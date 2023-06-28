Whistle Pig Korean

Popular Items

Bibimbap

$14.00

Bibimbap is seasoned spinach, zucchini, mung bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, a fried over-easy egg and a side of gochujang (fermented red pepper paste) over a bed of traditional purple rice. This item is vegetarian and can be prepared gluten-free upon request.

Japchae Bap

$15.00

Sweet potato starch noodles stir-fried with veggies over rice. This item is vegan and gluten-free.

Kimchi Bibimbap

$16.00

Kimchi Bibimbap is kimchi, seasoned spinach, zucchini, mung bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, a fried over-easy egg and a side of gochujang (fermented red pepper paste) over a bed of traditional purple rice. This can be prepared gluten-free upon request.


Starters

Hot Dog Bread

$9.00Out of stock

Fluffy bread baked around a hot dog. Baked with kewpie mayo and gochujang ketchup.

Oyster Mushroom Bun

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh baked fluffy milk bread bun filled with locally grown oyster mushrooms, scallions and japchae noodles. Vegetarian. Baked daily.

Kimchi Pork Bun

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh Baked Bun filled with Pork, Kimchi and Japchae Noodles. Baked daily.

Japchae

$12.00

Sweet potato starch noodles stir-fried with veggies. This item is vegan and gluten-free.

Bibim Mandu

$12.00

Scallion dumpling shells served with seasoned veggies and gochujang (fermented red pepper paste). This item is vegan.

Veggie Mandu

$12.00

Fried handmade dumplings with Tofu and Veggie. This item is vegan.

Pork Mandu

$13.00

Fried handmade dumplings with Pork

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$14.00

Fried Chicken Wings tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Korean Fried Mushrooms

$14.00

Spore Attic Oyster Mushrooms double fried and tossed in our spicy and sweet wing sauce. Everything you love about our OG wings, but vegan!

Lion's Mane and Scallion Pancake

$14.00

Lion's mane mushrooms from Spore Attic and green onions in a crispy delicious pancake. This pancake is Vegan.

Spicy Fried Tofu

$8.00

Fried Tofu in a spicy sesame soy sauce. This item is vegan and gluten free.

Locally Grown Gourmet Mushrooms

$7.00

Grown at Spore Attic LLC in Bozeman. The mushroom varieties include Blue Oyster, King Blue Oyster, Black Pearl Oyster, Chestnut, Comb's Tooth, Lion's Mane.

Side of Rice

$2.00

A mix of white and forbidden black rice.

Side of Protein

House Pickles

House Pickles

$3.00
Seaweed Snacks

Seaweed Snacks

$1.00
Cookies And Cream Almonds

Cookies And Cream Almonds

$0.50

Entrees

Vegetarian High Protein Bibimbap

$17.00

Bibimbap with 2 eggs and tofu. This item is vegetarian and can be prepared gluten-free upon request.

Vegan Bibimbap

$14.00

Bibimbap with pan fried tofu and no egg. This item is vegan and can be prepared gluten-free.

Japchae Bap

$15.00

Sweet potato starch noodles stir-fried with veggies over rice. This item is vegan and gluten-free.

Dwaegi Gogi

$16.00

Spicy pork over rice.

Dak Bulgogi

$16.00

Chicken in a sweet and savory marinade over rice. This item is gluten-free.

Galbi

$25.00

Korean short ribs made with local beef from Montana Wagyu Beef. Our Galbi is served with banchan, ssamjang and lettuce leaves which together make perfect lettuce wraps. Ssamjang is fermented soybean paste mixed with fermented red pepper paste and pairs perfectly with the short ribs.

Bibim Guksu

$14.00

Chilled Buckwheat Noodles, Fresh Veggies and a Tangy Sauce. Vegan

Dessert

Soboro Bun

$8.00

A korean milk bread bun topped with peanut butter streusel filled with huckleberry cream.

Pineapple Cake (2 cakes Per Order)

$5.00Out of stock

TAIWANESE PINEAPPLE CAKES These cakes are filled with carmelized pineapple and wrapped in a tender buttery crust

Matcha Sago Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Matcha Sago Pudding with Strawberry Rosè Confit. This is GF and Vegan.

Mochi Cake (3 cakes)

$8.00

A new bakery item for all the vegan and GF peeps out there! Black Sesame Coconut Mochi Cake It's a perfect combination of sweet, nutty, QQ (chewy/bouncy texture), and crunchy

Brown Butter Miso Chocolate Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

3 cookies per order

Hotteok OG

$8.00Out of stock

Korean street donut filled with brown sugar, nuts and seeds. This item is vegan.

Ginseng Pouch

$3.00
Konjac Lycee Pouch

$5.00