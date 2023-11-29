White Oak City Limits
Breakfast
- S.O.S (Single)$3.25
(Single) Sausage gravy on toast
- S.O.S (Double)$5.00
(Double) Sausage gravy on toast
- The Sunriser$6.25
two eggs, hashbrowns, toast or biscuits & gravy
- The Classic Jr.$7.50
two eggs, choice of meat, hashbrowns & toast
- The Classic$10.50
two eggs, choice of meat, hashbrowns, and a waffle or pancake
- The Longhorn$11.50
three eggs, 1 bacon, 1 sausage, 1 ham, hashbrowns, biscuits & gravy
- Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Choice of meat, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
Omelets
Waffles and Pancakes
Side Order-Breakfast
Lunch
Burgers
- Hamburger$8.50
includes tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles and choice of condiment
- Cheeseburger$9.00
includes tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles and choice of condiment
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.75
includes tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles and choice of condiment
- Double Meat Cheeseburger$12.50
includes tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles and choice of condiment
- Egg Burger$12.50
Patty, bacon, egg, cheese & mayo
- Patty Melt$9.25
Patty, grilled onions & swiss cheese
- Hamburger only$5.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Sandwiches
Salads
Sides
White Oak City Limits Location and Ordering Hours
(903) 348-1637
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6AM