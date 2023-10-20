Popular Items

HALF LB BONELESS**
$11.99

1/2 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing

10 NAKED WINGS**
$16.99

10 famous bone in wings

POTATO SKINS
POTATO SKINS
$11.99

Potato skin halves topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion


SOFT DRINKS ^

DIET PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
$3.99
SWEET TEA
SWEET TEA
$3.99
UNSWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
$3.99
MT. DEW
MT. DEW
$3.99
SIERRA MIST
SIERRA MIST
$3.99
ORANGE CRUSH
ORANGE CRUSH
$3.99
LEMONADE
LEMONADE
$3.99
DR. PEPPER
DR. PEPPER
$3.99
ROOTBEER
ROOTBEER
$3.99
ALERT ENERGY
$3.99
FLAVORED TEA
FLAVORED TEA
$3.99
KIDS DRINK
$2.00
GINGER BEER
$3.99
TONIC WATER
$3.99
CLUB SODA
$2.50
NO DRINK

STARTERS ^

BACON CHEDDAR TATER KEGS
$11.99
BEER CHEESE DIP**
BEER CHEESE DIP**
$11.99

Soft pretzel sticks buttered, salted and served with a craft beer cheese dip

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP
$11.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
$11.99

Cream cheese, shredded cheddar,traditional buffalo sauce, shredded chicken, served with tortilla chips

CHIPS & DIP
CHIPS & DIP
$9.99

Tri-color tortilla chips, served with our homemade salsa and white queso

FILET TIPS APP**
FILET TIPS APP**
$13.99

Bite sized filet tenderloin steak, your choice of blackened, garlic butter or teriyaki glaze and green onions, all served with garlic toast

FRIED PICKLES
FRIED PICKLES
$9.99

Pickle chips hand breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch

HADDIE BITES
$11.99
MOZZARELLA STICKS
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$11.99

8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara

NACHOS
NACHOS
$8.99

Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, served with salsa and sour cream

NACHOS BEEF CHILI
NACHOS BEEF CHILI
$11.99

Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream

NACHOS BUFFALO CHICKEN
NACHOS BUFFALO CHICKEN
$13.99

Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and buffalo chicken, served with salsa, sour cream and blue cheese dressing

NACHOS PORK
NACHOS PORK
$12.99

Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded pork, drizzled with a kentucky bourbon bbq sauce, served with salsa and sour cream

ONION RINGS
ONION RINGS
$10.99

Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce

POTATO SKINS
POTATO SKINS
$11.99

Potato skin halves topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion

QUESADILLA CHEESE*
QUESADILLA CHEESE*
$8.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa

QUESADILLA CHICKEN
QUESADILLA CHICKEN
$11.98

Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa

QUESADILLA SHRIMP
QUESADILLA SHRIMP
$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa

QUESADILLA STEAK
QUESADILLA STEAK
$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa

SLIDERS PHILLY CHEESTEAK
SLIDERS PHILLY CHEESTEAK
$12.99

Grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers topped with provolone cheese Served on 3 brioche slider buns

SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER
SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER
$12.99

Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce Served on 3 brioche slider buns

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
$10.99

Cream cheese, Parmesan and provolone blend with chopped spinach and artichoke hearts, served with tortilla chips

STEAMED MUSSELS
STEAMED MUSSELS
$14.99

Black mussels, sauteed in a wine garlic butter cream sauce, with diced tomato, sliced green onions, served with garlic toast

SW FIESTA ROLLS**
SW FIESTA ROLLS**
$12.99

Fried spring rolls, filled with diced chicken, red peppers, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, served with southwest dressing

ENTREES ^

BUFFALO FRIED SHRIMP^
BUFFALO FRIED SHRIMP^
$16.99

Breaded fried jumbo shrimp, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with gourmet slaw, french fries and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN PLATTER^
$15.99

Grilled chicken breast over garlic mashed potatoes, topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood bacon, sliced avocado, drizzled with southwest dressing, served with broccoli

CHICKEN FAJITAS^
CHICKEN FAJITAS^
$15.99

Sliced grilled chicken with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole $1.50

FILET TIPS ENTREE^
FILET TIPS ENTREE^
$17.99

Bite sized tenderloin steak, with your choice of blackened, garlic butter or teriyaki and sliced green onions all sauteed with onions and mushrooms served over yellow rice with broccoli

FISH N CHIPS^
FISH N CHIPS^
$14.99

Hand battered and deep fried haddock, served over fries, with gourmet slaw and tartar sauce

GRILLED MAHI MAHI
$18.99
GRILLED SALMON^
GRILLED SALMON^
$18.99

Char-grilled salmon filet, topped with a southwest pineapple salsa, served with yellow rice and broccoli

SHRIMP FAJITAS^
SHRIMP FAJITAS^
$18.99

Sliced grilled chicken with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole $1.50

STEAK FAJITAS^
STEAK FAJITAS^
$17.99

Sliced grilled steak with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $1.50

2 PC BREDDED CHIX TENDERS & FF
$12.99

BONELESS ^

Our boneless are the same as our great tasting wings but without the hassle of the bone! Served with french fries and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
HALF LB BONELESS**
$11.99

1/2 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing

FULL LB BONELESS
$16.99

1 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing

BREADED BONE IN ^

Voted best wings in Tampa Bay by Tampa Bay Magazine!
5 BREADED WINGS**
5 BREADED WINGS**
$9.99

5 famous bone in wings

10 BREADED WINGS**
10 BREADED WINGS**
$16.99

10 famous bone in wings

25 BREADED WINGS**
25 BREADED WINGS**
$36.99

25 famous bone in wings

NAKED BONE IN^

Voted best wings in Tampa Bay by Tampa Bay Magazine!
5 NAKED WINGS**
$9.99

5 famous bone in wings

10 NAKED WINGS**
$16.99

10 famous bone in wings

25 NAKED WINGS**
$36.99

25 famous bone in wings

BURGERS ^

Angus steak burgers, char-grilled, served on a buttery brioche bun, fresh spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, all served with french fries
BLACK AND BLEU KENTUCKY BURGER
$14.99

Angus steak burger with blackened seasoning, loaded with blue cheese crumbles , caramelized onion and drizzled with a Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
$13.99

Plant based vegetable burger topped with guacamole and fried onion tanglers

JACK DANIELS BURGER
$14.99

Angus steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion tanglers, drizzled with a Jack Daniels mayo

MAC DADDY BURGER
$14.99

Angus steak burger topped with white cheddar mac and cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, fried onion tanglers and drizzled with sriracha ranch

PROHIBITION BURGER
PROHIBITION BURGER
$11.99

Angus steak burger char-grilled

RODEO BURGER
RODEO BURGER
$14.99

Angus steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and drizzled with our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce

BOWLS ^

A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE BOWL^
$14.99

A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast Topped with buffalo boneless fried chicken

FIESTA LIME SHRIMP BOWL
$14.99
GRILLED SHRIMP MAC N CHEESE BOWL^
$14.99

A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast

PINEAPPLE CHIC BOWL
$14.99
SHREDDED PORK MAC N CHEESE BOWL^
$13.99

A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast Topped with Kentucky bbq braised pulled pork

WHITE CHEDDAR MAC N CHEESE BOWL^
$8.99

A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast

HANDHELDS^

Grilled chicken breast. Lettuce, Tomato and onion. All served with french fries
BAJA CHICKEN WRAP^
$12.99

Blackened chicken, yellow rice, green onion, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese blend, and spring mix. All topped with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce

BAJA FISH TACOS^
$12.99

3 street tortillas with blackened, fried or grilled haddock, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, and drizzled with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce, Served with black beans and rice

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH^
$13.99

House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP^
$11.99

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce with spring mix, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH^
$13.99

Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle

CHICKEN TACOS^
$12.99

3 street tortillas with grilled chicken, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, drizzled with a sriracha ranch dressing, Served with black beans and rice

CUBAN^
CUBAN^
$11.99

Sliced ham, citrus pulled pork, salami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, with mayo and mustard on a pressed Cuban roll

DRUNKEN PHILLY CHEESE STEAK^
$12.99

Your choice of shaved steak or grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers smothered in our own beer cheese sauce, topped with onion tanglers

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH^
$13.99

Char-grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and onion All Burgers and sandwiches served with fries

NEW ENGLAND HOT DOGS^
$9.99

2 All beef angus hot dogs in 2 toasted New England rolls. Topped with your choices of beef chili, sauerkraut, shredded cheddar cheese diced red onions, sweet relish.

PORK TACOS^
$12.99

3 street tortillas with Kentucky bourbon bbq pulled pork, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion. Served with black beans and rice

PULLED PORK GRILLED CHEESE^
$11.99

Kentucky bbq pulled pork and melted Gouda cheese on thick Texas toast

TURKEY CLUB^
$11.99

Sliced turkey, pesto mayo, tomato, red onion, apple wood smoked bacon, spring mix and american cheese served on toast

SOUP & SALADS ^

BOWL SOUP^
$5.99
CUP SOUP^
$3.99
CHILI CON CARNE BOWL
$4.99

House chili topped with cheese, onions, and crackers

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD^
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD^
$15.99

breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD^
$15.99

Blackened chicken over spring mix, shredded cheese, sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo, fried tortilla strips, sliced avocado and southwest dressing

LARGE HOUSE SALAD^
$9.99
LARGE CAESAR^
$9.99
SMALL HOUSE SALAD^
$6.99
SMALL CAESAR^
$6.99

SIDES ^

ANGUS BEEF PATTY
$7.99
NO SIDE
SIDE BEANS & RICE
$3.99
SIDE BLACK BEANS
$3.99
SIDE CELERY
SIDE CELERY
$0.99

Iced cold and cut fresh daily

SIDE CHIPS
$1.99
SIDE COLESLAW
$3.99
SIDE CURLY FRIES
$3.99
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
$3.99
SIDE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
$3.99
SIDE GARLIC TOAST
$1.99
SIDE GUAC
$2.99
SIDE JALAPENOS
$0.99
SIDE JASMINE RICE
$3.99
SIDE ONION RINGS
$3.99
SIDE ONION TANGLERS
$3.99
SIDE PICKLES
$0.99
SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI
$3.99
SIDE SWEET POTATO MASH
$3.99
SIDE TATOR TOTS
$3.99
SIDE TORTILLIA (3)
$1.99
SIDE YELLOW RICE &
$3.99
SIDE RST CORN MED
$3.99

KIDS^

KIDS MAC N CHZ
$5.99
KIDS GRILLED CHZ
$5.99
KIDS NUGGETS
$5.99
KIDS CHEESE BURGER
$5.99
KIDS HOT DOG
$5.99
SIDE APPLESAUCE
$0.99

DESSERTS ^^

FRIED CHEESECAKE
$6.99

Tossed in cinnamon and sugar served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with caramel drizzle

CHURRO FRIED DONUTS
$5.99

Cinnamon sugar dusted churro donuts served with a vanilla or espresso cream dip

SIDE SAUCES & DRESSING ^

SLOPPY STYLE
$0.99
CUP BEER CHEESE
$3.99
CUP OF QUACAMOLE
$4.99
CUP OF SALSA
$1.99
CUP QUESO CHEESE
$2.99
PINT BLUE CHEESE
$6.99
PINT RANCH
$6.99
SIDE 1000 ISLAND
$0.99
SIDE ASIAN SWEET CHILI
$0.99
SIDE BAJA SAUCE
$0.99
SIDE BALSAMIC DRESSING
$0.99
SIDE BEER CHEESE
$1.99
SIDE BLACKENED DRY RUB
$0.99
SIDE BLUE CHEESE
$0.99
SIDE BUFF HOT
$0.99
SIDE BUFF MED
$0.99
SIDE BUFF MILD
$0.99
SIDE BUFF X-HOT
$0.99
SIDE CAESAR DRESSING
$0.99
SIDE CELERY
$0.99
SIDE COCKTAIL
$0.99
SIDE CRYBABY
$0.99
SIDE GARLIC HOT
$0.99
SIDE GARLIC PARM
$0.99
SIDE HONEY BBQ
$0.99
SIDE HONEY MUSTARD
$0.99
SIDE HORSEY
$0.99
SIDE HOT BBQ
$0.99
SIDE ITALIAN
$0.99
SIDE JAMAICAN DRY RUB
$0.99
SIDE JAMAICAN SAUCE
$0.99
SIDE KENTUCKY BBQ
$0.99
SIDE LEMON PEPPER
$0.99
SIDE MANGO HABANERO
$0.99
SIDE MARINARA
$1.50
SIDE MAYO
$0.99
SIDE NASHVILLE HOT
$0.99
SIDE OF JACK MAYO
$0.99
SIDE OF SALSA
$0.99
SIDE QUACAMOLE
$1.50
SIDE RANCH
$0.99
SIDE RASP JALAP BBQ
$0.99
SIDE RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE
$0.99
SIDE SALSA
$0.99
SIDE SOUR CREAM
$0.99
SIDE SOUTHWEST DRESSING
$0.99
SIDE SRIRACHA DRY RUB
$0.99
SIDE SRIRACHA RANCH
$0.99
SIDE SWEET HOT
$0.99
SIDE SWEET MEDIUM
$0.99
SIDE SWEET MILD
$0.99
SIDE TARTAR
$0.99
SIDE TERIYAKI
$0.99
SIDE WHITE QUESO CHEESE
$1.99
SIDE WSKY MAPL GINGER
$0.99