White Crane Retro Thai & Sushi
FOOD
Starter
- Chicken Tender Satay$7.50
marinated chicken tender with yellow curry | cucumber salad | peanut sauce
- Crab Rangoon$7.50
cream cheese | celery | imitation crab | sweet & sour sauce
- Edamame$4.95
steamed soybean | salt
- Egg Roll$4.95
vegetable | glass noodle | sweet & sour sauce
- Fried Tofu$5.95
fried tofu | sweet & sour sauce | crushed peanut
- Gyoza$6.95
fried pot sticker filled with pork or vegetable | sweet sesame soy sauce
- Hamachi Capacio **$13.95
yellow tail | jalapeno | house capacio sauce`
- Shumai$5.95
steamed shrimp dumpling | sweet soy sauce
- Tako Yaki$7.95
octopus balls | wheat flour batter
- Tempura Combo$10.95
shrimp & vegetable tempura | sweet & sour sauce
- Tofu Satay$6.75
marinated tofu with yellow curry | cucumber salad | peanut suace
Soup
Salad
- Chicken Salad$10.95
chopped chicken | spicy lime ginger dressing | spring mixed | cucumber | tomato
- Crudo **$13.95
spring mixed | seaweed salad | assorted fishes | ponzu | black sea salt
- Cucumber Salad$4.95
fresh crispy cucumber | carrot | vinegar dressing
- Ribeye Salad$15.95
- Seaweed Salad$5.95
seaweed | vinaigrettte dressing
Entrée
- Tom Yum Noodle$12.95
thin rice noodle | chicken | mushroom | tomato | scallion | basil | bean sprout
- Boat Noodle$13.95
thin rice noodle | chicken | bean sprout | scallion
- Panang Curry$13.95
panang curry paste | coconut milk | basil | bell pepper
- Red Curry$13.95
red curry paste | coconut milk | basil | bell pepper | bamboo shoot
- Green Curry$13.95
green curry paste | coconut milk | basil | bell pepper | bamboo shoot | eggplant
- Massaman Curry$13.95
massaman curry paste | coconut milk | onion | potato | sweet potato | peanut
- Avocado Curry$15.45
green curry paste | coconut milk | avocado | bell pepper | basil | eggplant
- Spicy Basil$12.95
basil | bamboo shoot | bell pepper | mushroom | onion | jalapeno
- Broccoli Stir-Fried$12.95
broccoli | fresh ginger
- Vegetarian Delight$12.95
broccoli | carrot | mushroom | bell pepper | zucchini | tomato | onion | bean sprout
- Thai Fried Rice$11.95
rice | egg | onion | tomato | carrot | scallion
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$11.95
rice | egg | basil | onion | bell pepper | mushroom | shitake mushroom | jalapeno | scallion
- Coconut Fried Rice$11.95
rice | egg | coconut milk | onion | mushroom | scallion
- Teriyaki Fried Rice$11.95
rice | egg | teriyaki paste | onion | scallion | mushroom
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$11.95
rice | egg | tom yum pasted | onion | basil | mushroom | scallion | kaffir lime leaves | thai chili
- Crab Fried Rice$18.95
rice | egg | onion | tomato | carrot | scallion | crab paste | crab meat
- Kimchi Fried Rice$12.95
rice | egg | kimchi | onion | carrot | tomato | scallion
- Pad Thai$11.95
thin rice noodle | egg | bean sprout | scallion | crushed peanut | carrot | lime
- Udon Pad Thai$13.45
udon | egg | bean sprout | scallion | crushed peanut | carrot | lime
- Pad See Eiw$11.95
wide rice noodle | egg | carrot | broccoli
- Pad Khee Mao$11.95
wide rice noodle | mushroom | basil | bell pepper | carrot | tomato | onion | jalapeno
- Spaghetti Khee Mao$11.95
spaghetti | mushroom | basil | bell pepper | carrot | tomato | onion | jalapeno
Sushi
- Escolar (super white tuna) ** Nigiri$6.50
- Sake (salmon) ** Nigiri$6.50
- Hamachi (yellow tail) ** Nigiri$7.00
- Maguro (tuna) ** Nigiri$6.50
- Unagi (fresh water eel) Nigiri$7.00
- Masago (smelt roe) Nigiri$6.00
- Kani Kama (imitation crab) Nigiri$5.50
- Escolar (super white tuna) ** Sashimi$6.50
- Sake (salmon) ** Sashimi$6.50
- Hamachi (yellow tail) ** Sashimi$7.00
- Maguro (tuna) ** Sashimi$6.50
- Unagi (fresh water eel) Sashimi$7.00
- Masago (smetl roe) Sashimi$6.00
- Kani Kama (imitation crab) Sashimi$5.50
- Cucumber Maki$6.00
- Avocado Maki$6.00
- Shitake Maki$6.50
- Sweet Potato Maki$6.95
sweet potato tempura | sweet soy sauce
- Veggie Tempura Maki$8.95
sweet potato tempura | avocado tempura | sweet soy sauce
- Vegan Futo Maki$10.95
cucumbe | shitake | avocado | mixed green | mango | sweet soy sauce
- Salmon Maki$6.95
- Alaskan **$8.50
salmon | cucumber | avocago
- Boston Maki$8.50
tuna | avocado
- Philly Maki$8.50
salmon | cream cheese | avocado
- Una Q Maki$9.00
unagi | cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Maki **$8.50
mixed tuna | chilli oil | masago | hot sauce | cucumber
- California$8.50
imitation crab | cucumber | avocado
- Santa Monica **$9.95
shrimp tempura | lettuce | masago | cucumber | avocado | spicy mayo
- Mexican **$10.50
escolar | tuna | avocado | cilantro | jalapeno | masago | chilli oil | lime juice
- Spider Maki$13.00
soft shell crab | avocado | cucumber | masago | unagi sauce
- Rainbow **$13.95
california roll | tuna | salmon | escolar | avocado
- Dragon$13.95
shrimp tempura | cucumber | mayo | unagi | avocado | unagi sauce
- Awesome **$15.00
hamachi | escolar | cilantro | jalapeno | top with avocado, sriracha, wasabi mayo
- Ban Zai Maki **$15.00
salmon | tuna | escolar | imitation crab
- Holy Cow **$15.95
shrimp tempura | unagi | kani | cream cheese | | mango | avocado | masago
- Tigger Maki**$15.00
- Spicy Pacific (Deep Fried) **$15.00
spicy tuna | cream cheese | avocado | imitation crab
- Kabuki Maki (Deep Fried) **$15.95
spicy tuna | cream cheese | avocado | jalapeno | creamy sauce | deep fried
- Infierno Maki (Deep Fried) **$15.00
shrimp tempura | imitation crab | smokey chili oil | jalapeno | cream cheese | deep fried
- Holocron (Baked)$15.00
salmon | spicy tuna | spicy mayo | masago | baked | green onion | unagi sauce
- Poseidon$17.95
soft shell crab | avocado | jalapeno | cilantro | spicy crab meat | red tobiko
Side Order
Dessert
CATERING TRAY
Appetizers Tray
- Satay Half Tray 30pc$50.00
- Satay Full Tray 60pc$90.00
- Edamame Half Tray$30.00
- Egg Roll Half Tray 24pc$25.00
- Egg Roll Full Tray 48pc$45.00
- Crab Rangoon Half Tray 30pc$35.00
- Crab Rangoon Full Tray 60pc$65.00
- Gyoza Half Tray 30pc$35.00
- Gyoza Full Tray 60pc$65.00
- Green Salad Half Tray Serves 10-15$30.00
- Cucumber Salad Half Tray serve 10-15$40.00
- Fruit Tray 16"Tray$60.00
Entrees Tray
- Panang Curry Tray$65.00
- Red Curry Tray$65.00
- Green Curry Tray$65.00
- Massaman Curry Tray$65.00
- Avocado Curry Tray$65.00
- Spicy Basil Tray$65.00
- Broccoli Stir-Fried Tray$65.00
- Vegetarian Delight Tray$65.00
- Thai Fried Rice Tray$65.00
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice Tray$65.00
- Coconut Fried Rice Tray$65.00
- Teriyaki Fried Rice Tray$65.00
- Tom Yum Fried Rice Tray$65.00
- Padthai Noodles Tray$65.00
- Pad See Eiw Noodles Tray$65.00
- Pad Khee Mao Noodles Tray$65.00
Sushi Tray
- Vegetarian Sushi Tray$30.00+
Shiitake, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Avocado
- Sushi Maki Tray$40.00+
California, Spicy Tuna, Philly, Boston, Alaskan
- Nigiri and Sashimi Tray$120.00+
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Eel
- Maki Nigiri Tray$65.00+
California, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Dragon Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Eel