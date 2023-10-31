When Pigs Fly BBQ Gas Station
FOOD
Plates
· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice · 2 sides · hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
· 2 meats (1lb total) of your choice · 2 sides · hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
· 3 meats (1½lb total) of your choice · 2 sides · hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
· slab of pork or beef ribs · 2 sides · hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice) · 2 sides
Family Pac Online
Munchies
Juicy, tender pork rib tips. (Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
Smoked, candied bacon ... need we say more? (Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
Housemade fried potato chips smothered in spicy Nacho cheese, topped with pulled pork and all the fixin's. (Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
Spicy outlaw chili made with chunks of tender smoked brisket, served with a housemade corn muffin. (Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
Hand-dipped, housemade onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce. We bet you can't eat just one! (Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
3 street tacos with pulled pork + crunchy coleslaw. (Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
Burgers & Dogs
½ lb smoked premium Brandt Beef cheeseburger, brioche bun, with all the fixin’s. Served with hand-cut dipstick fries.
½ lb smoked premium Brandt Beef burger, brioche bun, pulled pork, sweet pickles, housemade onion rings, bbq sauce. Served with hand-cut dipstick fries.
½ lb smoked premium Brandt Beef burger, brioche bun, smoked brisket, housemade blue cheese dressing. Served with hand-cut dipstick fries.
¼ lb smoked premium Brandt Beef cheeseburger with all the fixin’s. Served with hand-cut dipstick fries.
Premium Brandt Beef hot dog, spicy mayo, dijon mustard, sweet pickle relish. Served with hand-cut dipstick fries.
Premium Brandt Beef hot dog, spicy outlaw brisket chili, sour cream, green onions. Served with hand-cut dipstick fries.
Large order of seasoned, hand-cut fries.
A La Carte
Kids Menu
· BBQ Sandwich with meat of your choice · applesauce or side dish · juicebox (kids 10 and under, please)
· Smoked macaroni & cheese · applesauce or side dish · juicebox (kids 10 and under, please)