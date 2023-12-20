Westover Taco Westover Taco
CARRYOUT FOOD MENU
Starters
- Salsa & Chips$3.00
Chunky with a little spice.
- Salsa Trio with Chips$7.00
Try all 3 of our homemade salsas and fresh fried chips.
- Guacamole with Chips$8.00
Classic take on this Mexican Staple.
- Spicey Guacamole$9.00
Our original Guacamole with a kick!
- Queso & Chips$8.00
White queso lightly spicey.
- Tot-chos$10.00
Tater tots served up nacho style with queso, pico, sour cream, green onions and jalapenos.
- Tostada$8.00
Red bean puree, shredded chicken, lettuce and queso fresco.
- Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla, three cheeses, sour cream, lettuce and salsa fresca.
- Taki PIe$8.00
Crunchy fuego takis, spiced ground beef, queso, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Nachos En Tu Boca$10.00
Towering pile of house made Nacho chips, three cheeses, fresh jalepenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion, guacamole with salsa on the side.
Tacos
- Chorizo$4.00
Mexican spicey sausage, onions, cilantro.
- Pollo Tinga$4.00
Chicken, onions, cilantro.
- Carne Asada$4.00
Chimichurri marinated beef a la plancha.
- Carnitas$4.00
Mojo pork shoulder, onions, cilantro.
- Al Pastor$4.00
Shaved roasted pork con pina, pineapple salsa, onions, cilantro.
- Camaron$4.00
Shrimp, baja slaw and jalapeño mayo, avocado, cilantro.
- Pescado$4.00
Fried Magi, spicey adobo mayo, baja slaw, cilantro.
- El Classico$4.50
Spiced ground beef, sour cream, salsa valentina, lettuce and tomato.
- Vegano$4.50
Roasted seasonal vegetables, salsa verde, cilantro in jicama shells.
- Surf N' Turf$4.50
Carne asada, gulf shrimp, shaved sweet onion and Fresno peppers.
Taco Especiales
Ensaladas
Baha Style
Sides
Dessert
CARRYOUT DRINK MENU
Cocktails
- House Margarita$9.00
Classic and delicious.
- Westover Margarita$13.00
Mango and magnificent.
- Dulce Paloma$12.00
Grapefruit tequila, Jarritos, and lime.
- Cucumber Jalapeño Paloma$14.00
21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila, with lime and grapefruit.
- Tequila Colada$13.00
Coconut 1800, coconut water, lime, and coconut Re'al.
- Jale-Pina Agua Fresca$14.00
Not a tequila fan? Awesome, this is vodka.
- White Sangria$8.00Out of stock
Fruit and wine combine to make a not too sweet very refreshing Sangria.
- Red Sangria$8.00Out of stock
Perfect year round and pairs wonderfully with tacos.
- Spicy Margarita$10.00
House Margarita with a kick - add muddled jalapeno.
- Skinny Margarita$9.00
Sauza tequila and lime juice.
- Ranch Water$12.00
21 seeds jalapeno tequila, lime juice, and soda water.
- Old Fashioned$15.00
Woodford Reserve, Strong water bitters, Traverse City Cherry, and sugar.