Westview cafe 5295 westview dr frederick md 21703
Breakfast
- Bagel cream cheese$3.00
choice of plain or everything bagels
- Bagel deluxe (cc, bacon, avocado)$4.50
choice of plain or everything bagels
- Breakfast sandwich (Egg, meat, cheese)$4.50
bread choice: white, wheat, bagel, English muffin, croissant choices of meat: bacon, Ham or sausage
- Breakfast sandwich (egg, cheese)$4.00
bread choices: white, wheat, bagel, English muffin, croissant.
- Breakfast sandwich (egg, meat)$4.00
bread choices: white, wheat, bagel, English muffin, croissant. meat choices: bacon, sausage, ham
- Breakfast burrito$6.00
- Western omelette$7.50
- Chicken fajita omelette$7.50
- Veggie omelette$7.00
- Meat lovers omelette$8.00
- Home fries$2.50
- Hash browns$1.49
- Extra meat$1.50
- double meat$2.99
- avocado$0.80
- extra cheese$0.50
- toast$1.00
- extra egg$0.99
Lunch
- roast beef$8.49
- ham and swiss$8.25
- turkey and bacon$8.49
- tuna or chicken salad$7.99
- mesquite chicken$8.49
- hot and spicy$8.25
- veggie$7.99
- turkey$8.25
- chicken pesto$8.50
- turkey avocado$8.50
- ham and swiss$8.25
- roast beef$8.50
- chicken melt$7.99
- tuna melt$7.99
- veggie$7.99
- turkey and bacon$8.50
- hot and spicy$8.25
- chicken cheesesteak$8.50
- ham and turkey$8.25
- turkey and bacon$8.50
- roast beef$8.50
- mesquite chicken$8.50
- tuna or chicken salad$7.99
- veggie$7.99
- hot and spicy$8.25
- chef salad large$8.50
- Caesar salad large$8.50
- harvest salad large$8.50
- chef salad small$3.99
- Caesar salad small$3.99
- harvest salad small$3.99
- mesquite salad large$8.50
- garden salad large$6.99
- egg salad sandwich$6.99
- turkey club$8.50
- blt$7.50
- chicken quesadilla$8.50
- tuna or chicken salad sandwich$7.99
- grilled cheese$5.99
- grilled cheese and bacon$6.50
drinks
- aloe$2.19
- arizona$1.25
- armoer$1.99
- bai$2.25
- bottle sodas$1.99
- can sodas$1.25
- coconut water$2.19
- coffee$1.79
- deer park$1.25
- essential water$2.99
- ever fresh$2.50
- evian$2.50
- gatorade$1.99
- ice sparkling water$1.69
- monsters$3.25
- Nantucket$2.50
- pure leaf$1.99
- Red Bull$2.75
- smart water$2.50
- Snapple$2.50
- st pellegrino soda$1.89
- st pellegrino water$1.99
- Starbucks$2.75
- tropicana$2.25
- v8$1.69
snacks
fruit salad
veggies
specials
Westview cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(240) 439-4527
Closed • Opens Monday at 8:30AM