Whitefish Westside Market & Coffee Bar 145 2nd Street
Food
Breakfast
1 Ham & Cheese Croissant and 1 Coffee drink for only $8!
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.99
- Bacon & Cheese Croissant$5.99
- Breakfast Burritos
Made from scratch right here at Westside Market! Try one of our fresh breakfast burritos and see why they're the talk of the town!$8.00
- Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, egg, & cheese on a freshly-made biscuit.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- $8 Special
1 Ham & Cheese Croissant and 1 Coffee/Latte of any size for just $8!$8.00
Pastries
Lunch
- 3pc Chicken Tender Meal
3 Hand-breaded chicken tenders, 3 Jojos, & a med soft drink$9.49
- 4pc Tender Only
4 hand-breaded chicken tenders.$9.99
- 5pc Jojos
5 hand-breaded Jojos.$3.13
- 2pc Bone-in chicken
2pc Hand-breaded chicken, 3 Jojos, med soft drink$8.99
- 4pc Bone-in chicken
1 breast, 1 thigh, 1 leg, 1 wing, 5, Jojos, med soft drink$11.99
- 8pc Bone-in chicken
2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 legs, 2 wings, 10 jojos, & a med soft drink$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- 12pc Bone-in chicken
3 breasts, 3 thighs,3 legs, 3 wings, 15 Jojos, 2 med soft drinks$20.99OUT OF STOCK
- Garage Pie
Our famous Garage Pies have a savory filling wrapped in a satisfying puff pastry.$5.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
- Pizza$5.99
- Westside Hamburger$6.99
