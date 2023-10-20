Whiskey Wings Roosevelt Whiskey Wings Roosevelt #103
SOFT DRINKS ^
STARTERS ^
Soft pretzel sticks buttered, salted and served with a craft beer cheese dip
Cream cheese, shredded cheddar,traditional buffalo sauce, shredded chicken, served with tortilla chips
Tri-color tortilla chips, served with our homemade salsa and white queso
Bite sized filet tenderloin steak, your choice of blackened, garlic butter or teriyaki glaze and green onions, all served with garlic toast
Pickle chips hand breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, served with salsa and sour cream
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and buffalo chicken, served with salsa, sour cream and blue cheese dressing
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded pork, drizzled with a kentucky bourbon bbq sauce, served with salsa and sour cream
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
Potato skin halves topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
Grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers topped with provolone cheese Served on 3 brioche slider buns
Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce Served on 3 brioche slider buns
Cream cheese, Parmesan and provolone blend with chopped spinach and artichoke hearts, served with tortilla chips
Black mussels, sauteed in a wine garlic butter cream sauce, with diced tomato, sliced green onions, served with garlic toast
Fried spring rolls, filled with diced chicken, red peppers, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, served with southwest dressing
ENTREES ^
Breaded fried jumbo shrimp, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with gourmet slaw, french fries and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Grilled chicken breast over garlic mashed potatoes, topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood bacon, sliced avocado, drizzled with southwest dressing, served with broccoli
Sliced grilled chicken with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole $1.50
Bite sized tenderloin steak, with your choice of blackened, garlic butter or teriyaki and sliced green onions all sauteed with onions and mushrooms served over yellow rice with broccoli
Hand battered and deep fried haddock, served over fries, with gourmet slaw and tartar sauce
Char-grilled salmon filet, topped with a southwest pineapple salsa, served with yellow rice and broccoli
Sliced grilled steak with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $1.50
BONELESS ^
1/2 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
1 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
BREADED BONE IN ^
NAKED BONE IN^
BURGERS ^
Angus steak burger with blackened seasoning, loaded with blue cheese crumbles , caramelized onion and drizzled with a Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
Plant based vegetable burger topped with guacamole and fried onion tanglers
Angus steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion tanglers, drizzled with a Jack Daniels mayo
Angus steak burger topped with white cheddar mac and cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, fried onion tanglers and drizzled with sriracha ranch
Angus steak burger char-grilled
Angus steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and drizzled with our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
BOWLS ^
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast Topped with buffalo boneless fried chicken
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast Topped with Kentucky bbq braised pulled pork
HANDHELDS^
Blackened chicken, yellow rice, green onion, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese blend, and spring mix. All topped with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce
3 street tortillas with blackened, fried or grilled haddock, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, and drizzled with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce, Served with black beans and rice
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce with spring mix, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
3 street tortillas with grilled chicken, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, drizzled with a sriracha ranch dressing, Served with black beans and rice
Sliced ham, citrus pulled pork, salami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, with mayo and mustard on a pressed Cuban roll
Your choice of shaved steak or grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers smothered in our own beer cheese sauce, topped with onion tanglers
Char-grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and onion All Burgers and sandwiches served with fries
2 All beef angus hot dogs in 2 toasted New England rolls. Topped with your choices of beef chili, sauerkraut, shredded cheddar cheese diced red onions, sweet relish.
3 street tortillas with Kentucky bourbon bbq pulled pork, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion. Served with black beans and rice
Kentucky bbq pulled pork and melted Gouda cheese on thick Texas toast
Sliced turkey, pesto mayo, tomato, red onion, apple wood smoked bacon, spring mix and american cheese served on toast
SOUP & SALADS ^
House chili topped with cheese, onions, and crackers
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
Blackened chicken over spring mix, shredded cheese, sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo, fried tortilla strips, sliced avocado and southwest dressing
SIDES ^
Iced cold and cut fresh daily