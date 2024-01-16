Wetzel's Pretzels S-771 The Parks Mall at Arlington, Baking Kiosk
Pretzels
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.$5.19
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!$5.69
- Almond Crunch Pretzel
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.$5.69
- Pepperoni Twist
Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.$6.19
- Jalaroni Pretzel
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.$6.19
- Jalapeño Cheese Melt
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.$6.19
- Cheese Meltdown
Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.$6.19
Wetzel Bitz
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)$6.99
- Cin-A-Bitz
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat.$7.49
- Almond Crunch Bitz
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.$7.49
- Pizza Bitz
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.$7.49
- Choco Churro Bitz
Chocolate Churro Bitz with chocolate and dulce de leche$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- S'mores Bitz$8.92OUT OF STOCK
- Bacon Ranch Bitz$12.50OUT OF STOCK
Wetzel Dogs
- Original Wetzel's Dog
Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.$6.49
- Wetzel's Cheese Dog
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.$6.99
- Dog Bites
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough before baking$7.49
- Cheesy Dog Bites
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and topped with cheese before baking$7.99
- Jalapeño Cheese Dog
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.$7.09
Dips
Lemonade
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular$4.49
- Fresh Lemonade - Large
32 ounces of fresh lemonade served ice cold$4.99
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular$4.49
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large
32 ounces of fresh lemonade with a hit of strawberry served ice cold$4.99
- Fresh Mango Boba - Regular
24 ounces of Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree$5.99
- Fresh Mango Boba - Large$9.00
- Frz Lemonade
24 ounces of sweet-tart frozen lemonade$5.49
- Frz Strawberry Lemonade
24 ounces of frozen lemonade with a splash of strawberry$5.49
- Frz Mango Boba
24 ounces of frozen Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree$7.49
- Fresh Lemonade Refill$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Granita
- Blue Raspberry Granita
24 ounce frozen beverage with blueberry and raspberry flavoring$5.49
- Kiwi Strawberry Granita
24 ounce frozen beverage with kiwi and strawberry flavoring$5.49
- Guava Mangonada$7.69OUT OF STOCK
- Other Granita$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Orange Dream
24 ounces of orange cream granita, topped with a dreamy layer of sweet cream cold foam$6.99
Soda - Pepsi - Fountain
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$3.59OUT OF STOCK
- Regular Starry
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist$3.19
- Large Starry$3.69
- Regular Dr. Pepper
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper$3.19
- Large Dr. Pepper$3.69
- Regular Root Beer$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Large Root Beer$3.69OUT OF STOCK
- Bottle Powerade$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Large Water CupOUT OF STOCK
- Soda Refill$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Gatorade$2.89OUT OF STOCK
- Regular Pepsi
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi$3.19
- Large Pepsi$3.69
- Regular Diet Pepsi
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi$3.19
- Large Diet Pepsi$3.69
- Mall EMP SodaOUT OF STOCK
- Regular Mt.Dew
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew$3.19
- Large Mt. Dew$3.69