Popular Items

Latte

$4.75

Flat White

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00


Espresso

Latte

$4.75

Cappucino

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Flat White

$4.25

Americano

$3.50

Espresso

$3.25

Single Origin Espresso

$3.75

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Iced Coffee 12oz

$3.25

Cold Brews

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.25

Cold Brew 12oz

$3.85

Cold Brew White

$4.75

Cascara Fizz

$5.00Out of stock

Horchata 16oz

$4.75

Horchata 12oz

$4.35

Nitro

$5.25
Horchata Freeze 16oz

Horchata Freeze 16oz

$5.50Out of stock

Drip

Drip - BB

$3.50

Drip - Single Origin

$3.85

Drip Refill/Extra Shot

$0.80

Kids Drinks

Chocolate Milk 12oz

$3.00

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$3.00

Steamer

$2.50

Cold Milk 12oz

$3.00

Cold Milk 16oz

$3.50

Merchandise

Water Bottle 500 ml

$15.00

Wells Stickers

$2.00

Diner Mug - DRINK DEEPLY - Gold

$16.00

599 - Grey Long Sleeve

$38.00

599 - Chambray Long Sleeve

$38.00

Navy Pelican Tee

$28.00

Camp Cup

$29.00

Navy Wells Diner Mug

$15.00

Orange Wells Diner Mug

$15.00

Light Blue Wells Diner Mug

$15.00

Circle Pin 😱

$5.00

Pelican Pin 💃

$5.00

Performance Tee Long Sleeve

$48.00

Performance Tee Long Sleeve Hooded

$52.00

Grey Short Sleeve Pelican

$28.00

Wells Tote

$15.00

Grey wells hoodie

$50.00

Flat Bill 5 Panel

$28.00

Navy Trucker

$28.00

Pastries

Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Biscuts

$8.00

Broccolie Gouda Frittata

$7.00Out of stock

Mitch's Bagels

$4.50Out of stock

Croissants

$3.85Out of stock

Empanada

$5.00

Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Scone

$5.00

Vegan Donut

$3.85

Vegan Loaves

$4.85

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00Out of stock

Bacon Gruyere Frittata

$7.00Out of stock

DCM Cookies

$4.00

Sausage, Egg, & Gravy English Muffin

$8.00

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Dilla

$8.00Out of stock

GF Dark Chocolate Brownie

$5.75Out of stock

Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Pour Over

Guatemala San Gerardo Pour Over

$5.25

Colombia Pour Over

$5.25

Ethiopia Pour Over

$5.25

Burundi Gaharo

$5.25

Honduras Xincala

$5.25

india

$5.25

el salvador

$5.25

Retail Bottled Drinks

Expressed Juice

$9.50

Ginger Shot

$4.50

Natalie's Juice and Lemonade

$4.50

Radiate Kombucha

$5.00

Smart Water

$3.75

Topo Chico

$2.50

16oz Harmless Harvest

$6.70

Liquid Death

$3.00Out of stock

Teas

Beverly Black Tea

$4.25

Chai

$4.75

Herbal Blend

$4.25

Jasmine Pearls Green Tea

$4.25

Matcha

$4.75

Seasonal Beverages

Spronic

$5.25

jetsetter

$6.25

matcha maker

$6.50

jamars chai (lemonade)

$5.25

Puppucino

Pup Cup

$0.80