Well-Bred Bakery & Café Biltmore Village
Baked Goods
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Walnut$4.00
Our classic, buttery, giant 5-6" Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
- Classic Chocolate Chip (V)$4.00
Classic chocolate chip cookie made with Earth Balance. Vegan.
- Chocolate Orange (GF)$4.00
Soft, melts in your mouth chocolate cookie with orange zest. Gluten free.
- Ginger Molasses$4.00
Our giant, chewy, buttery, ginger spice cookie sprinkled with sugar
- Monster (GF)$4.00
Peanut butter, oatmeal and chocolate chip cookie. Gluten free.
- Oatmeal Raisin Walnut$4.00
Old fashioned, buttery, classic oatmeal raisin cookie with cinnamon and walnuts
- Peanut Butter$4.00
Our giant, soft, buttery Peanut Butter Cookie filled with chunks of salted peanuts
- Pecan Praline$4.00
Chewy, sweet, and loaded with brown sugar, this giant cookie is loaded with chunks of homemade pecan praline
- Apricot Rugelach$3.50
Apricot jam, walnuts, cinnamon & raisins hand rolled into a cream cheese pastry dough.
- Raspberry Rugalach$3.50
Raspberry jam, almonds, and cinnamon hand rolled into a cream cheese pastry dough.
- Shortbread$4.00
Traditional, buttery, scratch made shortbread sprinkled with sugar
Cake & Pie Slices
- Carrot Cake$7.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
- Chocolate Fudge Cake$7.00
Rich chocolate buttermilk cake topped with chocolate ganache.
- Espresso Roulade (GF)$6.50
Gluten free chocolate cake roll with a layer of ganache and espresso whipped cream. Gluten Free.
- Orange Roulade (GF)$6.50
- Key Lime Pie$6.50
- Peanut Butter Pie$6.50
Peanut butter mousse pie garnished with chocolate ganache & peanuts on a chocolate cookie crust.
Pastries
- Mountain Eclair$11.00
Mountainous version of our signature eclair. Serves 2-3.
- Petite Eclair$4.00
Our signature pastry - Filling is a light blend of whipped cream and pastry cream inside of a classic french pastry shell dipped in ganache
- Austrian Tea Cake$2.00
A shortbread cookie with toasted, ground walnuts and a large dose of vanilla.
- Baklava$4.00
Crispy layers of buttery filo filled with ground walnuts, honey, and spices.
- Creme Brulee$4.00Out of stock
Dense custard with fresh ground vanilla beans and caramelized sugar crust. Gluten Free
- English Toffee (GF)
Delicious caramelized butter toffee with chocolate and ground pecans. Gluten Free.
- Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bark (GF, V)
Fruit and nut chocolate bark. Gluten Free and Vegan.
- Swedish Cream$4.00
Yogurt and Cream with a touch of gelatin, topped with a berry puree. Gluten free.
- Truffle$2.00
A rich bite of chocolate blended with butter, cream and hint of liqueur. Gluten Free.
- Ginger Florentine$4.00
Crisp, caramelized cookie with almonds, butter, and candied ginger, brushed with Belgian chocolate. Gluten free.
- Chocolate Chip Macaroon$4.00
Chewy, salty, coconut cookies with chocolate chips.
- Pot de Creme$4.00
Dense chocolate custard topped with fresh whipped cream and berries. Gluten Free.
Bars
Lunch
Sandwiches
- BLT on Croissant$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a croissant. Comes with choice of one side.
- Classic Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Classic chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a croissant. Comes with choice of one side.
- Curry Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Curry chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a croissant. Comes with choice of one side.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on a croissant. Comes with choice of one side.
- Caprese Ciabatta$9.00
Fresh mozzerella, tomato and a nut free arugula pesto on ciabatta roll. Comes with choice of one side.
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
Grilled cheese with cheddar and gruyere on home-made challah bread. Comes with choice of one side.
- Italian Ciabatta$9.00
Salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar, and dijon mayo on a ciabatta roll. Comes with choice of one side.
- Turkey Pretzel Roll$12.00
Turkey, smoked gouda, whole grain honey mustard and pickled red onions on a pretzel roll. Comes with choice of one side.
- Reuben$9.00
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on marbled rye. Served warm and grilled- Half or whole. Comes with choice of side.
Side Plates
Sides
- Classic Chicken Salad
Chicken breast salad with red grapes, pecans, celery, and red onions.
- Curry Chicken Salad
Diced chicken breast salad with curry spices, raisins, and sliced almonds.
- Kale Salad
Famous kale salad with almonds, cranberries, parmesan cheese and lemon dressing
- Sesame Noodles
Noodles tossed in a sesame sauce with bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro.
- Tuna Salad
Albacore tuna with red onions, lemon, mayo, parsley and celery.
- Chips$1.50
- Coleslaw (Veg, GF, Nut free)
Cabbage, carrots, mayo, dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, poppyseeds, salt, sugar, pepper.
- Quinoa Tabouli (V, GF, Nut free)
Quinoa, tomatoes, parsley, mint, red onion, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic powder, onion powder, olive oil, salt
Breakfast
Quiche, Burritos & More
- Black Bean Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
- Quiche$7.00
Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)
Breakfast Bake
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Other Drinks
Packaged Drinks
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- La Croix Flavored Seltzer$2.00
- Pellegrino - 16oz bottle$3.00
- Juice Box$1.50
- Orange Juice Bottle$3.00
- Devil's Foot Soda$3.00
- Buddha Kombucha$5.00
- Cheerwine Bottle$3.00
- Sprecher Root Beer$3.00Out of stock
- Sprecher Orange Cream$3.00
- Jarritos Mango$3.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$3.00Out of stock
- Sprecher Cherry Cola$3.00Out of stock
- Boylan Shirley Temple$3.00
Retail
Retail Coffee
- Parkway Pick Me Up Coffee Beans$13.00
12 oz bag whole coffee beans. Can be ground to order.
- Flowermouth "Death of Lovers"$19.00
- Methodical Bellywarmer (Dark Roast)$17.00
- Methodical Play Nice$19.00
- Methodical Blue Boy$19.00Out of stock
- Black White Don Eli$22.00Out of stock
- Black White The Future$22.00Out of stock
- Black White Gamatui$22.00Out of stock
- Black White Gerardo Caceres$24.00Out of stock
- Nightswim Kathangariri AA (Kenya)$22.00Out of stock
- Nightswim Ultraviolet$19.00Out of stock
- Methodical Mexico$19.00Out of stock
Retail Baked Goods
- Dog Biscuit 4-Pack$4.00
Cheddar biscuits for our furry friends
- Cheddar Crisps (GF)$8.50
Gluten free chedar crisps. Great with soup or as a snack.
- Trail Mix$7.50
Roasted Almonds, Pistachios, Peanuts, Chocolate Chunks & Craisins.
- Granola$9.50
Scratch made granola with pecans, coconut, raisins, honey and maple syrup. 12 oz. bag.
- Pistachio Shortbread 3-pack$11.50
- Lemon- Rosemary Shortbread 3-pack$11.50
- Chocolate Shortbread 3-pack$11.50
- English Toffee$5.50