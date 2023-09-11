Popular Items

Spam Musubi

$3.75
Tuna Mayo Onigiri

$4.50

Tuna, salt, black pepper, and mayonnaise with sesame seeds on top.

Gyoza

$5.50

Panfried Gyoza (4 pcs)


Onigiri Box

Three Onigiri Box

$12.75

Onigiri (choose 3) and pickled radish.

Four Onigiri Box

$17.00

Onigiri (choose 4) and pickled radish.

Five Onigiri Box

$21.25

Onigiri (choose 5) and pickled radish.

Hand Roll Box

Three Hand Rolls Box

$19.99

Hand roll (choose 3), sashimi (choose 1), cucumber roll (4 pcs), and edamame.

Five Hand Rolls Box

$29.99

Hand roll (choose 5), sashimi (choose 1), cucumber roll (4 pcs), and edamame.

Seven Hand Rolls Box

$39.99

Hand roll (choose 7), sashimi (choose 1), cucumber roll (4 pcs), and edamame.

WeRoll Box

WeRoll Box

$24.99

Two Hand Roll, Two Onigiri, Sashimi (4 pcs),Cucumber roll and edamame.

Hand Roll

Cucumber Hand Roll (Vegetarian)

$4.25

Thinly sliced cucumber topped with sesame seeds.

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$4.99

Salmon, house special spicy sauce, masago (smelt egg), green onions, and sesame seeds.

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$4.99

Chopped tuna, house special spicy sauce, and masago (smelt egg).

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$4.99

Scallop, house special spicy sauce, and sesame seeds.

Tuna Hand Roll

$4.99

Chopped tuna with sesame seeds.

Baked Eel Hand Roll

$5.50

Baked freshwater eel, house special eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

Blue Crab Hand Roll

$5.50

Blue crab with mayonnaise and sesame seeds.

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$5.50

Yellowtail, green onions, and sesame seeds.

Onigiri & Musubi

Plain Onigiri

$2.50

Lightly salted rice onigiri.

Corn & Edamame Onigiri (Vegetarian)

$3.49

Rice mixed with corn, edamame, and sesame seeds.

Braised Egg Onigiri (Vegetarian)

$3.99

Egg braised in a house special soy sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.

Kimchi Onigiri (Vegetarian)

$3.49

Filled with kimchi.

Ume Onigiri (Vegetarian)

$3.49

Filled with ume (salted Japanese plum).

Shiitake Miso Onigiri (Vegetarian)

$3.49

Mushroom, garlic, picked daikon, and green onions cooked in a miso soy sauce with sesame seeds on top.

Beef Sukiyaki Onigiri

$4.99

Thinly sliced beef, garlic, and green onions cooked in a sukiyaki sauce with sesame seeds on top.

Chicken Curry Onigiri

$4.50

Chicken marinated with curry sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.

Tuna Mayo Onigiri

$4.50

Tuna, salt, black pepper, and mayonnaise with sesame seeds on top.

Yum Yum Salmon Onigiri

$4.50

Baked salmon, house special yum yum sauce, lightly drizzled with lemon juice, green onions, and topped with sesame seeds.

Baked Eel Onigiri

$4.99

Baked freshwater eel, house special eel sauce, and topped with sesame seeds.

Blue Crab Onigiri

$4.99

Blue crab, mayonnaise, and topped with sesame seeds.

Spam Musubi

$3.75
Spam & Egg Musubi

$4.25

Baked spam, tamago (Japanese omelette), and house special eel sauce.

Small Bite

Miso Soup

$2.50

Miso (soy bean paste) soup with tofu and seaweed. Size: 8 oz

Garlic Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Cucumber, garlic, with a house special spicy dressing. Topped with sesame oil.

Tuna Sashimi

$5.50

Tuna Sashimi

Sea Salt Edamame

$4.00

Edamame topped with sea salt.

Salmon Sashimi

$5.50

Salmon Sashimi

Gyoza

$5.50

Panfried Gyoza (4 pcs)

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

Hiyayakko (Cold Tofu)

$5.00

Cold Tofu with Homemade Ponzu Sauce, Green Onion

Sides & Extras

Wasabi (Side)

$0.75

Size: 1.5 oz container

House Ponzu Sauce (Side)

$0.75

House Ponzu Sauce Size: 1.5 oz

Sriracha (Side)

$0.75

Size: 1.5 oz

House Eel Sauce (Side)

$1.00

House Eel Sauce Size: 1.5 oz

House Yum Yum Sauce (Side)

$1.00

House Yum Yum Sauce Size: 1.5 oz

Jalapeno (Side)

$1.00

Size: 1.5 oz container

Pickled Daikon (Side)

$1.00

Size: 1.5 oz container

Ginger (Side)

$1.00

Size: 1.5 oz container

Yamagobo/Pickled Carrot (Side)

$1.50

Size: 1.5 oz container

Sushi Rice (Side)

$2.50

Premium Sushi Rice Size: 8 oz container

Drinks

Canned Pepsi (335 mL)

$2.00

Canned Pepsi (335 mL)

Bottled Fiji Water (500 mL)

$3.00

Bottled Fiji Water (500 mL)

Bottled Perrier Water (330 mL)

$3.00

Bottled Perrier Water (330 mL)

Bottled Unsweetened Green Tea (500 mL)

$3.00

Bottled Unsweetened Green Tea (500 mL)

Bottled Unsweetened Matcha Genmaicha (500 mL)

$3.00
Ramune (200 mL)

$3.50

Japanese soda (200 mL)

Sprite

$2.00

12oz Sprite

