What The Falafel - Cayuga 840 Hanshaw Road
Dippers
Green Bowls
Small Falafel Classic Bowl
Vegan. Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, fava bean, chickpeas, sumac, sesame seeds, tahini lemon oil dressing.
Large Falafel Classic Bowl
Vegan. Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, fava bean, chickpeas, sumac, sesame seeds, tahini lemon oil dressing.
Small Falafel Caesar Bowl
Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, parsley, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.
Large Falafel Caesar Bowl
Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, parsley, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.
Small Falafel Dynamite Bowl
Homemade Falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, shredded carrots, pickled jalapenos, nachos chips, dynamite dressing
Large Falafel Dynamite Bowl
Homemade Falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, shredded carrots, pickled jalapenos, nachos chips, dynamite dressing
Pita and Burger
Fries Pita
French Fries, hummus, tomatoes, cilantro, sumac, our signature spicy sesame sauce
Classic Pita
Homemade pita, falafel tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, tahini sauce.
Dynamite Pita
Homemade pita, falafel, iceberg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, jalapeños, nachos, dynamite sauce.
Greeky Pita
Homemade pita, falafel tomatoes, cucumber, mint, onions, tzatziki sauce.
Eggplant Pita
Home made pita bread, Eggplant, tomatoes, radish, turnip pickles, parsley, mint, tahini, and our signature sesame sauce
Spicy Sesame Pita
Homemade pita, falafel, tomatoes, coriander, bell pepper relish, iceberg, sesame, spicy sesame sauce.
Falafel Burger
Potato bun, falafel patty, Cheddar cheese, iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber pickles, Thousand Island sauce.
Sides
Pita & Burger Combos
Classic Pita Combo
Homemade pita, falafel tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, tahini sauce. Served with fries and a drink.
Greeky Pita Combo
Homemade pita, falafel tomatoes, cucumber, mint, onions, tzatziki sauce. Served with fries and a drink.
Falafel Burger Combi
Potato bun, falafel patty, Cheddar cheese, iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber pickles, Thousand Island sauce. Served with fries and a drink.
Dynamite Pita Combo
Homemade pita, falafel, iceberg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, jalapeños, nachos, dynamite sauce. Served with fries and a drink.
Spicy Sesame Pita Combo
Homemade pita, falafel, tomatoes, coriander, bell pepper relish, iceberg, sesame, spicy sesame sauce. Served with fries and a drink.
Eggplant Pita Combo
Home made pita bread, Eggplant, tomatoes, radish, turnip pickles, parsley, mint, tahini, and our signature sesame sauce