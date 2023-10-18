Wet Willie's - Myrtle Beach 1306 Celebrity Cir #161
Crispy fried chicken with Buffalo Sauce, romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, ranch dressing, and shredded cheese. Served with fries
Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with shredded parmesan cheese.
Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and shredded parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing. Served with fries.
Three grilled premium beef sliders covered in melted American cheese, with tomato, and pickle. Served with fries.
Buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, with slaw and dipping sauce. Served with fries.
Fresh made tortilla chips with house made salsa.
Flame-grilled, half pound premium all beef patty. Served with fries.
Two freshly made tortilla shells filled with spiced ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, and diced tomatoes
Four freshly made tortilla shells filled with spiced ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, and diced tomatoes
Lightly breaded and fried kosher dill pickle chips served with ranch for dipping.
NEVER FRIED!!! Herb-marinated, twice baked, jumbo chicken wings. Flavors: Plain, BBQ, Tequila Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Lemon Pepper, Honey Sriracha
Bite-sized pieces of mozzarella cheese, rolled in crispy panko breading, deep fried and served with marinara dipping sauce.
Fresh tortilla chips, spiced ground beef or pulled chicken, queso sauce, shredded cheese, red beans, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole, and sour cream
Tomato-basil flour tortilla filled with spiced ground beef or pulled chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, red beans, and diced bell peppers. Guacamole, sour cream, and salsa on the side.
A rich and flavorful cheese dip, slightly spicy with chopped jalapeños and red peppers.
A cheesy blend of chopped spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, and finely diced tomatoes.
Buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins. Served with fries.
Thinly shaved ribeye or chicken, grilled onions, melted American and provolone cheeses, stacked on a soft brioche bun. Served with fries.
Very meaty, slightly spicy, with andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, okra, bell peppers, celery, and rice.