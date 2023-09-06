Wells Coffee Tarpon River More
Wells Coffee Tarpon River
Espresso
Iced Coffee
Cold Brews
Kids Drinks
Merchandise
Water Bottle 500 ml
$15.00
Wells Stickers
$2.00
Diner Mug - DRINK DEEPLY - Gold
$16.00
599 - Grey Long Sleeve
$38.00
599 - Chambray Long Sleeve
$38.00
Navy Pelican Tee
$28.00
Camp Cup
$29.00
Navy Wells Diner Mug
$15.00
Orange Wells Diner Mug
$15.00
Light Blue Wells Diner Mug
$15.00
Circle Pin 😱
$5.00
Pelican Pin 💃
$5.00
Performance Tee Long Sleeve
$48.00
Performance Tee Long Sleeve Hooded
$52.00
Grey Short Sleeve Pelican
$28.00
Wells Tote
$15.00
Grey wells hoodie
$50.00
Flat Bill 5 Panel
$28.00
Navy Trucker
$28.00
Pastries
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Biscuts
$8.00
Broccolie Gouda Frittata
$7.00Out of stock
Mitch's Bagels
$4.50Out of stock
Croissants
$3.85Out of stock
Empanada
$5.00
Ham & Cheese
$8.00
Scone
$5.00
Vegan Donut
$3.85
Vegan Loaves
$4.85
Breakfast Burrito
$7.00Out of stock
Bacon Gruyere Frittata
$7.00Out of stock
DCM Cookies
$4.00
Sausage, Egg, & Gravy English Muffin
$8.00
Brownie
$3.00Out of stock
Dilla
$8.00Out of stock
GF Dark Chocolate Brownie
$5.75Out of stock
Muffin
$5.00Out of stock
Pour Over
Retail Bottled Drinks
Seasonal Beverages
Puppucino
Wells Coffee Tarpon River Location and Ordering Hours
(954) 533-2287
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM