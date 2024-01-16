W.H. Ales Brewpub
Appetizers
- Wilson's Homemade Cheese Curds
Savor the crunch of our golden nuggets, deep-fried to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.$12.00
- Steak Bites
Juicy steak bites sizzled atop a crispy flatbread crust, layered with melted baby Swiss cheese, served with zip sauce and au jus.$12.00
- Ginormous Brewhaus Pretzel
A freshly baked jumbo-sized soft pretzel served with a side of beer cheese. Feeds four people.$15.00
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Tender grilled chicken generously layered on a crispy flatbread crust, topped with cherry barbecue sauce, melted cheddar cheese, and red onions.$12.00
- Pork Pot Stickers
Savory dumplings filled with a delicious blend of pork, ginger, garlic, and scallions. Pan-seared to golden perfection, they come served on a side of mixed greens and drizzled with sweet chili sauce.$11.00
- Brewmaster's Onion Ring Tower
Thick-cut onions dipped in our signature beer batter, fried to a perfect golden brown. Served with zesty dipping sauce.$10.00
- Spinach Artichoke Bacon Spread
A decadent blend of creamy spinach, tender artichoke hearts, and crispy bacon bites, served warm with a side of crispy tortilla chips and pita bread.$11.00
Wings
- 6 Pieces Traditional Bone-In-Wings
Fresh in-house wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce$8.00
- 10 Pieces Traditional Bone-In-Wings
Fresh in-house wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce$13.00
- 15 Pieces Traditional Bone-In-Wings
Fresh in-house wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce$17.00
- 6 Pieces Boneless Wings
Lightly battered wings tossed with your favorite wing sauce$9.00
- 10 Pieces Boneless Wings
Lightly battered wings tossed with your favorite wing sauce$14.00
- 15 Pieces Boneless Wings
Lightly battered wings tossed with your favorite wing sauce$18.00
Entrées
- New York Strip Steak
A juicy and tender cut of 12 oz USDA Choice beef, expertly seasoned and grilled to your liking. Accompanied by a cup of soup or salad, zip sauce, and your choice of one side.$24.00
- Herb-Roasted Chicken Pot Pie
Tender herb-roasted chicken nestled in a savory medley of vegetables, encased in a flaky golden crust. Served piping hot, with the perfect blend of hearty gravy, cup of soup or salad, and a choice of one side.$19.00
- Crispy Beer Battered Cod Loins
Fillets of center cut cod loins, coated in a light and crispy beer batter. Served with coleslaw, waffle fries, and tartar sauce.$18.00
- Pulled Pork Queso Mac & Cheese
Pulled pork and creamy macaroni smothered in a rich and gooey queso sauce, topped with cheese and crispy bacon and served in a bubbling cast iron skillet.$19.00
- Golden Lager Battered Shrimp
8 White Tail Shrimp, coated in a crispy beer batter made with our signature golden lager. Served with coleslaw, waffle fries, and house cocktail sauce.$22.00
- Alehouse Salmon
Featuring a tender 8 oz. fillet of salmon char-grilled with a side of lemon garlic aglio sauce. Paired with a medley of seasonal vegetables and served with a side of fresh fruit.$22.00
- Cherrywood BBQ Brisket
10 oz of slow-smoked brisket, seasoned with a house rub and served with a choice of one side.$21.00
Sides
- Coleslaw
A refreshing mix of crisp shredded cabbage, red onion, and carrots. Tossed in a tangy, house-made dressing with a hint of sweetness.$5.00
- Smoked Baked Beans with Bacon
Classic comfort gets a smoky upgrade. Tender navy beans simmered in a rich, smoky sauce with savory bacon crumbles.$5.00
- House Salad
Mix of fresh greens, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheese and croutons.$5.00
- Waffle Fries
Our seasoned fries are cooked to crispy perfection.$6.00
- Loaded Baked Potato
A perfectly baked russet potato, served with chopped smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green scallions.$6.00
- Mac & Cheese
Our baked macaroni and cheese is a delightful blend of elbow macaroni and a rich, cheesy sauce.$6.00
- Vegetable of the Day
Let the chef surprise you! Today’s seasonal vegetable is prepared with a touch of culinary magic. Ask your server for details.$5.00
- Beer Cheese$2.00
- Queso Cheese$2.00
- Ranch Side
- Ketchup Side
Soups & Stews
- Velvety Tomato Bisque
Indulge in a bowl of our creamy tomato bisque, crafted to perfection with ripe tomatoes and savory seasonings.$5.00
- Baked Potato Seafood Chowder
A creamy seafood chowder infused with the comforting flavors of baked potato. A hearty and satisfying option for any seafood lover. Topped with fresh green scallions.$8.00
- Daily Soup Special
Discover the flavor of the day with our Soup Du Jour, a rotating selection crafted fresh each day by our talented chefs.$5.00
- Stuck Up Stout Stew
Hearty bowl of Stew, simmered to perfection with tender chunks of beef, root vegetables, and aromatic herbs, all infused with the rich, robust flavors of our finest dark stout. Accompanied with a dinner roll.$9.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons, egg, and shaved Parmesan in an encrusted Parmesan bowl with dressing on the side.$13.00
- Steak Salad
7oz of steak, tomato, cucumber, croutons, cheese, red onion, your choice of dressing.$16.00
- Cobb Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce topped with bacon, chicken, boiled eggs, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and your choice of dressing.$15.00
Specialty Sandwiches & Burgers
- Beef & Cheddar Delight
Herb-crusted top round beef, layered with sliced cheddar, tangy horseradish, French aioli, and a cheddar cheese sauce. Served on a toasted onion roll with a side of au jus.$15.00
- Reuben
Slow-cooked corned beef brisket piled high on marble rye bread, layered with melted Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and creamy Thousand Island dressing.$13.00
- Ultimate Shrimp Po' Boy
Plump white tail jumbo beer-battered shrimp, on toasted hoagie bun with crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, shredded cheese, and a zesty southwest sauce.$16.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Queso Sandwich
Tender roasted pulled pork topped with creamy queso cheese and house coleslaw, all nestled between a soft brioche bun.$14.00
- Zesty Blackened Salmon BLT
Perfectly blackened salmon paired with peppery arugula, crispy double-smoked bacon, and juicy tomato slices, all crowned with our house-made tartar sauce, served on a ciabatta half-moon.$16.00
- Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich
Crispy beer-battered chicken breast, topped with tangy buffalo sauce, creamy blue cheese, fresh shredded lettuce, and ripe tomato, on a brioche bun.$14.00
- Ultimate Brewmaster's Ribeye Hoagie
Thinly shaved ribeye on a grilled hoagie, smothered with our signature Brewmaster’s house beer cheese. Topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers.$15.00
- The Whaler's Catch
Beer-battered cod loins, served on a toasted brioche bun with melted American and Swiss cheeses, fresh lettuce, and tomato slices. Finished with our house tartar sauce.$15.00
- Ultimage Triple Grilled Cheese with Tomato Bisque
A medley of cheddar, Swiss, American, and mozzarella cheeses, perfectly grilled between slices of sourdough bread. Accompanied by a comforting cup of tomato bisque.$12.00
- Double Smoked Bacon Portobello Burger
A mouthwatering combination of beef, ranch, bacon, grilled portobello mushroom, and melted baby Swiss cheese, served on a truffle buttered brioche bun. Enhanced with our house garlic feta spread.$16.00
- Spicy Jalapeño Popper Burger
A mouthwatering combination of beef, ranch, bacon, grilled portobello mushroom, and melted baby Swiss cheese, served on a truffle buttered brioche bun. Enhanced with our house garlic feta spread.$16.00
- Brewpub Burger
1/3 lb patty of fresh ground burger topped with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun. Can be ordered with everything (ketchup, mustard, pickle, and onion) or deluxe (lettuce, tomato, mayo).$11.00
- Avocado Black Bean Burger
Savor the combination of fresh avocados, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and red onion, crowned with a flavorful roasted garlic & onion aioli.$14.00
- The Freighter
Two 1/3 lb fresh ground burger topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, & melted Swiss Cheese on a ciabatta bun.$16.00
- Signature Chicken Wrap
Choose between grilled or crispy chicken, paired with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, shredded cheese, and your favorite wing sauce.$12.00
Wood Fired Hand Tossed Pizzas
- Build Your Own Pizza
12" pizza with your choice of toppings$12.00
- Cauliflower Crust
Thin, crispy, tasty, gluten-free 7.5" cauliflower crust topped with your favorite toppings$10.00
- Margherita
Topped with fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil.$15.00
- Meat Lovers
Topped with pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef & ham.$18.00
- Seafood Alfredo
Topped with smoked salmon, whitetail shrimp, fresh garlic, and creamy Parmesan Romano cheese sauce.$21.00
Desserts
- Decadent Lava Cake
Satisfy your sweet cravings with our warm, molten chocolate lava cake. Paired with creamy vanilla ice cream.$7.00
- Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
Experience the best of both worlds with our luscious crème brûlée cheesecake. Topped with a caramelized sugar crust and served with fresh fruit, it’s a delightful combination of creamy and fruity flavors.$7.00
- Fresh Fruit Sorbet
Savor our vibrant sorbets nestled within freshly cut fruit for a refreshing and naturally beautiful treat. Ask your server what flavors are available.$7.00
- Ice Cream Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry on top. A sweet treat to finish the meal.$7.00
Kids Menu
- Kiddo Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese on buttery grilled bread. Served with a choice of fries or veggie sticks.$7.00
- Mini Brew Burger
A juicy mini beef burger topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with crispy fries.$8.00
- Shorty Mac-n-Cheese
A kid-sized portion of creamy elbow macaroni drenched in a delicious cheese sauce.$6.00
- Tiny Tenders
2 crispy, golden-brown chicken tenders served with a side of tangy BBQ sauce or ranch, and a choice of fries or veggie sticks.$8.00
- Half Pint 6" Pizza
Perfectly sized for little appetites, each pizza comes with a crispy crust topped with savory tomato sauce and your choice of one delicious topping.$7.00
- Mini Corn Dogs
Bite-sized corn dogs made with mini sausages and a delicious cornmeal batter. Served with ketchup and mustard for dipping.$7.00