado Ale.
Hefeweizen (Cans)
HEFEWEIZEN (5.5% ABV) Traditional German Hefeweizen.
Long Bones Mexican Lager (Cans)
MEXICAN-STYLE LAGER (5.3% ABV) Brewed with Pilsner Malt and Flaked Maize.
Weld Pilsner (Cans)
PILSNER (5.4% ABV) Czech-Style Pilsner.
West Coast State of Mind (Cans)
PILSNER (5.6% ABV) West Coast-Style Pilsner.
Chill (Cans)
COLD FERMENTED HAZY IPA (7.2% ABV)
Flamingo Float (Cans)
WEST COAST IPA (6.7% ABV) West Coast-Style India Pale Ale.
Nebulous Project (Cans)
BLURRY INDIA PALE ALE (6.4% ABV)
East of 8th (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.5% ABV) Brewed in collaboration with Tightknit Brewing Co.
Shiny New Toys (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.9%)
Space Tunnel (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.5% ABV) Brewed with Galaxy, Mosaic & Strata hops
Strataspheric Symphony (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.6% ABV) Hazy India Pale Ale Featuring Galaxy + Strata hops.
Auto Tune (Cans)
Dad Nap (Cans)
HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.3% ABV)
DDH Juicy Bits (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.7% ABV) Brewed and Double Dry Hopped with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado.
Tropical Lightning Storm (Cans)
HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.2% ABV) HAZY IPA (6.5%) Hazy IPA brewed with Mosaic, Belma & Zamba hops.
Vacay Everyday (Cans)
HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.8% ABV)
Roar Shack (Cans)
HAZY TRIPLE IPA (10.0% ABV)
Apricot Gose (Cans)
SOUR ALE (5.4% ABV) Gose-Style Ale with Sea Salt, Coriander Seed & Apricot Puree.
Lime in the Coconut (Cans)
SOUR ALE (4.5% ABV) Sour Ale with Lime & Coconut
Mango en Palo (Cans)
SOUR ALE (4.1% ABV) Brewed with Mango & Chile Lime Salt.
Strawberry Cheesecake (Cans)
SOUR ALE (4.5% ABV) Brewed with Strawberry Puree, Cream Cheese, Milk Sugar & Graham Cracker.
The Captain's Club (Cans)
TROPICAL SOUR (5.3% ABV) Brewed with Coconuts, Passion Fruit, Macadamia Nuts, Macadamia Nut Honey & Natural Flavors
Summer S'mores Stout (Cans)
Giddy Up (Cans)
HARD ICED TEA (5.0 ABV%) Hard Ice Tea with Lemon.
Merch
Clearance
Brushback Hoodie - Grey
Was $65. When staying cozy is on the mind, choose this Kotis Made unisex Brushback Zip-Up Hoodie to beat the cold in style. 60% Cotton, 35% Spandex, 5% Polyester. These Zip-Up Hoodies are only available for same-day order/pick-up.
Beanie - Hand Knit
Was $35. Hand-Knit WeldWerks Beanie - perfect for staying warm. Custom by nature and may come in different colors and fits. We will bring a basket of beanies out when you pick up your order to choose your beanie.' Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Ear Warmer - Hand Knit
Custom Weldwerks ear warmer - perfect for staying warm. Each ear warmer is a custom design with a different theme of colors. We will bring a basket of options out for you when you pick up your order to choose from! Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Beanie - Black/White Heather
Was $25. 100% acrylic rib knit beanie, perfect for any chilly day. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Glassware
Rastal Pint Glass
The unique design of the Rastal Craft Master Grand 16 oz. beer glass offers an elevated sensory experience when enjoying a wide variety of beers and beverages alike. Manufactured by renowned German glassmaker Rastal, this glass is explicitly designed to capture and release the enticing aromas of premium craft-made products. Rastal Pint Glasses are only available for same-day orders/pick-ups.
Teku Taster Glass
Inspired by the world-famous Teku goblet, this taster opens a new gate into the world of craft beverage tastings. The 6.5-ounce Teku Taster represents the perfect combination of aesthetics, elegance, and functionality. The widest surface of the bowl appears at approximately 1.3 ounces, allowing for maximum aroma release and flavor development, and the tapered chimney concentrates and delivers them directly to the palate and nose. This beautiful taster glass is perfect for serving spirits neat, craft beer tastings, and wine, cider, and mead sampling. Enjoy! Our Teku Taster Glass is only available for same-day order/pick-up.
T-Shirts/Tanks
Tank Top - Pop Art Logo Black
The tank you'll wish we sold in every color. Made for living in and cut from 100% Airlume cotton, this Sueded Airlume Tank is breathable, ultra-soft, and preshrunk to ensure a relaxed fit. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Tank Top, Women's - Forest Green
Explore all the possibilities with our Festival tank featuring a scoop neckline, wide scalloped hem, and drape for a relaxed look. Soft and lightweight fabric for the Festival go-getter and the restless free-spirited. 65% Polyester, 35% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton. These tanks are only available for same-day order/pick-up.
T-Shirt - Black Steambarrel
Classic as could be. Get on board. Pre-shrunk 100% ringspun USA cotton, reactive-dyed for longer-lasting color, s shoulder-to-shoulder taping, and double-needle stitching on sleeves and bottom hem. Steambarrel Ts are available for same-day order/pick-up only.
T-Shirt - Wizard Style
WeldWerks... but make it wizard-style. Pre-shrunk 100% ringspun USA cotton, reactive-dyed for longer-lasting color, s shoulder-to-shoulder taping, and double-needle stitching on sleeves and bottom hem. Steambarrel Ts are available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Pocket T-Shirt - Medianoche
Made from soft American-grown cotton, this Medianoche pocket tee is meant to feel like your favorite shirt you’ve owned for years. With no‑shrink comfort, it’s built to retain its shape wash after wash ‑ making it the perfect choice for everyday wear. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
T-Shirt - Heather Maroon - Script
This essential unisex heathered t-shirt fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring a crew neck, and short sleeves, and is designed with superior Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton. Heather Maroon Script Ts are available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Long-Sleeves/Sweatshirts
Flannel Shirt - GREEN Four Leaf Clover
Fully custom, super sustainable, mid-weight classic flannel. 100% BCI Cotton. Let's get this party started. Flannels are available for same-day orders/pick-ups only.
Pullover Hoodie - Skijoring Skelepoke, Black
This Skijoring Skelepoke needs no introduction. 100% Cotton. These Skelepoke Pullover Hoodies are only available for same-day order/pick-up.
Pullover Hoodie - Compass, Camo
This Independent Trading Co. Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt is just what you need for those cooler days. Made with soft, mid-weight fleece and a generous fit, this sweatshirt provides great comfort. 80% cotton / 20% polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face. Compass Camo Hoodies are available for same-day order/pick-up.
Pullover Hoodie - Tiger Legend, Camel
This unisex hoodie with raglan sleeves is mineral washed to look and feel just like your favorite vintage sweatshirt. Made from 100% ringspun cotton, the fabric is substantial but washed down and exceptionally soft. Broken in for a lifetime of comfort and wear. Cheers, you Legend. Tiger Legend Hoodies are only available for same-day order/pick-up.
Pullover Hoodie - Black Indy Script
This Black Indy Script midweight hooded sweatshirt is the best for, well... lots of reasons... a simplistic design, a generous fit, and ring-spun cotton for comfort. Features a jersey-lined hood, heavy gauge drawcord with metal eyelets, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs and waistband. Black Indy Script are only available for same-day order/pick-up.
Hats/Beanies
Corduroy Hat
Throw one of these 100% Cotton, 8 Wale Corduroy with Black Plastic Snap Closure and TechMesh Sweatband caps into your cart and feel as cool as a cucumber every time you rock it. Available in Rust, Rose, or Olive. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Black Snap Back Hat - With Logo
This gorgeous cap has a fun pop of green under the brim to make your day bright, alongside a contrast plastic snap, visor, eyelets & top button. Made from a premium wool blend. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Beanie - Embroidered Logo
Sleek and simple design from Brist Blanks. 100% Polyester, made from recycled materials. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Rope Hat - Blue
Could you ask for a cooler cap to rep your favorite brewery?.. we think not. The hard part – choosing between Navy Blue or Lavender. 100% Cotton Twill. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Rope Hat - Lavender
Could you ask for a cooler cap to rep your favorite brewery?.. we think not. The hard part – choosing between Navy Blue or Lavender. 100% Cotton Twill. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Dad Hat
Your new favorite dad hat. That is all. 100% Cotton. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Misc.
Stickers
Skeleton Cowpoke Stickers: $1/each Holographic WW Stickers: $1/each Juicy Bits Can Stickers: $1/each Pit Viper Pup: $1/each WeldWerks Multicolor: $1/each Pride Month Stickers: $1/each Steambarrel Stickers: Complimentary Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Tintacker
14.5" x 8" Classic WeldWerks Tintacker. A timeless piece that you'll want in every garage, mancave, or bar! Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Dog Bowl
Collapsible branded dog bowl with carabiner clip. Trust us, your furry friend will thank you for this purchase! Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Coozie - Juicy Bits, Soft
Perfect for any 16 oz can. Beer not included. ;) Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Mug - Camping
The perfect mountain companion mug! Clip it to anything and go. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Mug - Coffee
Three color options on these classic enamel mugs! Black, ivory, or black. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Bandana
Black or white! Your choice. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Complete Beer Course
Josh Bernstein's, "The Complete Beer Course"!.. just head to pages 201 + 202 to check out some WeldWerks highlights. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Tote Bag
Who doesn't need just one more tote?.. especially one from your favorite brewery... ;) Available for same-day order/pick-up only.
Coffee - Mostra Starry Noche
Your new favorite coffee bean from Mostra Coffee. That is all. Available for same-day order/pick-up only.