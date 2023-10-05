WHISKEY LUNCH

WHISKEY - APPETIZERS

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP

$15.95

served with a baked balsamic tomato, pesto and Parmesan cheese.

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$14.95

fried golden and crispy, with spicy horseradish cocktail sauce and habanero aioli.

FRIES BASKET

FRIES BASKET

$5.95
HOT BUBBLING SPINACH DIP

HOT BUBBLING SPINACH DIP

$12.95

Spinach dip served with our homemade bread and chips

SWEET FRIES BASKET

SWEET FRIES BASKET

$7.95
THICK CUT ONION RINGS BASKET

THICK CUT ONION RINGS BASKET

$11.95

seasoned, beer battered topped with Parmesan cheese

WHISKEY WINGS

WHISKEY WINGS

$13.95

Our juicy chicken wings tossed in your choice of our homemade Thai Peanut, BBQ or Buffalo sauces.

WILD WHISKEY FRIES

WILD WHISKEY FRIES

$9.95

WHISKEY - BURGERS AND MORE

CHEESE STEAK BURGER

CHEESE STEAK BURGER

$14.95

1/3lb fresh ground patty on our homemade bun. 1000 island dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$15.95

1/3lb fresh ground patty. Served on our fresh made sesame seed bun. BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion.

1/2 RACK OF RIBS

$23.95

FULL RACK OF RIBS

$33.95

WHISKEY - HEALTHY BOWLS

BURRITO BOWL

$10.95

Jasmine rice, chicken breast, black beans, corn, cilantro, lime, Pico de Gallo and house made Avo-cilantro Greek yogurt sauce (*vegan option sub with salsa)

CHICKEN PINEAPPLE CURRY

$10.95

Jasmine rice, fresh pineapple, curry sauce, bell pepper, peanuts, cilantro, broccoli and carrots.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$10.95

Jasmine rice, teriyaki chicken, carrots, broccoli, sesame seeds, edamame, green onion. Served with side of teriyaki sauce.

WHISKEY - PASTA

ALFREDO

$17.00

WHISKEY - SALADS

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$14.95

Charbroiled skinless chicken breast, mixed greens, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crisp won-tons, rice noodles, green onions, sesame seeds and our homemade sweet Asian dressing.

BALSAMIC SALAD

BALSAMIC SALAD

$8.95

Fresh mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles. Our home made candied walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

CHICKEN TOSTADA SALAD

CHICKEN TOSTADA SALAD

$14.95

Charbroiled skinless chicken breast, mixed greens, black beans, cheese, salsa, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, corn chips and creamy cilantro dressing.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$14.95

Fresh mixed greens, diced turkey breast, bacon, sliced egg and blue cheese crumbles.

GARDEN SALAD

$5.95
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes and croutons.

SIERRA RANCH SALAD

SIERRA RANCH SALAD

$8.95

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, onions, sun flower seeds, croutons. Topped with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.

SUNSHINE SALAD

SUNSHINE SALAD

$8.95

Fresh mixed greens, trail mix, mandarin oranges & our homemade honey mustard poppy-seed dressing.

WHISKEY WEDGE

WHISKEY WEDGE

$12.95

Iceberg wedge with port glaze, blue cheese crumbles. Homemade candied walnuts & blue cheese dressing.

LG SIERRA SALAD

$13.95

WHISKEY - SANDWICHES

1/2 BLAT

$10.95

1/2 ROASTED TURKEY

$10.95

1/2 TUNA MELT

$10.95

1/2 TUNA SALAD

$10.95
B.L.A.T

B.L.A.T

$13.95

Apple wood smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce, avocado creamy mayo on toasted Schat’s sourdough bread.

BEEF DELUXE

$15.95

Thick sliced tri-tip, grilled onions, jack cheese and BBQ sauce on a fresh Schat’s sub roll.

BURNT ENDS

$12.95

Thick cut tender pieces of beef tri tip or prime rib in a sweet BBQ sauce on a toasted Schat’s sesame bun.

CAESAR WRAP

$12.95

Choice of chicken or beef. Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese wrapped and grilled to perfection.

CHICKEN DELUXE

CHICKEN DELUXE

$14.95

Grilled juicy chicken breast topped with avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese and mayo on our homemade focaccia bread.

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.95

GRILLED PORTABELLA SANDWICH

$14.95

Portabella mushroom with jack cheese, tomato, red onion, dressed baby greens, and habanero mayo on our homemade focaccia bread.

ROASTED TURKEY

$13.95

Avocado, smoked gouda cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato and mayo on fresh Schat’s Sour Dough bread.

SIERRA TRI TIP

$15.95

TUNA MELT

$14.95

Albacore tuna salad, tomato, avocado, jack cheese on grilled Schat’s sourdough bread.

TUNA SALAD

$12.95

Albacore tuna, celery, onion, pickle relish, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on fresh Schat’s sourdough bread.

WHISKEY CLUB

WHISKEY CLUB

$15.95

This sliced turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted Schat’s sourdough.

WHISKEY - SEAFOOD

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$16.95

Flaky white fish, beer battered, and served on a warm corn tortilla, apple coleslaw and Habanero aioli.

FISH N CHIPS

$17.95

Flaky white fish, beer battered, served with French fries and our creamy tartar sauce.

WHISKEY - DESSERT

APPLE STRUDEL

$8.95Out of stock

BIG CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.95

Our very rich multi-layer dark chocolate cake.

BROWNIE MONSTER

$10.95

Fresh home made gooey hot brownie. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream, hot fudge, whip cream almonds and a cherry.

CREME BRULEE

CREME BRULEE

$10.95

DEEP DISH MIXED BERRY PIE

$10.95Out of stock

HOT FUDGE SUNDAE

$8.95

Vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, almonds and a cherry.

ICE CREAM CHOCOLATE

$2.95

ICE CREAM VANILLA

$2.95
LEMON MERINGUE PIE

LEMON MERINGUE PIE

$6.95

MIXED BERRY STRUDEL

$8.95Out of stock

SWEET POTATO MAPLE CHEESECAKE

$9.95

ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.95

LEMON MERINGUE CHEESECAKE

$9.95Out of stock

CINNAMONSTER

$10.95Out of stock

CINNAMON ROLL

$7.95Out of stock

WHISKEY - SOUPS

SOUP CUP

$3.95

SOUP BOWL

$6.95

DRINKS

BEVERAGE NA

APPLE JUICE

$3.95

ARNOLD PARLMER

$3.75

COFFEE

$3.75

COFFEE THAI (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.95

COKE

$3.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.95

DIET COKE

$3.75

GINGER ALE

$3.75

GINGER BEER

$4.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.75

HOT TEA

$2.75

LEMONADE

$3.75

MILK

$3.95Out of stock

N/A MARGARITA

$5.00

N/A PINA COLADA

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

RED BULL

$3.95

ROOT BEER

$3.75

ROY ROGERS

$3.75

SAN PELLEGRINO 750ML

$7.95

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$3.75

SODA WATER

$2.75

SPRITE

$3.75

TEA ICED

$2.75

TEA ICED RASPBERRY

$3.75

TEA THAI (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.95

WATER

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.75

LIME SLUSHIE

$5.95

ORANGE SLUSHIE

$5.95

STRAWBERRY SLUSHIE

$5.95

BEER/CIDER

SIMPLY SPIKED LEMONADE

$4.00

MILLER HIGHLIFE

$4.00

BUCKET MODELO

$30.00

COORS

$4.50

COORS EDGE NA

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

CORONA

$6.00

FIRESTONE 805

$5.00Out of stock

GUINESS

$7.50

HEINEKEN

$6.00

HEINEKEN ZERO

$4.50Out of stock

MILLER LITE

$4.50

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

PALOMA

$6.50Out of stock

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE

$6.00

APPLE CIDER DRY

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00+

COORS LIGHT

$3.75+

DOUBLE NUT BROWN

$7.00+

EPIC IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

FIRESTONE 805

$6.00+

GOLDEN TROUT

$7.00+

HAZY IPA SIERRA NEVADA

$7.00+

LAGUNITAS IPA

$7.00+

MODELO

$6.00+

VENUSION BLONDE

$7.00+

TOPO CHICO STRAW/GUAVA

$6.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

AMERICAN MULE

$11.00

BLUEBERRY MULE

$11.00

TENNESSEE MULE

$11.00

IRISH MULE

$11.00

MEXICAN MULE

$11.00

ISLAY MULE

$11.00

SMOKEY MEZCAL MARG

$14.00

JALAPENO CUCUMBER MARG

$12.00

HOUSE MARG

$10.00

HERRA THE DOG MARG

$12.00

TROPICAL MARG

$11.00

HOUSE CADDY MARG

$14.00

DIRTY HIPPIE MARTINI

$14.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$12.00

APPLETINI MARTINI

$12.00

CLASSIC MARTINI

$14.00

SAPPHIRE MARTINI

$14.00

BULLEIT MANHATTAN MARTINI

$14.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$9.00

MAI TAI

$9.00

TEMPLETON OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

THE CREEK COCKTAIL

$11.00

ROOTBEER RUM CREAM

$10.00

MOJITO

$9.00

STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI

$9.00

COCKTAILS

AMF

$10.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$9.00

BLACK AND TAN

$9.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

CHRISTMAS IN YOUR MOUTH

$10.00

CRANMANGO LEMONADE

$9.00

CUCUMBER LIMEADE

$9.00

ELECTRIC LEMONADE

$10.00

GREYHOUND

$9.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$14.00

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

JAGER BOMB

$10.00

LATE NIGHT PEACH DRINK

$10.00

LEG SPREADER

$12.00

LIQUID VALIUM

$10.00

LONG BEACH ICED TEA

$9.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$9.00

MANHATTAN

$9.00

MIMOSA

$6.00

MOJITO

$9.00

MUDSLIDE

$9.00

NEGRONI

$8.00

NUTS N BERRIES

$9.00

OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE MARTINI

$12.00

ROYAL FLUSH

$11.00

RUSTY NAIL

$9.00

TAMARINDO PALOMA

$10.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.00

TOM COLLINS

$8.00

VODKA STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$9.00

WC FIREBALL COCKTAIL

$9.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$8.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$10.00

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$8.00

MANGO JALAPENO MARGARITA

$8.00

MARGARITA

$8.00

MOJITO MARGARITA

$8.00

SMOKEY MEZCAL MARGARITA

$13.00

CRANBERRY MARGARITA

$10.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$9.00

APPLETINI

$10.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$12.00

CLASSIC MARTINI

$10.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$10.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$12.00

MANHATTAN

$10.00

PINEAPPLE UPS9DE DOWN CAKE MARTINI

$10.00

RAZZBERRY LEMON DROP

$10.00

SIDECAR

$10.00

PERFECT MARTINI

$10.00

DARK & STORY

$8.00

GIN GIN MULE

$8.00

HOLIDAY MULE

$11.00Out of stock

IRISH MULE

$8.00

KENTUCKY MULE

$8.00

MEXICAN MULE

$8.00

MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$6.50

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$6.50

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$6.50

DAIQUIRI

$5.50

DIRTY SHIRLY

$6.50

MAI TAI

$9.00

MIDORI SOUR

$6.50

PINA COLADA

$7.50

ROOTBEER RUM CREAM

$10.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$6.50

TOKYO TEA

$8.50

THAI TEA ADULT

$6.50

GREEN TEA SHOT

$9.00

KAMIKAZE

$8.50

JELLO SHOT

$6.00

LEMONDROP SHOT

$9.00

MANGONEADA SHOT

$9.00

MEXICAN CANDY SHOT

$9.00

RASPBERRY KAMIKAZE

$10.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$10.50

VEGAS BOMB

$10.50

GUMMY BEAR SHOT

$10.00

CUCTUS COOLER SHOT

$9.00

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

HOT TODDY

$8.00

WINE BOTTLES

EMMOLO MERLOT

$56.00

FLORA SPRINGS MERLOT

$74.00

HOUSE MERLOT

$28.00

LA STORIA MERLOT

$68.00

NICKEL & NICKEL MERLOT

$148.00

DRY CREEK CABERNET

$58.00Out of stock

EASTER SIERRA CELLARS CABERNET

$32.00

J. LOHR HILLTOP CABERNET

$62.00

J. LOHR SEVEN OAKS CABERNET

$39.00

HEITZ CABERNET

$165.00

JORDAN CABERNET

$108.00

JUSTIN CABERNET

$56.00

TREFETHEN CABERNET

$114.00

NICKEL & NICKEL CABERNET

$185.00

SILVERADO CABERNET

$180.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$24.00

BORN OF FIRE CAB

$48.00

AU BON CLIMAT PINOT NOIR

$58.00

ENROUTE PINOT NOIR

$96.00

FESS PARKER PINOT NOIR

$75.00

GEVREY CHAMBERTAIN LOIUS JADOT PINOT NOIR

$145.00

FOSSIL POINT PINOT NOIR

$27.00

JLOR FLACONS PERCH PN

$48.00

LEESE FITCH PINOT NOIR

$32.00

MCINTYRE PINOT NOIR

$72.00

PAUL OBRIEN PINOT NOIR BTL

$68.00

SEA SMOKE TEN PINOT NOIR

$125.00

TALBOTT PINOT NOIR

$52.00

EPIPHANY SYRAH

$57.00Out of stock

EBERLE SYRAH

$46.00

BELASCO DE BAQUEDANA MALBEC

$49.00

WRITERS BLOCK MALBEC

$38.00Out of stock

ERICK SCHAT'S MALBEC

$15.00Out of stock

ALAMOS MALBEC

$39.00

PLUNGERHEAD ZINFANDEL

$36.00

PEACHY CANYON WESTSIDE ZINFANDEL

$52.00

DRY CREEK ZINFANDEL

$60.00

PEACHY CANYON INCREDIBLE RED ZINFANDEL

$39.00

FABLEIST ZINFANDEL

$39.00

OZV RED BLEND

$36.00

PEACHY CANYON CIRQUE DU VIN

$48.00

IL MOLINO DI GRACE CHIANTI

$48.00

NEYERS MOURVEDRE

$84.00

FLORA SPRINGS TRILOGY BOURDEAUX

$90.00

MOUTAIN CUVEE BOURDEAUX

$60.00

DOMAINE CRISTIA RHONE BLEND

$40.00

TERRABIANCA CAMPACCIO TUSCAN BOTTLE

$85.00Out of stock

HOUSE CHARD

$28.00

EASTERN SIERRA CELLARS CHARDONAY

$28.00

FAR NIENTE CHARDONAY

$160.00

FESS PARKER CHARDONAY

$44.00

SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONAY

$52.00

STORYPOINT CHARDONAY

$32.00

TREFETHEN CHARDONAY

$78.00

LAGARIA PINOT GRIGIO

$32.00

JERMANN PINOT GRIGIO

$52.00

J VINEYARDS PINOT GRIS

$38.00

DRY CREEK SAUVIGNON BLANC

$44.00

ST SUPERY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$54.00

WHITEHAVEN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$44.00

PEDRONCELLI ROSE

$48.00

SONOMA CUTRER ROSE

$60.00

CHATEAU ST MICHELE REISLING BTL

$26.00

FESS PARKER REISLING BTL

$28.00

SCHATS REISLING

$15.00

BAREFOOT WHITE ZINFANDEL

$26.00

JEAN PHILLIPPE BRUT SPARLING

$40.00

WYCLIFF BRUT SPARKLING

$21.00

JACQUART BRUT CHAMPAGNE 750ml

$70.00

JACQUART BRUT CHAMPAGNE 375ml

$40.00

PEACHY CANYON CONCRETE BLANC

$44.00

CORKAGE FEE

$15.00

WINE GLASS

RUSSIAN RIVER RANCHES CHARDONNAY

$15.00

EASTERN SIERRA CELLARS CHARDONNAY

$9.00

FESS PARKER CHARDONNAY

$12.00

STORY POINT CHARDONNAY

$10.00

DRY CREEK SAUVIGNON BLANC

$13.00

PEDRONCELLI ROSE

$15.00

WYCLIFF BRUT CHAMPAGNE

$6.00

LA MARCA PROSECCO

$9.00

BAREFOOT

$8.00

CHATEAU ST MICHELE RIESLING

$8.00

FESS PARKER REISLING

$9.00

SCHATS REISLING

$5.00

LAGARIA PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

EASTERN SIERRA CELLARS CABERNET

$10.00

J. LOHR CABERNET

$13.00

JUSTIN CABERNET

$16.00

MONDAVI CABERNET

$8.00

EMOLLO MERLOT GLASS

$16.00

LEES FITCH PINOT NOIR

$10.00

TALBOTT PINOT NOIR

$15.00

OZV RED BLEND

$12.00

ERICK SCHAT'S MALBEC

$5.00Out of stock

ALAMOS MALBEC

$11.00

PEACHY CANYON ZINFINDEL

$13.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY GLASS

$8.00

HOUSE MERLOT GLASS

$8.00

HOUSE CABERNET GLASS

$8.00

GRAHAMS SIX GRAPES PORT

$12.00

TAYLOR FLADGATE

$13.00

GRAHAM'S 20 YEAR PORT

$16.00

SPECIALS

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$12.00

LOVE POTION #9

$11.00

LAVENDER LOVE DROP

$12.00

THE FIRST KISS

$9.00