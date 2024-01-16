Wetzel's Pretzels S-344 Beverly Center
Pretzels
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.$6.49
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!$7.09
- Almond Crunch Pretzel
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.$7.09
- Pepperoni Twist
Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.$8.29
- Jalaroni Pretzel
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.$8.29
- Jalapeño Cheese Melt
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.$8.29
- Cheese Meltdown
Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.$8.29
Wetzel Bitz
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)$8.59
- Cin-A-Bitz
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat.$9.29
- Almond Crunch Bitz
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.$9.29
- Pizza Bitz
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.$10.09
- Choco Churro Bitz
Chocolate Churro Bitz with chocolate and dulce de leche$9.49
- S'mores Bitz$8.92
- Bacon Ranch Bitz$12.50
Wetzel Dogs
- Original Wetzel's Dog
Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.$7.99
- Wetzel's Cheese Dog
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.$8.39
- Dog Bites
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough before baking$9.99
- Cheesy Dog Bites
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and topped with cheese before baking$10.49
- Jalapeño Cheese Dog
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.$8.39
Dips
Lemonade
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular$5.49
- Fresh Lemonade - Large
32 ounces of fresh lemonade served ice cold$5.99
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular$5.49
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large
32 ounces of fresh lemonade with a hit of strawberry served ice cold$5.99
- Fresh Mango Boba - Regular
24 ounces of Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree$6.79
- Fresh Mango Boba - Large$7.29
- Frz Lemonade
24 ounces of sweet-tart frozen lemonade$6.99
- Frz Strawberry Lemonade
24 ounces of frozen lemonade with a splash of strawberry$6.99
- Frz Mango Boba
24 ounces of frozen Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree$7.99
- Fresh Lemonade Refill$5.00
Granita
- Blue Raspberry Granita
24 ounce frozen beverage with blueberry and raspberry flavoring$6.99
- Kiwi Strawberry Granita
24 ounce frozen beverage with kiwi and strawberry flavoring$6.99
- Guava Mangonada$7.99
- Other Granita$6.99
- Orange Dream
24 ounces of orange cream granita, topped with a dreamy layer of sweet cream cold foam$8.25
Soda - Pepsi - Fountain
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea$4.49
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$4.89
- Regular Starry
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist$4.49
- Large Starry$4.89
- Regular Dr. Pepper
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper$4.49
- Large Dr. Pepper$4.89
- Regular Root Beer$2.99
- Large Root Beer$3.59
- Bottle Powerade
- Large Water Cup
- Soda Refill$2.00
- Gatorade$2.89
- Regular Pepsi
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi$4.49
- Large Pepsi$4.89
- Regular Diet Pepsi
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi$4.49
- Large Diet Pepsi$4.89
- Mall EMP Soda
- Regular Mt.Dew
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew$4.49
- Large Mt. Dew$4.89