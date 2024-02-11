WestSide Pit BBQ & Seafood Restaurant Inc. 519 West Foothill Boulevard
Main Menu
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich + Coleslaw$14.95
Served with choice of 1 side
- Pulled Pork Sandwich No Coleslaw$14.95
Served with choice of 1 side
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$14.95
Served with choice of 1 side
- Tri-Tip Sandwich$14.95
Served with choice of 1 side
- Mild Link Sandwich$14.95
Served with choice of 1 side
- Hot Link Sandwich$12.95
Served with choice of 1 side
- Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Served with choice of 1 side (open face / bone in)
- Rib Tip Sandwich$13.95
Served with choice of 1 side (open face / bone in)
- Pork Rib Sandwich$14.95
Served with choice of 1 side (open face / bone in)
- Pit Potato$11.95
- Everything Pit Potato$16.95
Dinners
- (2) Beef Rib Dinner$23.95
Served with choice of 2 sides
- (3) Beef Rib Dinner$29.95
Served with choice of 2 sides
- (4) Chicken Dinner$15.95
Served with choice of 2 sides
- Hot Link Dinner$14.95
Served with choice of 2 sides
- Mild Link Dinner$14.95
Served with choice of 2 sides
- Pork Rib Dinner$19.95
Served with choice of 2 sides
- Rib Tip Dinner$19.95
Served with choice of 2 sides
- Sliced Brisket Dinner$19.95
Served with choice of 2 sides
- Sliced Tri-Tip Dinner$19.95
Served with choice of 2 sides
- Ox Tail$33.00
- Turkey Dinner$18.99
Combo Plates
Seafood Dinners
- Fish Dinner$15.95
Comes with 2-Side Items
- 2-Piece Fish And 4-Shrimp$15.95
Comes with 2-Side Items
- 6-Piece Shrimp$14.95
Comes with 2-Side Items
- 12-Piece Family Fish$39.95
Comes with 2 16oz Side Items
- Combination Fish Dinner$17.95
- Piece of fish$2.50
- Single Shrimp$2.00
- 3pc fish- 1 Side$10.99
- 3-Piece 2-Shrimp$14.95
- 5-Piece Shrimp$13.95
Family Combo
- 1- Rack Of Pork Ribs$46.95
Comes with 2-16 oz Side Items/bread
- 1/2 Chicken (4) -1/2 Rack Ribs (6)$46.95
Comes with 2-16 oz Side Items/bread
- 1 Whole Chicken (8)$30.95
Comes with 2-16 oz Side Items/bread
- 3-Meat Family Combo$55.95
Comes with 2-16 oz Side Items/bread (4pcs Chicken, 6-ribs 4-Links)
- 3-Meat Family Combo$55.95
Comes with 2-16 oz Side Items/bread (4pcs Chicken, Tips, 4-Links)
- 4-Meat Family Combo$155.95
Comes with 3-32oz sides & bread (12-Ribs -8 pcs Chicken- 6 Links, order of Rib Tips)
A La Carte
- 1-Rack Of Ribs$34.95
- 1/2 Rack Of Ribs$19.95
- 1- Whole Chicken$19.95
- 1 Rack Beef Ribs (7)$55.95
- 1- Order Of Rib Tips$28.95
- 1/2 Order of Tips$14.95
- 1-Order Of Hot Links$18.95
- 1 Lb Tri-TIp$39.95
- 1 Lb Brisket$39.95Out of stock
- Hot Link + Bun$4.50
- Hot Link No Bun$4.00
- Mild Link + Bun$4.50
- Mild Link No Bun$4.00
- Gumbo 16oz$16.95
- Gumbo 32oz$31.95
- Pork Rib$4.00
- Beef Rib$7.95
Side Items
- Louisiana Green Beans$4.75+
8oz- $4.75 12oz- $5.75 16oz- $6.75 32oz- $13.95
- Macaroni & Cheese$4.75+
8oz- $4.75 12oz- $5.75 16oz- $6.75 32oz- $13.95
- Collard Greens$4.75+
8oz- $4.75 12oz- $5.75 16oz- $6.75 32oz- $13.95
- Potato Salad$4.75+
8oz- $4.75 12oz- $5.75 16oz- $6.75 32oz- $13.95
- ColeSlaw$4.75+
8oz- $4.75 12oz- $5.75 16oz- $6.75 32oz- $13.95
- BBQ Baked Beans$4.75+
8oz- $4.75 12oz- $5.75 16oz- $6.75 32oz- $13.95
- Yams$4.75+
8oz- $4.75 12oz- $5.75 16oz- $6.75 32oz- $13.95
- French Fries$4.75+
8oz- $4.75 12oz- $5.75 16oz- $6.75 32oz- $13.95
- Hush Puppies (6)$2.98
- Hush Puppies (12)$5.98