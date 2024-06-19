Come May 1st we will have new online ordering hours
Online Ordering Available!
Weminuche Woodfire Grill 18044 County Rd 501
Food Menu
Burgers
- Animas Burger
Cheddar, bacon, coleslaw, LT, Onion ring, Chipotle Mayo$18.00
- Bayfield Blue Burger
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Mushroom, LT$18.00
- Gunnison Burger
Swiss,Mushroom,Sauteed Onion, Bacon, LT$18.00
- San Juan Burger
Cheddar, Green Chili, Sauteed Onion, LT, Chipolte Mayo$18.00
- Weminuche Burger
Cheddar, LTO, Chipotle Mayo$15.00
- Special Burger$15.00
- Biker burger$15.00
- Biker brat$15.00
Sandwiches
Salad and soup
Starters
Pizza
- Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
- Supreme Pizza
pepperoni,sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive$17.00
- Spicy Hawaiian Pizza
prosciutto, pineapple, jalepeno,$17.00
- Prosciutto Pizza
garlic oil sauce, prosciuttl, fig sauce,$17.00
- Mia Pizza
pesto, sundried tomato, spinach, arugula,feta$16.00
- Margherita Pizza
fresh basil, tomatoes, garlic oil,$16.00
- Custom Pizza$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken$17.00
BBQ and Smoked Meats
Entrees
Sides
Kids
Brunch
Desserts
Drinks Menu
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$9.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$9.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Daiquiri$9.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$9.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Greyhound$9.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Hurricane$9.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras
- Mai Tai$9.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Mudslide$9.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Rob Roy$9.00
- Sazerac$9.00
- Screwdriver$6.00
- Sea Breeze$6.00
- Sidecar$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Whiskey Smash$6.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
- White Russian$9.00
- Cherry Hard Lemonade$9.00
- Drink Special$10.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$7.50
Liquor
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$10.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Ketel One Citron$9.00
- Ketel One Peach$9.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$7.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$7.00
- Effen Cucumber$7.50
- Ocean$10.00
- Titos$7.50
- Aviation$8.00
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Plymouth Sloe Gin$6.50
- Well Gin$6.00
- Malibu$7.50
- Bacardi$6.50
- Captain Morgan$7.50
- well rum$6.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Agavero$7.00
- Agavero Orange$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Repo$10.00
- Don Julio Anejo$10.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Don Julio Repo$10.00
- El Silencio(Mezcal)$9.00
- Patron Reposado$8.50
- Patron Silver$8.50
- Patron Anejo$8.50
- Espadin$8.00
- Espalon Blanco$8.00
- Exotico$6.50
- Hornitos Plata$7.50
- Hornitos Repo$7.50
- Jose Cuervo Gold$6.50
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Basil Hayden Rye$13.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Bulliet Rye$8.50
- Bulliet$8.50
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Jim Beam$6.50
- Knob Creek$9.50
- Crown Apple$7.50
- Makers Mark$8.50
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Woodford Reserve$9.50
- Gentlemans Jack$8.00
- Heavens Door$9.00
- Jack Fire$6.50
- Jameson$9.00
- Pendleton$10.00
- Pendleton 1910 Rye$10.00
- Proper 12$8.50
- Ritten house$8.50
- Seagrams 7$6.50
- Tin Cup$8.00
- Yellowstone$11.00
- Christian Bros$6.50
- Glenlivit 12 year$12.00
- Dewars$10.00
- Dewars 12Yr$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Oban 14 year$16.00
- Macallen 12 year$12.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$5.00
- Chambord Raspberry$8.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Godiva Chocolate$8.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Irish Mist$8.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Molly's Irish Cream$6.50
- Baileys$7.00
- Creme de Cacao$6.50
- Blueberry$6.50
- Peach schnapps$6.50
- Peppermint$6.50
- Frangelico$8.00
- Fireball$6.00
- triple sec$6.00
- Creme de Menthe$5.00
- Moonshine Banana$3.00
- Moonshine egg nog$3.00
- Moonshine Pickle Juice$3.00
- Moonshine Strawberry$3.00
- Blue Curacao$6.00
- Butterscotch$6.00
- St Germaine$8.00
- Sour Apple Pucker$6.00
- Tuaca$6.00
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Bud light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors Banquet$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Dos Equis bottle$6.00
- Dos Equis Amber bottle$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Heineken 00$6.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Miller Highlife$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Ginger beer$5.00
- Shiner bock$6.00
- Shock top$6.00
- Twisted tea$5.00
- Stella$6.00
Canned Beer
N/A Beverage
- Coke$3.00
- Dt Coke$3.00
- sprite$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Iced tea$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Milk 8 oz$3.00
- Zubb Root Beer$4.00
- Zubb Ginger ale$4.00
- Zubb Cola$4.00
- Zubb creme soda$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Cranberry Juice 8oz$3.00
- Orange Juice 8 oz$3.00
- pineapple Juice 8 oz$3.00
- Tomato Juice 8 oz$4.00
Red Wine
- 1000 Stories Red Zin$12.00
- Austin Hope$18.75
- Well Melbec$6.00
- Well Cabernet$6.00
- Well Merlot$6.00
- Well Pinot Noir$6.00
- ConoSur Cab Riserva$8.00
- Crane Lake$6.00
- Hall Merlot$12.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$10.00
- Menage a Trois$8.00
- Paso Robles$12.00
- Treana Cab$12.00
- Wine of SJ Blanco Rojo$9.00
- Meiomi Cab BTL$36.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL$36.00
- Menage a Trois BTL$24.00
- Paso Robles BTL$45.00
- Treana Cab BTL$45.00
- Austin Hope$79.99
White Wine
- Barefoot Zin$6.50
- Beringer Zin$6.50
- Well Chardonnay$6.00
- Well Moscato$6.00
- Well Pinot Grigio$6.00
- Well Reisling$6.00
- Well Rosa$6.00
- Well Sauvignon$6.00
- ConoSur Chardonnay$8.00
- Cook's Brut$8.00
- Coppla Prosecco$8.00
- J Roget Cham$8.00
- Kendall Jackson Chard$9.00
- Kim Crawford Sauv$8.00
- Meiomi Chard$10.00
- Mia$9.50
- Mia Dolcea$9.50
- Prosecco-Lamarca$8.00
- Relax Reisling$7.00
- Santa Julia Pinot Grigo$6.50
- Spinelli Pinot Greigo$7.00
- St Chappelle Riesling$7.00
- Sutter Home White Zin
- Wine of SJ Blue Wiinged Olive$8.00
- Wine of SJ Pinot Gris$10.00
Happy Hour Drink Menu
- HH Chardonnay$5.00
- HH Pinot Grigio$5.00
- HH Pinot Noir$5.00
- HH Cabernet$5.00
- HH Rose$5.00
- HH Merlot$5.00
- HH Malbec$5.00
- HH Riesling$5.00
- HH Moscato$5.00
- HH Vodka$5.00
- HH Gin$5.00
- HH Rum$5.00
- HH Tequila$5.00
- HH Whiskey
- HH Bud$5.00
- HH Bud LIght$5.00
- Coors Orginal$5.00
- Coors LIght$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Miller High Life$5.00
Weminuche Woodfire Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(970) 884-7153
Open now • Closes at 9PM