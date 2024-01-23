Pizza Now West Chicago 946 N Neltnor #118
Pizza
- Cheese$7.49
- Pepperoni$7.49
- Sausage$7.49
- One topping pizza$7.49
- Three topping pizza$9.99
- Veggie Lover$10.99
- Meat Explosion$9.99
Pepperoni, sausage, and ham
- Hawaiian$9.48
- Hot Hawaiian$9.99
Ham, pineapple, and jalapenos
- Supreme$12.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and jalapenos
- Onion, GP, and Mushroom$9.99
- Half/Half$7.49
Wings
Breadsticks
Pizza Special
- Two pizza special$25.99
Two pizzas, eight bone-in chicken wings, eight garlic breadsticks with dipping sauce, and a 2-liter bottle of soda. Additional charges will be applied upon pickup for any pizzas with double toppings.
- Three pizza special$25.99
Three pizzas, eight garlic breadsticks with dipping sauce, and a 2-liter bottle of soda. Additional charges will be applied upon pickup for any pizzas with double toppings.
Pizza Now - Hanover Park Locations and Ordering Hours
946 N Neltnor #118
(630) 876-0210
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Pizza Now - Hanover Park
(630) 372-2445
Open now • Closes at 9PM