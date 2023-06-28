Whistle Pig Korean
Popular Items
Bibimbap
Bibimbap is seasoned spinach, zucchini, mung bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, a fried over-easy egg and a side of gochujang (fermented red pepper paste) over a bed of traditional purple rice. This item is vegetarian and can be prepared gluten-free upon request.
Japchae Bap
Sweet potato starch noodles stir-fried with veggies over rice. This item is vegan and gluten-free.
Kimchi Bibimbap
Kimchi Bibimbap is kimchi, seasoned spinach, zucchini, mung bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, a fried over-easy egg and a side of gochujang (fermented red pepper paste) over a bed of traditional purple rice. This can be prepared gluten-free upon request.
Starters
Hot Dog Bread
Fluffy bread baked around a hot dog. Baked with kewpie mayo and gochujang ketchup.
Oyster Mushroom Bun
Fresh baked fluffy milk bread bun filled with locally grown oyster mushrooms, scallions and japchae noodles. Vegetarian. Baked daily.
Kimchi Pork Bun
Fresh Baked Bun filled with Pork, Kimchi and Japchae Noodles. Baked daily.
Japchae
Sweet potato starch noodles stir-fried with veggies. This item is vegan and gluten-free.
Bibim Mandu
Scallion dumpling shells served with seasoned veggies and gochujang (fermented red pepper paste). This item is vegan.
Veggie Mandu
Fried handmade dumplings with Tofu and Veggie. This item is vegan.
Pork Mandu
Fried handmade dumplings with Pork
Korean Fried Chicken Wings
Fried Chicken Wings tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.
Korean Fried Mushrooms
Spore Attic Oyster Mushrooms double fried and tossed in our spicy and sweet wing sauce. Everything you love about our OG wings, but vegan!
Lion's Mane and Scallion Pancake
Lion's mane mushrooms from Spore Attic and green onions in a crispy delicious pancake. This pancake is Vegan.
Spicy Fried Tofu
Fried Tofu in a spicy sesame soy sauce. This item is vegan and gluten free.
Locally Grown Gourmet Mushrooms
Grown at Spore Attic LLC in Bozeman. The mushroom varieties include Blue Oyster, King Blue Oyster, Black Pearl Oyster, Chestnut, Comb's Tooth, Lion's Mane.
Side of Rice
A mix of white and forbidden black rice.
Side of Protein
House Pickles
Seaweed Snacks
Cookies And Cream Almonds
Entrees
Vegetarian High Protein Bibimbap
Bibimbap with 2 eggs and tofu. This item is vegetarian and can be prepared gluten-free upon request.
Vegan Bibimbap
Bibimbap with pan fried tofu and no egg. This item is vegan and can be prepared gluten-free.
Dwaegi Gogi
Spicy pork over rice.
Dak Bulgogi
Chicken in a sweet and savory marinade over rice. This item is gluten-free.
Galbi
Korean short ribs made with local beef from Montana Wagyu Beef. Our Galbi is served with banchan, ssamjang and lettuce leaves which together make perfect lettuce wraps. Ssamjang is fermented soybean paste mixed with fermented red pepper paste and pairs perfectly with the short ribs.
Bibim Guksu
Chilled Buckwheat Noodles, Fresh Veggies and a Tangy Sauce. Vegan
Dessert
Soboro Bun
A korean milk bread bun topped with peanut butter streusel filled with huckleberry cream.
Pineapple Cake (2 cakes Per Order)
TAIWANESE PINEAPPLE CAKES These cakes are filled with carmelized pineapple and wrapped in a tender buttery crust
Matcha Sago Pudding
Matcha Sago Pudding with Strawberry Rosè Confit. This is GF and Vegan.
Mochi Cake (3 cakes)
A new bakery item for all the vegan and GF peeps out there! Black Sesame Coconut Mochi Cake It's a perfect combination of sweet, nutty, QQ (chewy/bouncy texture), and crunchy
Brown Butter Miso Chocolate Cookies
3 cookies per order
Hotteok OG
Korean street donut filled with brown sugar, nuts and seeds. This item is vegan.