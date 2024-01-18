What A Soup 125 River Street
Appetizer
Noodle
- What A Signature$45.00
Wagyu A5 from Japan comes with rice noodle on top of a rich dark soy broth, accompanied by cilantro, scallion, crunchy pork belly, meatball, fried garlic, bean sprouts and fried wonton.
- Creamy Tom Yum Noodle soup$15.95
Creamy Tom Yum-based soup, crafted from a secret chef’s recipe, served with instant noodles and topped with ground pork, crispy pork, cilantro, scallion, fried garlic, bean sprouts and fried wonton.
- Beef boat noodle soup$17.95
Beef and Tendon come with rice noodle on top of a rich dark soy broth, accompanied by cilantro, scallion, crunchy pork belly, meatball, fried garlic, bean sprouts and fried wonton.
- Pork ball boat noodle soup$16.95
Giant pork ball comes with rice noodle on top of a rich dark soy broth, accompanied by cilantro, scallion, crunchy pork belly, meatball, fried garlic, bean sprouts and fried wonton.
- Brothless noodle$15.95
Rice noodle topped with pork, crunchy pork belly, pork meatball, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro, , bean sprouts and black soy bean sauce with soup on the side
- Chicken Clear Noodle Soup$13.95
Chicken in rice noodle clear soup with cilantro, scallion, fried garlic and bean sprout.
- Vegetarian Noodle Soup$13.95
Tofu in rice noodle clear soup with cilantro, scallion, fried garlic and bean sprout.