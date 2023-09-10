Food

Starters

Hummus + Pita

$8.00
Hummus Beetroot + Pita

$8.00
Baba Ghannouj + Pita

$8.00
French Fries

$5.00

Dippers

Tahini sauce, and spicy sesame sauce, pita bread.
Homemade Falafel

$10.00+

Green Bowls

Small Falafel Classic Bowl

$12.00

Vegan. Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, fava bean, chickpeas, sumac, sesame seeds, tahini lemon oil dressing.

Large Falafel Classic Bowl

$14.00

Vegan. Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, fava bean, chickpeas, sumac, sesame seeds, tahini lemon oil dressing.

Small Falafel Caesar Bowl

$12.00

Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, parsley, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

Large Falafel Caesar Bowl

$14.00

Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, parsley, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

Small Falafel Dynamite Bowl

$12.00

Homemade Falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, shredded carrots, pickled jalapenos, nachos chips, dynamite dressing

Large Falafel Dynamite Bowl

$14.00

Homemade Falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, shredded carrots, pickled jalapenos, nachos chips, dynamite dressing

Pita and Burger

Fries Pita

$11.00

French Fries, hummus, tomatoes, cilantro, sumac, our signature spicy sesame sauce

Classic Pita

$11.00

Homemade pita, falafel tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, tahini sauce.

Dynamite Pita

$11.00

Homemade pita, falafel, iceberg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, jalapeños, nachos, dynamite sauce.

Greeky Pita

$11.00

Homemade pita, falafel tomatoes, cucumber, mint, onions, tzatziki sauce.

Eggplant Pita

$12.00

Home made pita bread, Eggplant, tomatoes, radish, turnip pickles, parsley, mint, tahini, and our signature sesame sauce

Spicy Sesame Pita

$11.00

Homemade pita, falafel, tomatoes, coriander, bell pepper relish, iceberg, sesame, spicy sesame sauce.

Falafel Burger

$12.00

Potato bun, falafel patty, Cheddar cheese, iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber pickles, Thousand Island sauce.

Sides

Tahini Sauce

$1.00
Tahini Lemon oil

$1.00
Caesar

$1.00
Dynamite

$1.00
Tzatziki

$2.00
Spicy Sesame

$2.00
Pita Bread

$2.00
Turnip Pickles

$2.00
Jalapeño Pickles

$1.50

Pita & Burger Combos

Classic Pita Combo

$17.00

Homemade pita, falafel tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, tahini sauce. Served with fries and a drink.

Greeky Pita Combo

$17.00

Homemade pita, falafel tomatoes, cucumber, mint, onions, tzatziki sauce. Served with fries and a drink.

Falafel Burger Combi

$17.00

Potato bun, falafel patty, Cheddar cheese, iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber pickles, Thousand Island sauce. Served with fries and a drink.

Dynamite Pita Combo

$17.00

Homemade pita, falafel, iceberg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, jalapeños, nachos, dynamite sauce. Served with fries and a drink.

Spicy Sesame Pita Combo

$17.00

Homemade pita, falafel, tomatoes, coriander, bell pepper relish, iceberg, sesame, spicy sesame sauce. Served with fries and a drink.

Eggplant Pita Combo

$17.00

Home made pita bread, Eggplant, tomatoes, radish, turnip pickles, parsley, mint, tahini, and our signature sesame sauce

Green Bowl Combos

Falafel Bowl (small)

$21.00

Falafel Dynamite Bowl (small)

$21.00

Falafel Caesar Salad Combo (small)

$21.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00

Water

$2.00