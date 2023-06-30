Werner's BBQ 11396 Allen Rd.

Main Menu

Appetizers

Cheese Bites

$8.99

Battered bites of white cheddar cheese fried to a golden brown & served with BBQ ranch.

Saratoga Chips

$4.99

Thin & crispy crinkle-cut taters served with BBQ sauce.

Pork Rinds

$4.99

House-fried pork rinds seasoned with our house dry rub.

Smoked Chicken Wings - 6

$8.99

Jumbo chicken wings dry rubbed, smoked then deep fried. SAUCES: Spicy BBQ, Mustard BBQ, BBQ, Thai Chili, Buffalo, Plain

Smoked Chicken Wings - 12

$16.99

Jumbo chicken wings dry rubbed, smoked then deep fried. SAUCES: Spicy BBQ, Mustard BBQ, BBQ, Thai Chili, Buffalo, Plain

Smoked Chicken Wings - 18

$24.99

Jumbo chicken wings dry rubbed, smoked then deep fried. SAUCES: Spicy BBQ, Mustard BBQ, BBQ, Thai Chili, Buffalo, Plain

Salads/ Soups

Side Salad

$3.99

Garden fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, shredded carrots, cucumber

House Salad

$8.99

Garden fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, shredded carrots, cucumber

Soup Of The Day- Cup

$3.99

Ask your server for selection.

Soup Of The Day- Bowl

$4.99

Ask your server for selection.

Ham And Bean Soup- Cup

$3.99

8oz of diced sweet onions & diced ham sauteed in bacon drippings then added to great northern beans & Werner's secret seasoning blend. Finished with V8 juice for added richness. Comes with a cornbread

Ham And Bean Soup- Bowl

$4.99

12oz of diced sweet onions & diced ham sauteed in bacon drippings then added to great northern beans & Werner's secret seasoning blend. Finished with V8 juice for added richness. Comes with cornbread

Chili- Cup

$3.99

8oz of our mild & slightly sweet chili. We start with fresh ground beef browned then add stewed tomatoes, chili beans, V8 juice & a blend of 11 spices. Served with crackers & diced onion upon request.

Chili- Bowl

$4.99

12oz of our mild & slightly sweet chili. We start with fresh ground beef browned then add stewed tomatoes, chili beans, V8 juice & a blend of 11 spices. Served with crackers & diced onion upon request.

Sandwiches

Butterfly Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.99

Boneless pork loin hand-cut and grilled Served on a bun. Approximately 8 oz.

Smokehouse Wrap

$10.99

12 in soft tortilla wrap loaded with your choice of meat lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, BBQ sauce, and ranch dressing.

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$10.99

Freshley smoked kelbisa sausage cut in half on a bun.

Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Tender pork rubbed with our seasoning blend, hickory-smoked then hand-pulled on a bun.

Small Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.29

Tender pork rubbed with our seasoning blend, hickory-smoked then hand-pulled on a bun.

Regular Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Beef brisket dry rubbed and slow smoked then sliced or shredded and put on a bun.

Small Beef Brisket Sandwich

$8.99

Beef brisket dry rubbed and slow smoked then sliced or shredded and put on a bun.

Regular Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Seasoned and smoked chicken thigh served on a bun whole or shredded.

Small Chicken Sandwich

$5.29

Seasoned and smoked chicken thigh served on a bun whole or shredded.

House Specialities

Pulled Pork Hotshot

$12.99

Pulled pork on a pile of mashed potatoes & gravy with green beans & corn on each side. Served with your choice of bread.

Smoked Sausage, Mashed Taters & Kraut

$12.99

Fresh kielbasa sausage smoked in-house, served on mashed potatoes & topped with kraut. Served with your choice of bread.

Pulled Pork, Mashed Taters & Kraut

$12.99

Pulled pork on a bed of mashed potatoes & topped with kraut. Served with your choice of bread.

Smokehouse Sundae

$12.99

A layer each of mac + cheese and baked beans, then a layer of your choice of meat. Topped with slaw & a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of bread.

Entrees

Smoked Sausage / link

$8.99

Fresh kielbasa sausage smoked in-house. Approximately 1/2 lb.

Butterfly Pork Chop / Each

$5.99

Boneless pork loin, hand cut, marinated, and grilled. Approximately 1/2 lb.

Pulled Pork 1/2 Pound

$8.99

1/2 pound tender pork rubbed with our seasoning blend, hickory-smoked then hand pulled.

Pulled Pork 1 Pound

$15.99

1 pound tender pork rubbed with our seasoning blend, hickory-smoked then hand pulled.

Beef Brisket 1/2 Pound

$10.99

1/2 pound of beef brisket dry rubbed then slow smoked then shredded or sliced.

Beef Brisket 1 Pound

$19.99

1 pound of beef brisket dry rubbed then slow smoked then shredded or sliced .

Smoked Chicken Thighs 1/2 Pound

$7.99

1/2 pound of smoked chicken thighs whole or chopped

Smoked Chicken Thighs 1 Pound

$14.99

1 pound of smoked chicken thighs whole or chopped

Baby Back Ribs 1/4 Rack

$7.99

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$15.99

Baby Back Ribs 1 Rack

$29.99

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans Single Serve

$2.99

Homemade BBQ baked beans.

Buttered Corn Single Serve

$2.99

Buttered sweet corn.

Cole Slaw Single Serve

$2.99

Creamy Cole Slaw

Country Green Beans Single Serve

$2.99

Green beans with ham and onions cooked together.

Homemade Potato Salad Single Serve

$2.99

Homemade potato salad.

Mashed Potatoes + Gravy Single Serve

$2.99

Real mashed potatoes with brown gravy.

Sauerkraut Single Serve

$2.99

Sauerkraut.

White Cheddar Mac + Cheese Single Serve

$3.99

White cheddar mac and cheese.

French Fries

$2.99

7oz of straight cut french fries

Saratoga Chips

$2.99

5 oz of thin & crispy crinkle-cut taters.

BBQ Baked Beans - Pint

$5.99

1 pint of BBQ baked beans.

Buttered Corn - Pint

$5.99

1 pint of buttered sweet corn.

Coleslaw- Pint

$5.99

1 pint of our creamy Cole slaw.

Country Green Beans - Pint

$5.99

1 pint of green beans with ham and onions cooked together.

Homemade Potato Salad - Pint

$5.99

1 pint of homemade potato salad.

Mashed Potatoes + Gravy- Pint

$5.99

1 pint of real mashed potatoes and brown gravy.

Sauerkraut- Pint

$5.99

1 pint of sauerkraut.

White Cheddar Mac + Cheese- Pint

$9.99

1 pint of white cheddar mac and cheese.

Bread Choice

Cornbread

$0.75

House made sweet cornbread

Hawaiian Roll

$0.75

Sweet dinner roll

Bun

$1.25

Kaiser bun

Kids Menu

For guests 12 and under. Comes with one side and a drink

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

4 oz of pulled pork served on a bun.

Kids Rib

$11.99

1/4 rack of our tender ribs seasoned, smoked & glazed in our BBQ sauce.

Kids Mac And Cheese

$9.99

7 oz of our white cheddar mac and cheese

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

4 oz of smoked and shredded chicken thighs served on a bun.

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99

Our peanut butter pie filling a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream & drizzled chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$3.99

Rich chocolaty filling in a graham cracker crust with Oreo crumbles on top.

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.99

Creamy coconut filling in a fresh pie crust with whipped cream and coconut sprinkling on top.

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Delicious pecan pie made in a fresh pie shell topped with whipped cream.

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Moist carrot cake with a cream cheese frosting and pecan topping .

Drink Menu

Drinks

Starry

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Mt. Dew

$2.89

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Mug Root Beer

$2.89

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.89

Homemade Lemonade

$2.89

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.50

vodka, southern comfort, amaretto, orange juice, gernadine, topped with a cherry

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

amaretto, sour mix splash of sprite, served with a orange slice and cherry

Appletini

$6.00

vodka, apple pucker, shaken, served up with a cherry

Bahma Mama

$5.50

captain morgan, coconut rum, pineapple and orange juice splash of grenadine served with a orange

Black Russian

$5.50

vodka, kaluha

Bloody Mary

$6.50

vodka, pepper, A1, tabasco, worcestershire, topped with major peter mix, lemon, lime and olives to garnish

Blueberrry Lemonade

$7.50

Smirnoff blueberry vodka, blueberry puree, simple syrup, homemade lemonade, shaken and topped with starry, garnished with blueberries and lemon

Cherry Kool-Aid

$8.00

crown, southern comfort, amaretto, peach schnapps, vodka, apple pucker, razmattaz, splash of cranberry and grenadine

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

vodka, triple sec, cranberry twist of lemon

Cowboy

$5.50

southern comfort, buttershots, copa, 2 creamers

Daiquiri

$6.00

rum blended with choice of flavor topped with whip cream

Fruity Pig

$6.00

vodka, orange juice, strawberry puree, splash of sprite

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

peach schnapps and orange juice

Gin Martini

$8.50

Hawaiin Punch

$6.00

ameretto, peach schnapps, southern comfort, triple sec, vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice, splash of grenadine

Hot Toddy

$6.50

southern comfort, grand marnier, honey, tea bag and lemon

Irish Coffee

$7.00

jameson, coffee, (optional whip cream)

Irish Mule

$12.50

Jameson, sweet lime juice, ginger beer garnished with a lime

Jim Beam Peach Tea

$6.50

jim beam peach with sweet tea

Jim Beam Peach Tea - Double

$7.50

jim beam peach with sweet tea

Kentuckey Mule

$10.50

bourbon whiskey, sweet lime juice, crabbies ginger beer garnished with a lime

Lemon Drop

$6.00

absolute citron, sour mix, triple sec, sugar rim with a lemon

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.50

absolute citron, triple sec, sour mix, shaken served up

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.50

absolute citron, sour mix, triple sec, shaken served with a sugar rim

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

coconut rum, captain morgan, pineapple juice, orange juice, melon liquer, blue carraco

Little Beer

$6.00

liquor 43, heavy whipping cream

Little Beer - Double

$7.50

double liquor 43, heavy whipping cream

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix, pepsi garnished with lemon

Mai Tai

$8.50

Malibu, captain morgan, pineapple, grenadine garnished with a cherry and orange

Manhattan

$7.50

jack daniels, sweet vermouth, cherry juice, garnish with a cherry

Margarita

$6.50

tequila, triple sec, sweet lime, sour mix, splash of sprite garnished with a lime

Mexican Mule

$10.50

tequila, sweet lime, ginger beer garnished with a lime

Moscow Mule

$8.50

vodka, sweet lime, simple syrup, crabbies ginger beer garnished with a lime

Old Fashioned

$5.50

bourbon/whiskey, bitters, sweet vermouth, sugar orange and cherry, simple syrup

Pina Colada

$6.00

rum, pineapple juice, pina colada mix garnished with a cherry

Rons Drink

$10.00

vodka, rum, gin, peach schnapps, triple sec, cranberry, orange juice, starry

Screwdriver

$5.50

vodka and orange juice

Sea Breeze

$5.50

vodka, grapefruit juice, cranberry

Sex On The Beach

$5.50

vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

tequila, orange juice, grenadine

Texas Tea

$8.00

jack daniels, triple sec, sour mix and pepsi

Thirs-Tea

$7.00

Absolut, triple sec, sour mix, sweet tea

Tom Collins

$5.50

gin, sour mix, starry, garnished with a cherry

Vodka Martini

$8.50

gin or vodka, dry vermouth, shaken served up with olives

Washington Apple

$6.50

crown royal, apple pucker, cranberry juice

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

whiskey, sour mix, splash of sprite, garnished with orange and cherry

White Russian

$6.50

vodka, kaluha, milk

House Drink

$6.50

Top Shelf House Drink

$8.50

Peach Lemonade

$7.50

absolute peach vodka, peach puree, simple syrup, homemade lemonade, shaken and topped with starry, garnished with peach and lemon

Virgin Daquiri

$5.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.50

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Bush Light

$3.00

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Michelobe Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Blueberry Blonde

$4.50

Orange Peel Crush

$4.50

NUTRL Cranberry

$5.00

NUTRL Lemonade

$5.00

Bud Light Bucket

$20.00

Budwieser Bucket

$20.00

Bush Light Bucket

$18.00

Coors Light Bucket

$20.00

Michelobe Ultra Bucket

$20.00

Miller Light Bucket

$20.00

Yuengling Bucket

$20.00

Wine

19 Crimes - Bottle

$20.00

Cabernet - Bottle

$15.00

Merlot - Bottle

$15.00

Chardonnay- Bottle

$15.00

Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$15.00

Moscoto - Bottle

$15.00

White Zinfandel- Bottle

$15.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Starry

$1.49

Kids Pepsi

$1.49

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.49

Kids Mt. Dew

$1.49

Kids Diet Mt- Dew

$1.49

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Kids Mug Root Beer

$1.49

Kids Water

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.49

Kids Iced Tea

$1.49

Kids Lemonade

$1.49