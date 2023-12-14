When Pigs Fly BBQ (Monroe) 118 N Wayne St
Starters
- Brunswick Stew$7.00
A 12 oz cup of our homemade Brunswick stew
- Brisket Loaded Fries$15.00
A plate of our hand-cut fries loaded with melted, shredded cheese, bacon, and brisket. Served with ranch or blue cheese, and sour cream
- Brisket Loaded Tots$15.00
A plate of tots loaded with melted, shredded cheese, bacon, and brisket. Served with ranch or blue cheese, and sour cream
- Burnt Ends$15.00
- Fried Okra - App$10.00
- Fried Pickles$10.00
- Loaded Fries - App$10.00
A plate of our hand-cut fries loaded with melted, shredded cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch or blue cheese and sour cream
- Loaded Tots - App$10.00
A plate of tots loaded with melted, shredded cheese and bacon. Served with ranch or blue cheese and sour cream
- Onion Tanglers - App$10.00
- Pork Skins$7.00
- Pulled Chicken Loaded Fries$13.00
A plate of our hand-cut fries loaded with melted, shredded cheese, bacon, and pulled chicken. Served with ranch or blue cheese and sour cream
- Pulled Chicken Loaded Tots$13.00
A plate of tots loaded with melted shredded, cheese, bacon, and pulled chicken. Served with ranch or blue and sour cream
- Pulled Pork Loaded Fries$13.00
A plate of our hand cut fries loaded with melted, shredded cheese, bacon, and pulled pork. Served with ranch or blue cheese and sour cream
- Pulled Pork Loaded Tots$13.00
A plate of tots loaded with melted, shredded cheese, bacon, and pulled pork. Served with ranch or blue cheese and sour cream
- Wings$13.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our house or lemon pepper seasoning and served with your choice of hot or mild sauce (on the side) and ranch or blue cheese
Salads
Plates
- Brisket Plate$19.00
Brisket served with your choice of 2 sides (only one salad, please) and bread
- Full Rack Ribs Plate$30.00
Full rack of ribs served with your choice of 2 sides (only one salad, please) and bread
- Half Rack Ribs Plate$20.00
Half rack of ribs served with your choice of 2 sides (only one salad, please) and bread
- Pulled Chicken Plate$13.00
Pulled chicken served with your choice of 2 sides (only one salad, please) and bread
- Pulled Pork Plate$13.00
Pulled pork served with your choice of 2 sides (only one salad, please) and bread
- 2 Meat Sampler$21.00
Your choice of 2 meats served with 2 sides (only one salad, please) and bread
- 3 Meat Sampler$28.00
Your choice of 3 meats served with 2 sides (only one salad, please) & bread
- 4 Meat Sampler$35.00
Your choice of 4 meats served with 2 sides (only one salad, please) and bread
- Sausage Plate$13.00
Sausage served with your choice of 2 sides (only one salad, please) and bread
- Turkey Plate$19.00
Sandwiches
Baskets
Smoked Meats
Family Meal
- Chicken Family Meal$50.00
2 lbs of pulled chicken and 2 quart sized sides to share. Comes with your choice of white bread, toast, or bun
- Pork Family Meal$50.00
2 lbs of pulled pork and 2 quart sized sides to share. Comes with your choice of white bread, toast or bun
- Pork and Chicken Family Meal$52.00
1 lb pork, 1 lb chicken, 2 sides to share and your choice of bread
Sides
- Baked Beans$4.00
- Brunswick Stew Side$4.00
- Cheese Fries - Side$5.50
- Cheese Tots - side$6.50
- Chips$2.00
- Coleslaw$4.00
- Green Beans$4.00
- Fried Okra$4.00
- Fries$4.00
- Loaded Fries - Side$6.50
- Loaded Tots - Side$7.50
- Mac & Cheese$4.00
- Onion Tangler - Side$5.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Tots$5.00
- Baked Beans - Quart$12.00
- Brunswick Stew - Quart$12.00
- Coleslaw - Quart$12.00
- Green Beans - Quart$12.00
- Mac & Cheese - Quart$12.00
- Potato Salad - Quart$12.00
Kids' Menu
- Kid's I Don't Know - Chicken Sliders$7.00
With fruit snack
- Kids' I Don't Care - Grilled Cheese$6.00
With fruit snack
- Kids' I Want to Go Home - Burger$7.00
With fruit snack
- Kids Ummm... - Hotdog$6.00
With fruit snack
- Kids' I Don't Want That - Mac & Cheese$6.00
With fruit snack
- Kid's I Don't Know - Pork Sliders$7.00
With fruit snack
- Kids' I'm Not Hungry - Tenders$8.00
With fruit snack
- Kid's Leave Me Alone - Ribs$9.00
With fruit snack