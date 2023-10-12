Wet Willie's - Memphis 209 Beale Street
- Nachos$13.75
Fresh tortilla chips, spiced ground beef or pulled chicken, queso sauce, shredded cheese, red beans, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole, and sour cream
- Caesar Wrap$13.25
Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and shredded parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing. Served with fries.
- Quesadilla$12.25
Tomato-basil flour tortilla filled with spiced ground beef or pulled chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, red beans, and diced bell peppers. Guacamole, sour cream, and salsa on the side.
- Caesar Salad$9.75
Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with shredded parmesan cheese.
- Buffalo Ranch Wrap$13.25
Crispy fried chicken with Buffalo Sauce, romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, ranch dressing, and shredded cheese. Served with fries
- Crunchy Tacos (2)$6.75
Two freshly made tortilla shells filled with spiced ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, and diced tomatoes
- Crunchy Tacos (4)$10.75
Four freshly made tortilla shells filled with spiced ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, and diced tomatoes
- Regular Wings$13.75
NEVER FRIED!!! Herb-marinated, twice baked, jumbo chicken wings. Flavors: Plain, BBQ, Tequila Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Lemon Pepper, Honey Sriracha
- Large Wings$23.50
NEVER FRIED!!! Herb-marinated, twice baked, jumbo chicken wings. Flavors: Plain, BBQ, Tequila Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Lemon Pepper, Honey Sriracha
- Willie Philly$14.25
Thinly shaved ribeye or chicken, grilled onions, melted American and provolone cheeses, stacked on a soft brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Willie's Gumbo$7.00
Very meaty, slightly spicy, with andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, okra, bell peppers, celery, and rice.
- Chicken Tenders$11.25
Buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, with slaw and dipping sauce. Served with fries.
- Cheeseburger Sliders$14.75
Three grilled premium beef sliders covered in melted American cheese, with tomato, and pickle. Served with fries.
- Classic Burger$14.75
Flame-grilled, half pound premium all beef patty. Served with fries.
- Tender App$7.00
Buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins. Served with fries.
- Mozz Bites$8.75
Bite-sized pieces of mozzarella cheese, rolled in crispy panko breading, deep fried and served with marinara dipping sauce.
- Fried Pickles$7.00
Lightly breaded and fried kosher dill pickle chips served with ranch for dipping.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$6.00
A cheesy blend of chopped spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, and finely diced tomatoes.
- Queso Dip$6.00
A rich and flavorful cheese dip, slightly spicy with chopped jalapeños and red peppers.
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
Fresh made tortilla chips with house made salsa.
Sides/Extras
- Fries Curly - Large$4.75
- Fries Straight - Large$4.75
- Kettle Chips - Large$4.75
- Queso Sauce Large$3.00
- Shredded Blended Cheese$1.00
- Shredded Parmesan Cheese$1.00
- Side BBQ$0.75
- Side Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.75
- Side Buffalo Sauce
- Side Burger Patty$8.00
- Side Cajun Remoulade$0.75
- Side Celery Sticks$0.75
- Side Cesar Dressing$0.75
- Side Chicken Tenders Fried$7.50
- Side Chicken Tenders Grilled$7.50
- Side Guacamole Large$4.75
- Side Guacamole Small$0.75
- Side Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side Honey Sriracha$0.75
- Side Jalapeno Sour Cream$0.75
- Side Ketchup
- Side Marinara$0.50
- Side Mayo
- Side Mustard
- Side Onions Grilled
- Side Ranch Dressing$0.75
- Side Rice Large$1.50
- Side Salad$4.75
- Side Salsa Small$0.75
- Side Slaw Large$2.25
- Side Slaw Small$1.50
- Side Sour Cream$0.75
- Tortilla Chips$3.00