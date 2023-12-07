Wetzel's Pretzels S-504 Baybrook Mall, Inline Bakery
Pretzels
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt$4.99
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel$6.19
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!
- Pepperoni Twist$6.59
Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.
- Almond Crunch Pretzel$6.19
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Jalaroni Pretzel$6.59Out of stock
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.
- Jalapeño Cheese Melt$6.59
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.
- Cheese Meltdown$6.59
Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.
Wetzel Bitz
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt$6.69
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)
- Cin-A-Bitz$7.19
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat. Don't forget the Caramel Dip.
- Pizza Bitz$7.59
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.
- Almond Crunch Bitz$7.19
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Choco Churro Bitz$9.99
Chocolate Churro Bitz with chocolate and dulce de leche
- S'mores Bitz$9.99
- Bacon Ranch Bitz$12.50Out of stock
Wetzel Dogs
- Original Wetzel's Dog$5.79
Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.
- Dog Bites$7.99
A whole pile of mini Wetzel dogs, made with mini 100% all-beef hot dogs.
- Cheesy Dog Bites$8.99
When you're feeling cheesy and snacky. Dog Bites baked with our three-cheese blend for a crispy, cheesy crust.
- Jalapeño Cheese Dog$6.19
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.
- Wetzel's Cheese Dog$6.19
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.
Dips
Lemonade
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular$4.19
- Fresh Lemonade - Large$4.59
Ice Cold Fresh Lemonade
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular$4.19
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large$4.59
Ice cold strawberry lemonade
- Fresh Mango Boba - Regular$6.99
24 ounces of Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Frozen Lemonade - Large$5.29
24 ounces of sweet-tart frozen lemonade
- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade - Large$5.29
24 ounces of frozen lemonade with a splash of strawberry
- Frozen Mango Boba$7.29
24 ounces of frozen Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Lemonade Refill$3.99
- Fresh Mango Boba - Large$7.29Out of stock
- Frozen Cherry Boba$6.99Out of stock
Granita
Soda - Pepsi - Fountain
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea$2.89
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$3.29
- Regular Starry$2.89
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist
- Large Starry$3.29
- Regular Dr. Pepper$2.89
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper
- Large Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Regular Root Beer$2.99Out of stock
- Large Root Beer$3.59Out of stock
- Bottle PoweradeOut of stock
- Large Water Cup$1.99Out of stock
- Soda Refill$1.00
- Gatorade$2.89Out of stock
- Regular Pepsi$2.89
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi
- Large Pepsi$3.29
- Regular Diet Pepsi$2.89
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi
- Large Diet Pepsi$3.29Out of stock
- Mall EMP SodaOut of stock
- Regular Mt.Dew$2.89
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew
- Large Mt. Dew$3.29