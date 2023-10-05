Whiskey Creek
WHISKEY LUNCH
WHISKEY - APPETIZERS
BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP
served with a baked balsamic tomato, pesto and Parmesan cheese.
CALAMARI
fried golden and crispy, with spicy horseradish cocktail sauce and habanero aioli.
FRIES BASKET
HOT BUBBLING SPINACH DIP
Spinach dip served with our homemade bread and chips
SWEET FRIES BASKET
THICK CUT ONION RINGS BASKET
seasoned, beer battered topped with Parmesan cheese
WHISKEY WINGS
Our juicy chicken wings tossed in your choice of our homemade Thai Peanut, BBQ or Buffalo sauces.
WILD WHISKEY FRIES
WHISKEY - BURGERS AND MORE
CHEESE STEAK BURGER
1/3lb fresh ground patty on our homemade bun. 1000 island dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion
BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER
1/3lb fresh ground patty. Served on our fresh made sesame seed bun. BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion.
1/2 RACK OF RIBS
FULL RACK OF RIBS
WHISKEY - HEALTHY BOWLS
BURRITO BOWL
Jasmine rice, chicken breast, black beans, corn, cilantro, lime, Pico de Gallo and house made Avo-cilantro Greek yogurt sauce (*vegan option sub with salsa)
CHICKEN PINEAPPLE CURRY
Jasmine rice, fresh pineapple, curry sauce, bell pepper, peanuts, cilantro, broccoli and carrots.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
Jasmine rice, teriyaki chicken, carrots, broccoli, sesame seeds, edamame, green onion. Served with side of teriyaki sauce.
WHISKEY - PASTA
WHISKEY - SALADS
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
Charbroiled skinless chicken breast, mixed greens, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crisp won-tons, rice noodles, green onions, sesame seeds and our homemade sweet Asian dressing.
BALSAMIC SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles. Our home made candied walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette.
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
CHICKEN TOSTADA SALAD
Charbroiled skinless chicken breast, mixed greens, black beans, cheese, salsa, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, corn chips and creamy cilantro dressing.
COBB SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, diced turkey breast, bacon, sliced egg and blue cheese crumbles.
GARDEN SALAD
SIDE SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes and croutons.
SIERRA RANCH SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, onions, sun flower seeds, croutons. Topped with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
SUNSHINE SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, trail mix, mandarin oranges & our homemade honey mustard poppy-seed dressing.
WHISKEY WEDGE
Iceberg wedge with port glaze, blue cheese crumbles. Homemade candied walnuts & blue cheese dressing.
LG SIERRA SALAD
WHISKEY - SANDWICHES
1/2 BLAT
1/2 ROASTED TURKEY
1/2 TUNA MELT
1/2 TUNA SALAD
B.L.A.T
Apple wood smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce, avocado creamy mayo on toasted Schat’s sourdough bread.
BEEF DELUXE
Thick sliced tri-tip, grilled onions, jack cheese and BBQ sauce on a fresh Schat’s sub roll.
BURNT ENDS
Thick cut tender pieces of beef tri tip or prime rib in a sweet BBQ sauce on a toasted Schat’s sesame bun.
CAESAR WRAP
Choice of chicken or beef. Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese wrapped and grilled to perfection.
CHICKEN DELUXE
Grilled juicy chicken breast topped with avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese and mayo on our homemade focaccia bread.
GRILLED CHEESE
GRILLED PORTABELLA SANDWICH
Portabella mushroom with jack cheese, tomato, red onion, dressed baby greens, and habanero mayo on our homemade focaccia bread.
ROASTED TURKEY
Avocado, smoked gouda cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato and mayo on fresh Schat’s Sour Dough bread.
SIERRA TRI TIP
TUNA MELT
Albacore tuna salad, tomato, avocado, jack cheese on grilled Schat’s sourdough bread.
TUNA SALAD
Albacore tuna, celery, onion, pickle relish, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on fresh Schat’s sourdough bread.
WHISKEY CLUB
This sliced turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted Schat’s sourdough.
WHISKEY - SEAFOOD
WHISKEY - DESSERT
APPLE STRUDEL
BIG CHOCOLATE CAKE
Our very rich multi-layer dark chocolate cake.
BROWNIE MONSTER
Fresh home made gooey hot brownie. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream, hot fudge, whip cream almonds and a cherry.
CREME BRULEE
DEEP DISH MIXED BERRY PIE
HOT FUDGE SUNDAE
Vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, almonds and a cherry.