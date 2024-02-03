Wheatgrains Deli 1912 Liberty Road
FOOD MENU
Burgers
- CHEESEBURGER$10.99
Ketchup, Mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, American cheese, burger patty.
- BBQ BACON BURGER$11.99
bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, american cheese, burger patty
- THE HUNGRY BURGER$14.99
ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, american cheese, and two burger patties.
Cold Cuts
- Italian$9.49+
- Club Cut$9.49+
Mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions American cheese, bacon, turkey, ham
- Roast Beef$9.49+
- Ham & Turkey Club$9.49+
- Tuna Fish$9.49+
- Chicken Salad$9.49+
Mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, chicken salad
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.49+
Buffalo Sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, chicken salad
- American Trio$9.49+
Mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, American Cheese, roast beef, turkey, ham
- Turkey Pesto$9.49+
- Create your own veggie$9.49+
Dry Wings
Hotties
- Meatball$9.99+
- Stromboli$9.99+
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, mozzarella, Italian pack.
- Bbq Roast Beef$9.99+
- Bbq Chicken$9.99+
- Pesto Chicken$9.99+
- Southwest Grilled Chicken$9.99+
- Buffalo Chicken$9.99+
- Classy Reuben$10.99
Sour Dough, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, Corned Beef Or Turkey
- Philly cheesesteak$9.99+
Meaty steak, provolone, green peppers, and onions cooked on the grill on a freshly baked French baguette.
Kids Menu
Sauced Wings
Soups & Salads
Fries and chips
DRINKS
Soft Drinks
- Fountain Drink$2.89+
Choice Of Flavor
- Kiddie Fountain Drink$1.99
Choice Of Flavor
- Bottled Water$1.89
Aquafina 16.9 Oz
- Regular Coffee$1.89+Out of stock
- Decaf Coffee$1.89+Out of stock
- Iced Coffee$5.49+Out of stock
- Flavored Soda Water$3.89+Out of stock
From lush green fields to real fruit, SHOTT continues to produce right where it started in New Zealand. With the same philosophy- shots of real fruit, from real ingredients as Mother Nature intended combined with San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks Natural, Iconic, 100% natural.