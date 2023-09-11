WeRoll Nori 10912 Le Conte Ave
Onigiri Box
Hand Roll Box
Three Hand Rolls Box
Hand roll (choose 3), sashimi (choose 1), cucumber roll (4 pcs), and edamame.
Five Hand Rolls Box
Hand roll (choose 5), sashimi (choose 1), cucumber roll (4 pcs), and edamame.
Seven Hand Rolls Box
Hand roll (choose 7), sashimi (choose 1), cucumber roll (4 pcs), and edamame.
Hand Roll
Cucumber Hand Roll (Vegetarian)
Thinly sliced cucumber topped with sesame seeds.
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Salmon, house special spicy sauce, masago (smelt egg), green onions, and sesame seeds.
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Chopped tuna, house special spicy sauce, and masago (smelt egg).
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Scallop, house special spicy sauce, and sesame seeds.
Tuna Hand Roll
Chopped tuna with sesame seeds.
Baked Eel Hand Roll
Baked freshwater eel, house special eel sauce, and sesame seeds.
Blue Crab Hand Roll
Blue crab with mayonnaise and sesame seeds.
Yellowtail Hand Roll
Yellowtail, green onions, and sesame seeds.
Onigiri & Musubi
Plain Onigiri
Lightly salted rice onigiri.
Corn & Edamame Onigiri (Vegetarian)
Rice mixed with corn, edamame, and sesame seeds.
Braised Egg Onigiri (Vegetarian)
Egg braised in a house special soy sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
Kimchi Onigiri (Vegetarian)
Filled with kimchi.
Ume Onigiri (Vegetarian)
Filled with ume (salted Japanese plum).
Shiitake Miso Onigiri (Vegetarian)
Mushroom, garlic, picked daikon, and green onions cooked in a miso soy sauce with sesame seeds on top.
Beef Sukiyaki Onigiri
Thinly sliced beef, garlic, and green onions cooked in a sukiyaki sauce with sesame seeds on top.
Chicken Curry Onigiri
Chicken marinated with curry sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
Tuna Mayo Onigiri
Tuna, salt, black pepper, and mayonnaise with sesame seeds on top.
Yum Yum Salmon Onigiri
Baked salmon, house special yum yum sauce, lightly drizzled with lemon juice, green onions, and topped with sesame seeds.
Baked Eel Onigiri
Baked freshwater eel, house special eel sauce, and topped with sesame seeds.
Blue Crab Onigiri
Blue crab, mayonnaise, and topped with sesame seeds.
Spam Musubi
Spam & Egg Musubi
Baked spam, tamago (Japanese omelette), and house special eel sauce.
Small Bite
Miso Soup
Miso (soy bean paste) soup with tofu and seaweed. Size: 8 oz
Garlic Cucumber Salad
Cucumber, garlic, with a house special spicy dressing. Topped with sesame oil.
Tuna Sashimi
Sea Salt Edamame
Edamame topped with sea salt.
Salmon Sashimi
Gyoza
Panfried Gyoza (4 pcs)
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed Salad
Hiyayakko (Cold Tofu)
Cold Tofu with Homemade Ponzu Sauce, Green Onion
Sides & Extras
Wasabi (Side)
Size: 1.5 oz container
House Ponzu Sauce (Side)
House Ponzu Sauce Size: 1.5 oz
Sriracha (Side)
Size: 1.5 oz
House Eel Sauce (Side)
House Eel Sauce Size: 1.5 oz
House Yum Yum Sauce (Side)
House Yum Yum Sauce Size: 1.5 oz
Jalapeno (Side)
Size: 1.5 oz container
Pickled Daikon (Side)
Size: 1.5 oz container
Ginger (Side)
Size: 1.5 oz container
Yamagobo/Pickled Carrot (Side)
Size: 1.5 oz container
Sushi Rice (Side)
Premium Sushi Rice Size: 8 oz container
Drinks
Canned Pepsi (335 mL)
Bottled Fiji Water (500 mL)
Bottled Perrier Water (330 mL)
Bottled Unsweetened Green Tea (500 mL)
Bottled Unsweetened Matcha Genmaicha (500 mL)
Ramune (200 mL)
Japanese soda (200 mL)
Sprite
12oz Sprite
Sushi - Coming Soon!
Baked Eel Sushi - Coming Soon!
Baked Eel with House Eel Sauce Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Blue Crab Sushi - Coming Soon!
Blue Crab Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Ikura Sushi - Coming Soon!
Ikura (red Salmon caviar) Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Masago Sushi - Coming Soon!
Masago Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Masago & Quail Sushi - Coming Soon!
Masago & Quail Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Salmon Sushi - Coming Soon!
Salmon Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Scallop Sushi - Coming Soon!
Scallop Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Shrimp Sushi - Coming Soon!
Shrimp Nigiri (1pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Spicy Tuna Sushi - Coming Soon!
Spicy Tuna Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Tobiko Sushi - Coming Soon!
Tobiko (flying fish roe) Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Tuna Sushi - Coming Soon!
Tuna Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Uni Sushi (*Seasonal) - Coming Soon!
Uni (sea urchin) Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Yellowtail Sushi - Coming Soon!
Yellowtail Nigiri (1 pc) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Sashimi - Coming Soon!
Salmon Sashimi (4 pcs) - Coming Soon!
Salmon Sashimi (4 pcs) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Tuna Sashimi (4 pcs) - Coming Soon!
Tuna Sashimi (4 pcs) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]
Yellowtail Sashimi (4 pcs) - Coming Soon!
Yellowtail Sashimi (4 pcs) [Note: This item is coming soon! Please DO NOT ADD to your cart.]