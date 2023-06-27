What A Day Cafe 5420 Klee Mill Road South
Brewed Coffee
Hot Coffee
We use the best modern equipment to extract the perfect flavor out of Maryland's best coffee beans.
Espresso Drinks
Hot
Small Latte
$4.25
Small Cappuccino
$4.25
Small Macchiato
$4.39
Small Americano
$2.69
Small Chai Tea Latte
$4.25
Medium Latte
$4.75
Medium Cappuccino
$4.75
Medium Macchiato
$4.89
Medium Americano
$3.19
Medium Chai Tea Latte
$4.75
Large Latte
$5.25
Large Cappuccino
$5.25
Large Macchiato
$5.39
Large Americano
$3.69
Large Chai Tea Latte
$5.25
Espresso Shot
$2.59
Decaf Espresso Shot
$2.59
Iced
Small Iced Latte
$4.69
Small Iced Macchiato
$4.84
Small Iced Americano
$3.99
Small Iced Chai Tea Latte
$4.69
.
Medium Iced Latte
$5.19
Medium Iced Macchiato
$5.34
Medium Iced Americano
$4.49
Medium Iced Chai Tea Latte
$5.19
.
Large Iced Latte
$5.69
Large Iced Macchiato
$5.84
Large Iced Americano
$4.99
Large Iced Chai Tea Latte
$5.69
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew/Nitro
Frappes/Frozen Coffee
Small Chocolate Frappe
$5.54
Medium Chocolate Frappe
$6.19
Large Chocolate Frappe
$6.89
.
Out of stock
.
Out of stock
Small Vanilla Frappe
$5.54
Medium Vanilla Frappe
$6.19
Large Vanilla Frappe
$6.89
.
Out of stock
.
Out of stock
Small Swirl Frappe
$5.54
Medium Swirl Frappe
$6.19
Large Swirl Frappe
$6.89
.
Out of stock
.
Out of stock
Small Frozen Coffee
$5.19
Medium Frozen Coffee
$5.79
Large Frozen Coffee
$6.39
Smoothies
Small Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$5.99
Medium Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$6.99
Large Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$7.99
.
Out of stock
.
Out of stock
Small Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie
$5.99
Medium Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie
$6.99
Large Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie
$7.99
.
Out of stock
.
Out of stock
Small Tropical Sunshine Smoothie
$5.99Out of stock
Medium Tropical Sunshine Smoothie
$6.99Out of stock
Large Tropical Sunshine Smoothie
$7.99Out of stock
.
Out of stock
.
Out of stock
Small Sweet Greens Smoothie
$5.99
Medium Sweet Greens Smoothie
$6.99
Large Sweet Greens Smoothie
$7.99
.
Out of stock
.
Out of stock
Small Mixed Berries Smoothie
$5.99
Medium Mixed Berries Smoothie
$6.99
Large Mixed Berries Smoothie
$7.99
Refreshers
Small Wild Berry Hibiscus Refresher
$3.29Out of stock
Medium Wild Berry Hibiscus Refresher
$3.99Out of stock
Large Wild Berry Hibiscus Refresher
$4.69Out of stock
.
Out of stock
.
Out of stock
Small Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher
$3.29
Medium Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher
$3.99
Large Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher
$4.69
.
Out of stock
.
Out of stock
Small Peach Mango Refresher
$3.29
Medium Peach Mango Refresher
$3.99
Large Peach Mango Refresher
$4.69
Small Refill
$0.75
.
Out of stock
Small Dragonfruit Lychee
$3.29
Medium Dragonfruit Lychee
$3.99
Large Dragonfruit Lychee
$4.69
Tea
Hot Tea
Small English Breakfast
$2.34
Small Jasmine Green Tea
$2.34
Small Jade Cloud Green Tea
$2.34
Small Blueberry Hibiscus
$2.34
Small Earl Grey
$2.34
Medium English Breakfast
$2.49
Medium Jasmine Green Tea
$2.49
Medium Jade Cloud Green Tea
$2.49
Medium Blueberry Hibiscus
$2.49
Medium Earl Grey
$2.49
Large English Breakfast
$3.34
Large Jasmine Green Tea
$3.34
Large Jade Cloud Green Tea
$3.34
Large Blueberry Hibiscus
$3.34
Large Earl Grey
$3.34
Small Chamomile Medley
$2.34
Medium Chamomile Medley
$2.49
Large Chamomile Medley
$3.34
Bagels
Bagel w/ CC
Bulk Bagels
8oz Cream Cheese
Salads & Bowls
Breakfast Bowl
Quinoa Bowl
Bakery Items
All Baked Goods
Strawberry Sour Dough Scone
$5.00
Colossal Snicker Doodle Cookie
$3.50
Lemon Blueberry Mega Muffin
$5.00
Cinnamon Streusel Muffin
$5.00
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin
$5.00
Choc Chip Pound Cake Slice
$5.00
Iced Lemon Pound Cake Slice
$5.00
Biscuit
$2.49
English Muffin
$1.49
Croissant
$2.99
Corn Muffin
$5.00
Danish
$4.50Out of stock
Sticky Buns
$5.00Out of stock
Quiche
$13.00Out of stock
Grab n Go
All Grab n Go
BBQ Uglies
$1.99
Sea Salt Uglies
$1.99
Salt & Vinegar Uglies
$1.99
Jalapeno Uglies
$1.99
Buffalo Ranch Uglies
$1.99
Sweet Potato Uglies
$1.99
Parfait
$4.99
HumanKind Water
$2.99
Pellegrino
$1.99
Coke Can
$1.19
Sprite Can
$1.19
Sunkist
$1.19
Vitamin Water
$2.49
Vita Coco
$2.29
Orange Juice
$2.49Out of stock
Banana
$0.99
Apple
$0.99
Milk
$2.99
Prime
$2.99
Core Water
$2.99
What A Day Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 398-8967
5420 Klee Mill Road South, Suite 5, Sykesville, MD 21784
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 6AM