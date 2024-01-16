West Chester Golf Course & Tavern 6300 Bent Grass Boulevard
Soda
Drinks
- Coca-Cola$3.00
Coca-Cola is a classic carbonated soft drink that's known for its refreshing taste. It's perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day or pairing with your favorite meal.
- Coca-Cola Cherry Soda Soft Drink 20 Fl Oz$3.00
Enjoy the classic taste of Coca-Cola with a sweet cherry twist in this 20 fl oz bottle. It's a refreshing choice for a bubbly, flavored soda experience.
- Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR 20 Oz Beverage$3.00
Enjoy the classic taste of Coca-Cola without the sugar with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in a convenient 20 oz size. This beverage offers the same great flavor you love, now with zero calories and sugar, perfect for a refreshing drink anytime.
- Diet Coke 20oz bottle$3.00
- Fanta Soda Orange - 20.0 Oz$3.00
Fanta Orange Soda comes in a 20 oz bottle, perfect for a refreshing drink on the go. Its bright, citrus flavor is a favorite for soda lovers looking for a sweet, bubbly treat.
- Lemon Lime Soda$3.00
Lemon Lime Soda is a refreshing beverage that combines the tangy taste of lemon with the zesty flavor of lime. It's perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day or mixing into your favorite cocktail.
- Pibb Xtra Soda 20oz Btl$3.00
Pibb Xtra Soda is a spicy cherry-flavored soft drink that comes in a convenient 20-ounce bottle. Perfect for quick refreshment on the go or enjoying with your meals.
- Barq's Root Beer, 20 Oz. Bottle$3.00
Barq's Root Beer comes in a convenient 20 Oz. bottle, perfect for enjoying its rich, sassafras flavor on the go or with a meal. It's a classic American soda known for its bold taste and creamy, frothy head.
- Minute Maid Pink Lemonade Fruit Drink 20 Fl Oz$3.00
Enjoy a refreshing taste with Minute Maid Pink Lemonade, perfect for quenching your thirst. This 20 fl oz bottle is great for on-the-go enjoyment or sharing with a friend.
- Minute Maid Lemonade, 20 Oz. Bottle$3.00
Enjoy a refreshing burst of citrus with Minute Maid Lemonade in a convenient 20 oz. bottle. It's the perfect balance of sweet and tart for a cool drink on the go.
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 16.9 oz$3.50
- Gold Peak Iced Tea, 18.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 12) (Green)$3.50
Enjoy a refreshing beverage with Gold Peak Iced Tea in a convenient 18.5 fl oz size, perfect for quenching your thirst on the go. This pack includes 12 green tea-flavored bottles, offering a smooth and satisfying taste with every sip.
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea Unsweetened - 18.5 Fl Oz$3.50
Pure Leaf Iced Tea Unsweetened offers a crisp and refreshing taste for those looking to enjoy a beverage without any added sugar. This 18.5 fl oz bottle is perfect for quenching your thirst on-the-go.
- Minute Maid Cranberry Grape Flavored Juice Beverage$3.08
The Minute Maid Cranberry Grape Flavored Juice Beverage offers a refreshing and tangy blend of cranberry and grape flavors. It's a great choice for those looking for a flavorful drink option that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
- Minute Maid 100% Orange Juice - 12.0 Oz$3.00
Enjoy a refreshing glass of Minute Maid 100% Orange Juice, perfect for a healthy start to your day. This 12.0 oz size is ideal for a quick serving of natural goodness on the go.
- Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice - 12.0 Fl Oz$3.00
This apple juice from Minute Maid is made with 100% real apples, offering a refreshing and natural taste. Each bottle contains 12 fl oz, perfect for a quick drink on the go.
- Seagrams Ginger Ale Bottle 20 Fl Oz$3.00
Seagram's Ginger Ale comes in a convenient 20 fl oz bottle, perfect for refreshing sips on the go. It offers a crisp and clean taste that pairs well with any meal.
- Crush Soda, Orange - 20 Fl Oz$3.00
Crush Soda in Orange flavor offers a sweet, bubbly treat that's perfect for any time of the day. This 20 Fl Oz bottle is the ideal size for quenching your thirst with its citrusy goodness.
- Starry Lemon Lime Zero Sugar 20oz$3.00
Enjoy a refreshing twist on your usual soda with Starry Lemon Lime Zero Sugar. It's a 20oz beverage perfect for those looking to enjoy the vibrant flavors of lemon and lime without the added sugar.
- Dr Pepper, 20 Fl Oz$3.00
Dr Pepper is a unique, spicy cherry soda that comes in a convenient 20-ounce bottle. It's perfect for quenching your thirst on the go or enjoying with a meal.
- Pepsi 20oz$3.00
- Mug Root Beer$3.00
- Starry Lemon Lime Reg 20oz$3.00
Starry Lemon Lime is a refreshing 20oz soda that perfectly blends the zesty flavors of lemon and lime. It's a great pick-me-up for any time of the day.
- Arizona Arnold Palmer - 20 Oz$3.50
The Arizona Arnold Palmer is a refreshing blend of iced tea and lemonade, perfect for a hot day. This 20 oz can offers a sweet and tangy taste that's both thirst-quenching and flavorful.
- BODYARMOR Super Drink Orange Mango - 16.0 Oz$3.50
The BODYARMOR Super Drink in Orange Mango flavor offers a refreshing blend to hydrate and energize you. Packed in a convenient 16.0 oz bottle, it's perfect for on-the-go hydration with a tasty twist.
- Gatorlyte Cherry Lime 20oz$5.00
Gatorlyte Cherry Lime 20oz is a hydration drink designed to quickly replenish fluids and electrolytes. It combines the tangy flavors of cherry and lime for a refreshing taste.
- BODYARMOR Super Drink Strawberry Banana - 16.0 Oz$3.50
Enjoy a refreshing blend of strawberry and banana flavors with BODYARMOR Super Drink. This 16.0 oz beverage offers superior hydration and is packed with electrolytes and vitamins.
- Powerade Sports Drink, Zero Sugar, Mixed Berry - 20.0 Oz$3.08
Powerade Zero Sugar, Mixed Berry comes in a convenient 8-pack of 20 oz bottles, perfect for keeping you hydrated and refreshed during your workouts. This sports drink offers the electrolytes and vitamins you need with a delicious mixed berry flavor, without any sugar.
- Gatorade Electrolyte Beverage Orange - 20.0 Oz$5.00
The Gatorade Orange Electrolyte Beverage comes in a convenient 20 oz bottle, making it perfect for hydrating on the go. It's designed to help replenish key nutrients and provide energy during physical activities.
- Cherry Lime Body Armor 16oz$3.50
- Gatorade Perform 02 Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch - 20.0 Fl Oz$3.00
The Gatorade Perform 02 Thirst Quencher in Fruit Punch is designed to help you stay hydrated and replenish vital nutrients during workouts. Its 20.0 fl oz size is perfect for quenching thirst on the go.
- Strawberry Banana Boday Armor Lyte 16oz$3.50
- Powerade Sports Drink Zero Sugar Grape - 20.0 Oz$3.08
Powerade Zero Sugar Grape comes in a convenient 8-pack of 20 oz bottles, perfect for on-the-go hydration. Its grape flavor offers a refreshing taste while keeping you energized during your workouts without any added sugar.
- BODYARMOR Sports Drink Sports Beverage, Mamba Forever, Natural Flavors with Vitamins, Potassium-Packed Electrolytes, No Preservatives, Perfect for Ath$3.50
The BODYARMOR Sports Drink is a refreshing beverage designed to keep you hydrated and replenished with essential vitamins and potassium-packed electrolytes. It's crafted with natural flavors, contains no preservatives, and is a great choice for athletes looking to maintain peak performance.
- POWERADE Zero Fruit Punch, ION4 Electrolyte Enhanced Fruit Flavored Zero Sugar Zero Calorie Sports Drink, 20 Fl Oz$3.00
Powerade Zero Fruit Punch is a zero sugar and zero calorie sports drink enhanced with electrolytes, designed to keep you hydrated. This pack includes 16 bottles, each containing 20 fluid ounces of the refreshing, fruit-flavored beverage.
- Gatorlyte - Watermelon 20oz SS$5.00
Gatorlyte in Watermelon flavor is a 20oz sports drink designed to quickly replenish essential electrolytes lost during intense workouts or sports activities. It's a go-to hydration solution that combines the refreshing taste of watermelon with the benefits of rapid rehydration.
- 308-32867 20Oz. Orange Wide Mouthbottle$3.00
The 20 oz. Orange Wide Mouth Bottle is perfect for staying hydrated on the go. Its wide mouth design makes it easy to fill, use, and clean.
- Dragonfruit Berry Body Armor Lyte 16oz$3.50
- Gatorade Thirst Quencher Lemon-Lime Sport Drink, 20 Fl. Oz.$3.00
This Lemon-Lime flavored Gatorade Thirst Quencher comes in a convenient 20 fl. oz. bottle, perfect for rehydrating and replenishing electrolytes on the go. It's a great choice for athletes or anyone in need of a quick energy boost during physical activities.
- Bodyarmor Bdyarmr Lttco12/16oz$3.50
The Bodyarmor drink comes in a pack of 12, each containing 16 ounces, perfect for staying hydrated on the go. It's designed to support active lifestyles with its blend of electrolytes and vitamins.
- BODYARMOR Super Drink Blackout Berry Blackout Berry - 16.0 Oz$3.50
BODYARMOR Super Drink in Blackout Berry flavor is a 16-ounce sports beverage designed for hydration and replenishment. It combines electrolytes, coconut water, and vitamins to support athletic performance.
- BODYARMOR Lyte Drink, Peach Mango - 16.0 Oz$3.50
The BODYARMOR Lyte Drink in Peach Mango flavor offers a refreshing and light taste, perfect for staying hydrated. This 16.0-ounce drink combines the delicious tastes of peach and mango with essential electrolytes for your hydration needs.
- Fast Twitch RTD - Cool Blue 12oz$5.00
Fast Twitch RTD in Cool Blue is a 12-ounce energy drink designed to give you a quick boost. It's ideal for those needing an extra kick before workouts or during busy days.
- Monster Energy Drink Pipeline Punch - 16.0 Oz$4.00
This energy drink combines the unique taste of passion fruit, orange, and guava to fuel your day. It's a 16 oz can, perfect for when you need a quick boost of energy and flavor.
- Monster NOS+Energy Original 16 OZ, Citrus/Mango$4.00
NOS+Energy Monster Original is a refreshing energy drink combining flavors of citrus and mango in a convenient 16 oz can. It's designed to give you a boost whenever you need it.
- Ghost Energy Drinks RTD Cans$5.00
Ghost Energy Drinks come in a convenient 12-pack of ready-to-drink cans, perfect for on-the-go refreshment. Each can is packed with energy-boosting ingredients to help you stay alert and focused.
- Monster Zero Sugar Energy Drink, 16 Oz$4.00
Enjoy a burst of energy without the sugar crash with the 16 oz Monster Zero Sugar Energy Drink. It's designed to give you the boost you need while keeping calories low.
- Monster Java Loca Moca - 15.0 Fl Oz$5.00
Enjoy the rich blend of coffee and chocolate flavors with Monster Java Loca Moca. This 15.0 fl oz drink gives you the energy boost you need with a taste you'll love.
- Ghost Sour Patch Kids Blue Raspberry Energy Drink 16 Fl. Oz. Can$5.00
Ghost's Blue Raspberry Energy Drink takes the iconic Sour Patch Kids flavor and turns it into a refreshing boost of energy. Packed in a 16-ounce can, it's perfect for on-the-go refreshment with a nostalgic twist.
- Monster Rehab Tea Lemonade Energy Drink 15.5 Fl. Oz.$4.00
Monster Rehab Tea Lemonade is a refreshing blend of tea and lemonade flavors with a boost of energy. This 15.5 fl. oz. beverage is perfect for recharging on a hot day or whenever you need a little pick-me-up.
- Lo Carb Energy Drink$4.00
This energy drink is designed to give you a boost without loading up on carbs. It's perfect for keeping your energy levels up during a long day or workout.
- Monster Java Mean Bean Coffee + Energy - 15.0 Fl Oz$5.00
Monster Java Mean Bean Coffee + Energy is a caffeinated beverage designed to give you a boost with its unique blend of coffee and energy drink ingredients. It comes in a convenient 15.0 fl oz can, perfect for on-the-go energy needs.
- Monster Ultra Red Energy Drink, 16 Oz$4.00
The Monster Ultra Red Energy Drink comes in a convenient 16-ounce can, perfect for on-the-go energy boosts. It offers a refreshing twist with its crisp, fruity flavor without weighing you down with extra sugar.
- Monster Energy Green, Original - 16.0 Oz$4.00
Monster Energy Green is the original energy drink that gives you a boost when you need it most. Packed in a 16.0 oz can, it's perfect for on-the-go energy to tackle your day.
- Mountain Dew Kickstart Strawberry Start-Up$4.00
- Monster Sugar Free Energy Drink Ultra Sunrise - 16.0 Fl Oz$4.00
Start your day off with a boost from Monster Ultra Sunrise, a sugar-free energy drink that's packed with flavor. It comes in a convenient 16.0 fl oz can, perfect for when you need that extra kick to tackle your day.
- Ghost Energy Drinks RTD Cans 12 Cans$5.00
Ghost Energy Drinks come in convenient ready-to-drink cans, perfect for on-the-go energy boosts. Each pack contains 12 cans, ensuring you've always got a refreshing kick when you need it.
- Monster Ultra Blue Energy Drink, 16 Oz$4.00
The Monster Ultra Blue Energy Drink comes in a convenient 16 oz can, making it perfect for on-the-go energy boosts. It offers a crisp, refreshing taste with zero sugar.
- Monster Zero Ultra Sugar Free Energy Drink 16 Fl Oz$4.00
Monster Zero Ultra is a sugar-free energy drink designed to give you a quick boost without the extra calories. It comes in a convenient 16 fl oz can, perfect for on-the-go energy needs.
- Fast Twitch Gatorade Energy Straw-Watermelon 12oz$5.00
- Mountain Dew Orange Citrus Kick Start 16oz$4.00
Enjoy a refreshing boost with Mountain Dew Kickstart in Orange Citrus flavor, available in a convenient 16oz can. It's the perfect blend of citrusy goodness and energy to kickstart your day or fuel your late-night adventures.
- Ghost Sugar-Free Energy Drink Bubbalicious Cotton Candy 16 Fl. Oz. Can$5.00
Introducing Ghost Sugar-Free Energy Drink in Bubbalicious Cotton Candy flavor, perfect for that midday pick-me-up without the sugar crash. Each 16 fl. oz. can offers a unique taste experience, blending the fun of cotton candy with the boost of an energy drink.
- Monster Energy Zero Sugar SALES SAMPLE Empty Can Ultra Strawberry Dreams RARE????$4.00
This is a collectible empty can of Monster Energy, featuring the unique Ultra Strawberry Dreams flavor, but with zero sugar. It's a rare item, marketed as a sales sample, ideal for fans of the brand or collectors.
- Sour Pink Lemonade Ghost Zero 16oz$5.08
- Rockstar Energy Drink, Zero Calorie, Silver Ice - 16 Fl Oz$4.00
The Rockstar Energy Drink in Silver Ice flavor offers a refreshing boost without the extra calories. This 16 fl oz can is perfect for those looking to stay energized while keeping their calorie intake in check.
- Ghost Tropical Mango Energy Drink 16 Fl. Oz. Can$5.08
The Ghost Tropical Mango Energy Drink provides a refreshing burst of mango flavor in every sip. Packed in a 16 fl. oz. can, it's designed to give you an energy boost when you need it most.
- Rockstar Pure Zero Strawberry Peach 16oz$4.00
- GHOST Energy Drink - Cherry Limeade$5.00
GHOST Energy Drink in Cherry Limeade is a refreshing beverage perfect for boosting your energy without the crash. It combines tangy lime and sweet cherry flavors for an enjoyable pick-me-up anytime you need it.
- Sugar-Free Energy Drink - WARHEADS Sour Green Apple, 16Oz - Energy & Fo$5.08
This 12-pack of WARHEADS Sour Green Apple energy drinks is sugar-free, perfect for keeping you energized without the sugar crash. Each 16 oz can offers a sour kick and a boost of energy.
- Fairlife Chocolate 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk Chocolate - 14.0 Fl Oz$4.50
Indulge in the rich taste of Fairlife Chocolate 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk, a delightful blend of smooth, creamy milk with a hint of chocolate. Packed in a convenient 14.0 fl oz size, it's perfect for a quick treat or a boost of delicious energy on the go.
- Core Power Strawberry Banana Protein Milkshake 14oz$6.25
Core Power's Strawberry Banana Protein Milkshake offers a delicious blend of fruity flavors in a convenient 14oz bottle. It's packed with protein to fuel your day, making it a great post-workout or on-the-go snack.
- Dunkin' Iced Coffee Mocha Mocha - 13.7 Oz$5.42
Experience the smooth blend of Dunkin' Iced Coffee in a convenient, ready-to-drink bottle. This 13.7 oz Mocha Mocha flavor combines rich chocolate taste with Dunkin’s signature coffee for a refreshing pick-me-up anytime.
- Essentia Water - 33.8 OZ$5.00
Essentia Water is a 33.8-ounce bottle of supercharged ionized alkaline water aimed at better hydration. It's designed to complement a healthy lifestyle by providing a clean, smooth taste.
- Ice Mountain 20oz$3.00
Ice Mountain is a brand of bottled water sourced from natural springs, offering a refreshing taste for daily hydration. It comes in various sizes, making it convenient for on-the-go consumption or home use.
- Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Nutrition Protein Shake Knockout Chocolate 14 Fl Oz Bottle$6.60
The Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Nutrition Protein Shake in Knockout Chocolate flavor offers a rich taste and smooth texture. It's designed to support muscle recovery and growth with its high protein content in a convenient 14 fl oz bottle.
- Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Nutrition Protein Shake Intense Vanilla 14 Fl Oz 1 Count$6.60
Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Nutrition Protein Shake in Intense Vanilla is a convenient 14 fl oz drink designed to help you meet your protein needs. It's a great pick-me-up, perfect for post-workout recovery or as a protein-rich snack on the go.
- Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha 13.7$5.50
- BodyArmor 12 Oz Orange Mango$2.00
Enjoy the refreshing taste of orange mango with this 8-pack of BodyArmor. Each 12 oz bottle is packed with electrolytes and vitamins to keep you hydrated and energized.
Energy Drinks
- Ghost Warheads Sour Watermelon Energy Drink 16 Fl. Oz. Can$5.00
Unleash a burst of sour watermelon flavor with Ghost Warheads Energy Drink. Perfect for a quick pick-me-up, this 16 fl. oz. can is designed to fuel your day with an electrifying boost.
- Full Throttle Energy Drink, Full Citrus Flavor - 16 Fl Oz$4.00
Full Throttle Energy Drink offers a refreshing full citrus flavor, perfect for reviving your energy levels. Packed in a convenient 16 fl oz can, it's great for on-the-go refreshment.
- ( 12) Ghost Sour Swedish Fish Energy Drink 16 Oz Exp 4/23 Zero Sugar$5.00
Enjoy a burst of energy with Ghost Sour Swedish Fish Energy Drink. This 16 oz, zero sugar beverage combines a unique sour twist with the classic Swedish Fish flavor, perfect for refreshing yourself on the go.
Hydration Drinks
- Gatorade Fruit Punch 12OZ$2.00
- Gatorade Sports Drink, Lemon Lime Punch All Star, 12-Ounce Bottles (Pack of 48)$2.00
Stay hydrated and energized during your workouts with Gatorade's Lemon Lime Punch Sports Drink. This pack includes 48, 12-ounce bottles, perfect for athletes or anyone needing a quick thirst quencher.
- Orange Thirst Quencher, Orange$2.00
The Orange Thirst Quencher is perfect for staying hydrated and refreshed on a hot day. It's packed with a tangy orange flavor that really hits the spot.
Snack Bar
Candy bars
- Snickers Candy Bar 1.86 Oz (pack of 48)$2.00Out of stock
The Snickers Candy Bar is a delicious blend of nougat, caramel, and peanuts, all coated in milk chocolate. This pack contains 48 bars, each weighing 1.86 ounces, perfect for stocking up or sharing.
- Skittles Original Gummy Candy Full Size - 2.17 Oz Bag$2.00
Dive into a chewy twist on a classic favorite with Skittles Original Gummy Candy. Each 2.17 oz bag is packed with fruity flavors that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
- Kit Kit Candy Bar$2.00
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups - 1.5oz$2.00
Enjoy the perfect blend of creamy peanut butter encased in smooth milk chocolate with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Each 1.5oz pack is the ideal size for a quick and delicious treat.
- Twix Candy Bar$2.00
- M&M Plain$2.00
- M&M Peanut$2.00
- Milky Way Bar$2.00
The Milky Way Bar is a smooth chocolate candy that surrounds a core of creamy nougat and caramel. It's the perfect snack when you're craving something sweet with a delightful texture.
- Baby Ruth Chocolatey Peanut Caramel Nougat Full Size Individually Wrapped Candy Bar Great for Halloween Candy 1.9 Oz$2.00
The Baby Ruth is a satisfying candy bar packed with peanuts, caramel, and nougat, all coated in milk chocolate. This full-size, individually wrapped treat is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth or sharing during Halloween.
Nuts
- Sweet 'n Salty Mix$2.00
The Sweet 'n Salty Mix is a perfect snack for those who can't decide between a sugary treat or a savory bite. It includes a variety of nuts, pretzels, and chocolate pieces to satisfy every craving.
- MR.PEANUT Planters Salted Peanuts NET WT 1.75OZ 49g$2.00
Enjoy a classic snack with MR. PEANUT Planters Salted Peanuts, perfect for a quick and satisfying bite. Each 1.75 oz pack is filled with crunchy, salted peanuts that are great for any occasion.
- Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts$2.08
- PLANTERS Variety Packs (Salted Cashews, Salted Peanuts & Honey Roasted Peanuts), 24 Packs - Individual Bags of on-the-Go Nut Snacks - No Cholesterol o$2.00
The Planters Variety Packs include salted cashews, salted peanuts, and honey roasted peanuts in convenient individual bags, perfect for snacking on the go. Each pack offers a delicious and heart-healthy option with no cholesterol.
Protein Bars
- Clif BarÂ® Crunchy Peanut Butter Energy Bar 2.4 Oz Wrapper$4.00
The Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter Energy Bar is a go-to snack for fueling your adventures or workouts with its delicious peanut butter taste. This 2.4 oz bar is packed with nutrients to keep you going when you need it most.
- Chocolate Chip Energy Bar 2.4 Oz Packet$4.00
Enjoy a delicious boost with this Chocolate Chip Energy Bar, perfect for on-the-go snacking. Each 2.4 oz packet is packed with flavor and energy to keep you going.
Chips
- Fritos Flavor Twists Honey BBQ 2oz$2.00
Enjoy a fun twist on snacking with Fritos Flavor Twists in Honey BBQ. These 2oz bags pack a delicious punch with their unique shape and sweet, tangy barbecue seasoning.
- Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips, 1.75 Oz Bag, 64/Ct$2.00
Indulge in the bold and cheesy flavor of Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips, perfect for snacking anytime. Each pack contains a convenient 1.75 oz bag, making it easy to enjoy on the go.
- Doritos, Cool Ranch, 1.75 Oz$2.00
Dive into a bag of Doritos Cool Ranch for a burst of bold, zesty flavor in every crunchy chip. Perfectly sized at 1.75 oz, it's the ideal snack for on-the-go or to satisfy those midday cravings.
- Frito Lay Cheetos Cheese Flavored Snacks 1.375 Oz$2.00
Enjoy a crunchy treat with Frito Lay's Cheetos Cheese Flavored Snacks, packed in a convenient 1.375 oz bag. Perfect for on-the-go snacking or for a quick, cheesy fix anytime.
- Lay's BBQ Chips, 1.5 Oz$2.00
Indulge in the smoky, savory taste of Lay's BBQ Chips, perfect for adding a flavorful crunch to your snack time. These 1.5 oz bags are just the right size to satisfy your cravings on the go.
- Lay's Lays Classic Potato Chips, 50 Bags/Case$2.00
Lay's Classic Potato Chips come in a convenient case of 50 bags, making it easy to stock up for any occasion. Each bag offers the perfect crunch and savory flavor that Lay's is known for.
Crackers
- Lance Toastchee Single 1.52oz$2.00
The Lance Toastchee is a snack-sized, cheese-filled cracker sandwich that's perfect for on-the-go eating. Each 1.52oz package contains a single serving, making it an easy, tasty snack option anytime.
- Lance Toasty Single 1.29oz$2.00
The Lance Toasty Singles are delicious sandwich crackers filled with real peanut butter for a savory snack. Each 1.29oz pack is perfect for on-the-go munching or as a quick, satisfying treat.
Snacks
Candy Bars
- PAYDAY Peanut and Caramel Candy 1.85 Oz Bar$2.00
The PAYDAY Peanut and Caramel Candy Bar is a satisfying snack that combines salty peanuts with a sweet caramel core. Perfect for a midday boost, this 1.85 oz bar offers a delicious mix of flavors and textures.
- Kit Kat$2.00
- Reese’s Sticks$2.00
- Whatchamacailit Standard$2.00
The Whatchamacallit Standard is a versatile tool designed for those everyday tasks that don't quite have a specific gadget assigned to them. It's easy to use and fits perfectly in your everyday carry.
- M&M Plain$2.00
- Reese’s Pieces$2.00
- Skittles Original Gummy Candy Full Size - 2.17 Oz Bag$2.00
Enjoy the classic taste of Skittles now in a soft, chewy gummy form. This 2.17 oz bag is perfect for a sweet treat on-the-go.
- HEATH Toffee Bar 1.4 Oz$2.00
The Heath Toffee Bar is a delightful blend of milk chocolate and English toffee. It's the perfect crunchy snack for those who love a sweet treat with a bit of a bite.
- Twix Candy Bar$2.00
- M&M Peanut$2.00
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups - 1.5oz$2.00
This classic treat pairs smooth peanut butter with rich chocolate, creating a perfect bite-sized snack. Each 1.5oz package contains two Reese's Cups, making it easy to share or save one for later.
- Snickers Candy Bar 1.86 Oz$2.00
The Snickers Candy Bar is a satisfying blend of nougat, caramel, and peanuts, all encased in milk chocolate. This pack contains 48 bars, each weighing 1.86 oz, perfect for stocking up or sharing.
- Milky Way Bar$2.00
The Milky Way Bar is a classic chocolate candy that combines nougat and caramel, coated in milk chocolate. It's a sweet treat perfect for when you need a little pick-me-up.
- Baby Ruth Chocolatey Peanut Caramel Nougat Full Size Individually Wrapped Candy Bar Great for Halloween Candy 1.9 Oz$2.00
The Baby Ruth candy bar is a satisfying blend of peanuts, caramel, and nougat, all coated in chocolate. It's a full-sized treat that's individually wrapped, making it perfect for sharing or enjoying on the go.
Nuts
- Sweet 'n Salty Mix$2.00
The Sweet 'n Salty Mix is a snack blend that perfectly combines your favorite salty nuts and sweet treats. It's a great choice for an afternoon pick-me-up or for sharing with friends during a movie night.
- Planters Honey Roasted 1.75oz$2.00
- MR.PEANUT Planters Salted Peanuts NET WT 1.75OZ 49g$2.00
These Planters salted peanuts come in a convenient 1.75oz pack, perfect for on-the-go snacking. They're a tasty and crunchy way to satisfy your hunger anytime, anywhere.
- PLANTERS Variety Packs (Salted Cashews, Salted Peanuts & Honey Roasted Peanuts), 24 Packs - Individual Bags of on-the-Go Nut Snacks - No Cholesterol o$2.00
Enjoy a mix of salted cashews, salted peanuts, and honey roasted peanuts with this variety pack from Planters. Perfect for on-the-go snacking, each box comes with 24 individual bags that contain no cholesterol.
Chips
- Frito Lay Cheetos Cheese Flavored Snacks 1.375 Oz$2.00
Enjoy a crunchy, cheesy snack with Frito Lay Cheetos. These 1.375 oz bags are perfect for on-the-go snacking or a quick treat in your lunch.
- Fritos Flavor Twists Honey BBQ 2oz$2.00
Enjoy a unique twist on snacking with Fritos Flavor Twists in Honey BBQ. These 2oz bags pack a flavorful punch, perfect for on-the-go or sharing with friends.
- Fritos Chips, Original, 2 Oz$2.00
These Fritos Original Chips come in a convenient 2 oz size, perfect for snacking on the go or packing in lunches. The carton includes 64 individual bags, making it easy to stock up for parties or snacks.
- Doritos, Cool Ranch, 1.75 Oz$2.00
Enjoy the classic crunch and bold flavor of Doritos Cool Ranch in a convenient 1.75 oz bag. Perfect for snacking on the go, these chips bring a tangy twist to your favorite tortilla snack.
- Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips, 1.75 Oz Bag$2.00
Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips come in a convenient 1.75 oz bag, perfect for snacking on the go. This pack includes 64 bags, ensuring you'll have plenty to share or keep stocked up.
- Funyuns Onion Flavored Rings 1.25oz$2.00
Funyuns Onion Flavored Rings are a crunchy, onion-flavored snack that's perfect for when you're craving something savory. This 1.25oz bag is ideal for on-the-go snacking or enjoying with your lunch.
- Lay's Lays Classic Potato Chips, 50 Bags/Case$2.00
Lay's Classic Potato Chips offer a crispy and satisfying crunch in every bite. This case contains 50 individual bags, perfect for stocking up snacks at home or for events.
- Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks$2.00
Enjoy a satisfying crunch with every bite of these cheese-flavored snacks. Perfect for a quick snack or to share with friends at any gathering.
- Lay’s Barbecue$2.00
Protein Bars
- Chocolate Chip Energy Bar 2.4 Oz Packet$3.00
Meet your new go-to snack, the Chocolate Chip Energy Bar, perfect for a quick energy boost anytime, anywhere. It comes in a convenient 2.4 oz packet, making it easy to enjoy on the go.
- Clif BarÂ® Crunchy Peanut Butter Energy Bar 2.4 Oz Wrapper$3.00
The Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter Energy Bar is a convenient snack for those needing a boost on the go. Loaded with peanut butter flavor, it's a tasty way to refuel during a busy day.
Crackers
- Lance Toastchee Single 1.52oz$2.00
The Lance Toastchee is a single-pack cheese cracker sandwich that's perfect for snacking on the go. At 1.52 ounces, it's a tasty and convenient treat to satisfy those mid-day cravings.
- Lance Toasty Single 1.29oz$2.00
The Lance Toasty is a convenient 1.29oz snack pack that's perfect for on-the-go munching. Packed with a delicious blend of peanut butter between two crispy crackers, it's a satisfying snack anytime.
Muffin
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.00
This chocolate chip muffin is a sweet treat perfect for a quick breakfast or an afternoon snack. It's filled with plenty of chocolate chips that melt in your mouth.
- Otis Spunkmeyer Otis Spunkmeyer Muffin 4 Oz$3.00
The Otis Spunkmeyer muffin is a convenient and tasty snack perfect for breakfast or a quick bite on the go. Each 4 oz muffin is packed with flavor, making it a favorite among those who need a satisfying treat.
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.00
Indulge in the cozy, comforting blend of ripe bananas and crunchy walnuts baked into this moist muffin. Perfect for a quick breakfast or a sweet snack, this classic treat is sure to satisfy.
- Cloverhill Bakery Cinnamon Rolls - 12/4 Oz. Ct.$3.00
Enjoy a sweet and indulgent start to your morning with Cloverhill Bakery Cinnamon Rolls. This pack contains 12 freshly baked, 4-ounce cinnamon rolls, perfect for a quick breakfast or a delightful snack anytime.
Beer
Domestic Beer
- Bud Light$3.00
Bud Light is a light lager beer that's known for its crisp and refreshing taste. It's a popular choice for gatherings or enjoying a casual drink with friends.
- Busch Light Peach$3.00
- Budweiser Select$3.00
Budweiser Select is a light lager known for its crisp, smooth taste. It's a great choice for those looking for a refreshing beer with lower calories.
- Busch Light$3.00
- Yuengling Lager Beer Aluminum Can 166th Anniversary 1995 D.g. Yuengling & Sons$3.00
Celebrate a piece of brewing history with Yuengling Lager's 166th Anniversary edition, available in a special aluminum can. This edition commemorates D.G. Yuengling & Sons' rich legacy since 1995, offering the same beloved taste in a collector-worthy package.
- Yuengling Light Lager$3.00
Beer is a refreshing alcoholic beverage perfect for social gatherings or a relaxing evening at home. It comes in various styles, from light lagers to rich stouts, catering to a wide range of taste preferences.
- Budweiser$3.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Coors Light$3.00
Domestic Premium
Imports
Craft Beers
- Rhinegeist$5.50
Rhinegeist is a craft brewery based in Cincinnati known for its array of flavorful beers. Whether you prefer IPAs, stouts, or something lighter, Rhinegeist likely has a brew that will hit the spot.
- Rhinegeist Cincy Light Lager 16OZ$5.50
This Rhinegeist Light Cincy Reigns Lager is in partnership benefitting student-athletes. The Red and Black shall REIGN! Brewed and Canned in Cincinnati
- Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale Beer16 Fl. Oz. Cans$5.00
The Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale is a light and refreshing beer with a hint of tropical flavors. Perfect for a hot day, this 4-pack of 16 oz. cans is sure to be a hit at your next gathering.
- Brew Dog Hazy Jane New England IPA Sgl Can 12oz$4.50
Enjoy a can of BrewDog Hazy Jane, a New England IPA that's bursting with fruit flavors. This 12oz single can offers a smooth, hazy beer experience ideal for any occasion.
- Brew Dog Elvis Juice$4.50
- BrewDog Light Speed Session IPA 12oz Can 4.0%$4.50
The BrewDog Light Speed Session IPA offers a crisp and refreshing hoppy flavor that's perfect for relaxing afternoons. This pack of six 12oz cans has a smooth 4.0% alcohol by volume, making it a great light option for beer enthusiasts.
- Sonder Brewing Lemonade & Iced Tea Ale 4.6%$5.00
- Land Grant Brew Co Greenskeeper IPA 4.7$4.50
- Land Grant Brew Co STIFF ARM IPA 6.5%$4.50
Alcoholic Beverages
Seltzers/Wine
- Arnold Palmer Spiked$4.50
- NUTRL Blackberry Vodka Lemonade Seltzer Single 12oz Can 4.5% ABV$5.00
Try the Nutrl Blackberry Vodka Lemonade Seltzer for a refreshing twist on your usual drink. This single 12oz can packs a smooth blend of blackberry, lemonade, and vodka with a 4.5% ABV for a light, enjoyable buzz.
- NUTRL Classic Vodka Lemonade Seltzer Single 12oz Can 4.5% ABV$5.00
Nutrl Classic Vodka Lemonade Seltzer is a refreshing, slightly alcoholic beverage perfect for a casual get-together. It comes in a convenient 12oz can, blending smooth vodka with the crisp taste of lemonade.
- Nütrl Voda Seltzer$5.00
Nütrl Voda Seltzer is a refreshing, lightly flavored alcoholic seltzer. It's perfect for relaxing afternoons or casual get-togethers with friends.
- Nutrul Vodka Sletzer$5.00
Nutrul Vodka Seltzer is a refreshing, lightly carbonated beverage perfect for social gatherings or a relaxing evening at home. It combines the smooth taste of vodka with the crispness of seltzer, making it an ideal choice for those who enjoy a cleaner, subtle cocktail.
- Nutrl Vodka Seltzer Classic Cranberry$5.00
- Nutrl Vodka Seltzer Cranberry Apple$5.00
- Nutrl Vodka Seltzer Cranberry Orange$5.00
- Nutrl Vodka Seltzer Cranberry Grapefruit$5.00
- NUTRL Mango Vodka Seltzer Single 12oz Can 4.5% ABV$5.00
The Nutrl Mango Vodka Seltzer offers a crisp and refreshing mango flavor in a convenient 12oz can. Ideal for sipping on a hot day, this beverage blends smooth vodka and sparkling seltzer at 4.5% ABV.
- NUTRL Watermelon Vodka Seltzer Single 12oz Can 4.5% ABV$5.00
This refreshing watermelon vodka seltzer is perfect for sipping on a warm day. At 4.5% ABV in a convenient 12oz can, it's an effortlessly enjoyable choice for any casual gathering.
- NUTRL Pineapple Vodka Seltzer Single 12oz Can 4.5% ABV$5.00
Nutrl Pineapple Vodka Seltzer is a refreshing beverage that combines the crisp taste of vodka with the tropical sweetness of pineapple. It's a single 12oz can with 4.5% ABV, perfect for a relaxed drink on a sunny day.
- White Claw Hard Seltzer 12Oz Ruby Grapefruit$4.00
The White Claw Hard Seltzer comes in a delicious Black Cherry flavor, offering a refreshing and crisp taste. It's sold in a convenient 6-pack, with each can holding 12.0 ounces of this popular alcoholic seltzer.
- White Claw Hard Seltzer 12oz. Mango$4.00
- White Claw Hard Seltzer 12oz. Blackberry$4.00
- White Claw Hard Seltzer 12oz. Strawberry$4.00
- White Claw Hatd Seltzer 12oz. Watermelon$4.00
- White Claw Hard Seltzer Lemon - Beer - 12oz Can$4.00
White Claw Hard Seltzer Lemon offers a refreshing lemon-flavored alcoholic beverage that's perfect for kicking back and relaxing. This 12oz can packs a light, crisp taste that's great for any social gathering or a quiet night in.
- White Claw Hard Seltzer 12oz. Passion Fruit$4.00
- White Claw Hard Seltzer 12oz Peach$4.00
- White Claw Hard Seltzer 12oz. Pineapple$4.00
- White Claw Natural Lime Hard Seltzer 12oz$4.00
White Claw Natural Lime Hard Seltzer offers a crisp, refreshing taste with a hint of natural lime flavor. Perfect for a chill evening, this 12oz can is a go-to for those looking to enjoy a light alcoholic beverage.
- White Claw Hard Seltzer 12oz Raspberry$4.00
- White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer 12oz$4.00
Enjoy a refreshing twist on your typical seltzer with White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer. It's a light, bubbly drink with a sweet hint of black cherry, perfect for relaxing afternoons or social gatherings.
- Sunny D Vodka Seltzer$5.00
Sunny D Vodka Seltzer 12oz
Pre-Mix Cocktails Can
- Cutwater White Russian 14%$7.00
- Cutwater Spirits Grapefruit Tequila Paloma Cocktail - 12 Fl Oz Can$7.00
The Cutwater Spirits Grapefruit Tequila Paloma Cocktail is a ready-to-enjoy drink that combines the zesty taste of grapefruit with smooth tequila. Perfect for those looking to unwind, this 12 oz can offers a convenient and refreshing cocktail experience.
- Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini 11%$7.00
- Cutwater Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea Ready-to-drink - 12oz Can$7.00
Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea is a convenient, ready-to-drink cocktail in a 12oz can. It's perfect for those times when you want a classic mixed drink without the hassle of mixing it yourself.
- Cutwater Cutwater Rum Mint Mojito Ready-to-drink - 12oz Can$7.00
The Cutwater Rum Mint Mojito is a refreshing ready-to-drink cocktail served in a convenient 12oz can. Perfect for those who enjoy the classic taste of a mint mojito without the hassle of mixing it themselves.
- Cutwater Strawberry Margarita 10%$7.00
- Pina Colada$7.00
The Pina Colada is a refreshing tropical drink that combines the flavors of coconut and pineapple. It's perfect for sipping on a hot day or bringing a taste of the beach to any gathering.
- Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary Single Can$7.00
The Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary is a pre-mixed cocktail in a convenient single can, perfect for those who appreciate a kick in their drink. It's an easy grab-and-go option for a bold and spicy twist on the classic Bloody Mary.
- Cutwater Vodka Transfusion 7%$7.00
- Peach Margarita$7.00
The Peach Margarita is a refreshing drink mix that blends the sweetness of peaches with the tangy kick of a classic margarita. It's perfect for those warm summer evenings or whenever you're in the mood for a fruity twist on a traditional cocktail.
- Cutwater Spirits Mai Tai Cocktail - 12 Fl Oz Can$7.00
The Cutwater Spirits Mai Tai Cocktail comes in a convenient 12 fl oz can, perfect for enjoying a tropical drink without the hassle of mixing it yourself. It's great for a quick taste of paradise on the go or while relaxing at home.
TAVERN QUICK SERVICE MENU
grab n go
- Nathan's Hot Dog$4.50
All Beef Hot Dog
- Hamburger$7.00
Hamburger Patty
- Johnsonville Brat$4.50
Stadium Brat
- Chicken Patty Sandwich$6.50
Seasoned Chicken Patty
- Ham Sandwich$5.00
Black Forest Freshly Sliced
- Turkey Sandwich$5.00
Seasoned Turkey Freshly Sliced
- Roast Beef Sandwich$6.00
Roast Beef Freshly Sliced
- 3 Egg Rolls w/sweet &sour$7.00
Pork Egg Rolls
- Twisted Pretzel w/Beer Cheese$6.00
- Stromboli$9.00
- Charcuterie Cups$8.00
- House Salad$6.00
Romaine & Iceburg lettuce
- Fruit Cups$7.00
Fresh Fruit
- Buffalo Chicken Dip w/Crackers$7.00
- House Made Chicken Salad 9oz w/Crackers$7.00
- Boneless Wings half pound$7.00
- Breakfast Brisket Burritos$9.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.00
- Sausage Patty$5.50